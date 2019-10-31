From December 2, SingPost will charge parcel prices for all mail over 500g

The company said customers were using mail services to send packages, which “put a strain” on operations. The Straits Times

Want to mail out gifts or cards for Christmas? Then prepare to pay more: SingPost is raising its airmail rates, and will no longer allow people to send small items as mail, it announced on Wednesday (Oct 30).

From December 2, its Basic Mail (formerly Ordinary Mail) and Registered Mail services will only allow letters and printed paper under 500 grams.

Items between 501 grams and 2 kilograms will fall under its new categories of Basic Package (costing between $0.90 and $3.50) or Tracked Package (costing between $3.20 and $4.80).

The packages will be delivered straight to recipients’ letterboxes, reducing missed doorstep deliveries – a service requested by customers, it added.

SingPost Singapore CEO Vincent Phang said the changes would help keep the postal service “relevant in the ecommerce age”.

“The introduction of these new categories reflects the high demand for small package deliveries across Singapore. This will also make the work of the postman more efficient, leading to improved service standards,” SingPost added in its statement.

International mail to cost 10 cents more

Also from December 2, those looking to send international letters and aerogrammes will have to pay 10 cents more (or 20 cents for mail to Malaysia and Brunei), while those who opt for the Registered Service must pay S$1.10 more.

The higher prices are due to annual rate increases made by the Universal Postal Union, a United Nations agency that manages international mail services among its 192 member countries, SingPost said.

The company added that it had been absorbing the yearly rate increase since 2014.

