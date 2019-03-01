From Frontier to Mainstream: Leading Experts to Discuss How Blockchain Can Create Real-world Value at the HashKey International Digital Asset Summit 2019

Hong Kong boosts reputation as an international blockchain hub by hosting summit

HONG KONG , CHINA – Media OutReach – 1st March, 2019 – Over 400 delegates from the region’s leading financial organisations will discuss how digital assets are breaking into the mainstream at the HashKey International Digital Asset Summit 2019 (HIDA2019) on 21st March, 2019. Prominent banking experts, asset managers, technology firms, family offices, hedge funds, venture capital firms, financial regulators and industry associations will join the summit at The Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, co-hosted by HashKey Group and Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, and supported by Cyberport, DBS, Fintech Association of Hong Kong and ZhongAn International.





With the theme, “Digital Assets: From Frontier to Mainstream”, the Summit will help to educate institutional investors about this new asset class, including the trends, challenges and opportunities for blockchain-based applications and digital assets to create real world value. Delegates will hear from experts from Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul including senior executives of HashKey Group, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, DBS, Fintech Association of Hong Kong, ZhongAn International, InvestHK, Monetary Authority of Singapore, PwC, Sidley Austin LLP and King & Wood Mallesons.





Panelists and speakers will also discuss the adoption of blockchain technology by financial institutions, including JP Morgan’s recent implementation of the JPM Coin, which represents yet another important milestone in blockchain technology going mainstream.





“We are witnessing the maturing of the blockchain technology, and there are now new real-life use cases and innovations being implemented by mainstream businesses every week. As Hong Kong moves forward with its plans to be an important international fintech and blockchain hub, we are delighted to hold the summit in Hong Kong which we hope will serve as an enabler for future growth and adoption of blockchain technology by the financial sector,” said Michel Lee, Executive President of HashKey Group.





HIDA2019 will be the first summit in Asia aimed at increasing global awareness of digital assets and blockchain applications and follows the Global Blockchain Summit hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs for the last four years.





Key opinion leaders will deliver keynote speeches on the following issues:

What is the current market structure of digital assets, and how does this compare with other asset classes?

What are the opportunities and risks for the industry?

What are the emerging use cases for blockchain technology?

How should we classify digital assets across digital tokens, digital currencies, tokenised securities and commodities, and security tokens?

What professional research, trading, and valuation tools are available?

How are companies dealing with AML/CFT requirements?

How are institutional investors thinking about this asset class today?

What kind of regulatory frameworks are emerging?

About the HashKey Group

HashKey Group (HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited) is a leading fintech group based in Hong Kong. Led by a group of financial and technology veterans, the group focuses on developing the blockchain and digital asset industry with a commitment to build a global ecosystem for the long-term in coordination with leading institutions, technology partners and governmental bodies.

About Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

Funded by China Wanxiang Holdings, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs is one of the first non-profit research institution focusing on Blockchain technology globally. Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and its affiliated entities have been early backers of a large number of ground-breaking projects and key companies in the blockchain eco-system including Ethereum, Circle, Bloq, Dfinity and PlatON. Its main goal is to provide support for research, entrepreneurship, development and promotion of the blockchain industry, to liaise with relevant regulatory bodies, and to explore how the technology can be applied and contribute to the development of the wider economy and society.