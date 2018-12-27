From laksa chips to ‘kopitiam’ shot glasses: 7 unique items Singaporeans will appreciate at your New Year’s Eve party

Pexels

Hosting a party may be tough, but planning for one is even tougher.

From planning games to selecting the most electrifying playlist, there’s an endless list of things to do for a perfect party.

If planning a New Year’s Eve party is giving you the jitters, you might want to double-check against this list of must-have, fail-proof items that will leave your guests wanting more. And the best part is, they’re all unique to and rooted in Singapore’s rich culture in one way or another.

1. Miniature food figurines

What better door gift than cute little versions of satay, nasi lemak and all the dishes that we hold close to our hearts?

Singaporean artist Jocelyn Teo, who goes by the Instagram username @aiclay, creates adorable miniature food items – such as satay and wanton noodles – with clay and sells them online to both local and overseas customers. She has nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram.

Another artist who specialises in creating miniature food figurines is Malaysian artist Ling Hooi Yin, who is known by the Instagram handle @tinypinc. Many of her works – such as siu yuk (roasted meat) and nasi lemak – are inspired by Malaysian street food which Singaporeans happen to love as well. Some of her creations are clip-on earrings while others are display pieces. She has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram.

2. A Singaporean card game

Kickstarter / The Singaporean Dream

Party games are only fun if you know how to play them.

Your Singaporean guests are bound to be familiar with the lingo, personalities and mechanics of this new Singaporean card game.

Launched on Kickstarter on May 26 this year, The Singaporean Dream: A Singaporean Card Game raised nearly S$20,000 in 34 days.

In essence, the game requires players to sabo (sabotage), complain and pay their way to becoming the most Singaporean Singaporean.

The game, which costs S$20, features “classic Singaporean Personalities” such as the Aunty, Complain Queen and Ah Beng.

Kickstarter / The Singaporean Dream

The goal of the game is to get as many Dream Cards – such as Cash Out CPF, Get BTO Flat on First Try and Clubbing at Zouk – as you can.

Kickstarter / The Singaporean Dream

3. Chips

A party in Singapore is not a party without local delicacies.

Instead of ordering heavy, messy meals from catering companies, why not have them in the form of chips?

Homegrown brand Flavours of the East (F.east) – run by Singaporean husband and wife Lee Yue Jer and Kee Vern Cheng – made waves last year when it launched Hainanese Chicken Rice and Laksa-flavoured potato chips.

And in September this year, the team rolled out a brand new flavour – Egg Prata with Fish Curry.

In an Instagram post, F.east even hinted at launching Go Lou Yok- (sweet and sour pork) flavored chips.

4. Salt and pepper shakers

Singapore’s iconic statue and official mascot is none other than the Merlion – a mythical creature with a lion’s head and the body of a fish.

Imagine having a Merlion salt and pepper shaker set on your dining table – even the most pai seh (shy) guests will not be able to resist! It most certainly will be a conversation starter with guests at your party.

LoveSG

Retailing on LoveSG for S$14.90, the set is just one of many Singapore-themed items sold online. The same shop is also selling another pair of salt and pepper shakers designed to look like old school street snack Iced Gems.

LoveSG

Handcrafted out of ceramic, the icing and biscuit portions can be separated to hold salt/pepper.

LoveSG

5. Food cushions

Cushions that look like local delicacies make perfect, quirky gifts and fascinating decorative pieces.

Naiise’s “Go Local” section on its website features a total of 1,346 Singapore-themed products, so there’s lots to choose from.

Some of the most interesting products include curry puff cushions (S$20.93) and love letter bolsters (S$13.45).

Naiise.

These are perfect decorative pieces that you can leave lying around the house on New Year’s Eve. As a bonus, they can also be reused to impress your relatives during Chinese New Year, which is just round the corner.

6. Shot glasses

And if your guests are game for a drink or two, you can serve up some shots in Naiise’s shot glasses (S$19.90 for a set of three) shaped like mini-mugs from the kopitiam (local coffeeshop).

Naiise.

7. Chilli crab ice cream

Singaporeans love ice cream, and we also love our chilli and black pepper crab. So why not do both? It sure sounds like every Singaporean’s dream.

Ice cream cafe Mingle Mangle concocts its own Singapore flavours in-house, including chilli crab, black pepper crab, and the very trendy pearl milk tea.

And what about chee cheong fun (rice noodle roll) and nasi lemak ice cream? Ice cream shop Tom’s Palette is known for serving these whacky ice cream flavours.

Also, the ice cream shop recently launched – believe it or not – mala chocolate ice cream in collaboration with Singapore-based mala snack brand Ooh.

Since there’s no better way to break the ice than talk about food, funky ice-cream flavours are guaranteed to breathe life into your party.

Now you’re one step closer to hosting Singapore’s most epic countdown party of the year.

