From Lee Hsien Loong to Hello Kitty: Asian personalities take on the 10-year challenge to show they do not age much at all

- Instagram/ Nadya Hutagalung, Hello Kitty
A viral photo challenge on social media has taken on a life of its own as more and more people are using it to show what a difference a decade can make.
The #10yearchallenge – which started off with Facebook users re-posting their profile photos from 10 years ago – has not only sparked jokes about technology, environmentalists are now also taking the opportunity to raise awareness of how the Earth has been affected by human actions in a short period of time.
Read also: People are using the viral ’10-year challenge’ as a stark warning about what’s happening to our planet
Celebrities, politicians and even fictional characters have also jumped on the bandwagon, reminding the Internet just how much things have changed (or stayed the same) since 2009 – the same year that Barack Obama became US president, Michael Jackson unexpectedly died and Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed a plane in the Hudson River.
Singapore’s city centre alone has seen drastic changes to its skyline in the past decade.
- The Straits Times
- The Straits Times
But for many personalities in Singapore, Malaysia and other parts of Asia, the challenge has only proven how time has got nothing on them.
Here are some of the best #10yearchallenge posts Business Insider Singapore has seen.
“My hair is greyer and thinner, but I’m still enjoying what I do,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said of his photo comparison.
View this post on Instagram
2009 vs 2019: I kid myself that not much has changed after 10 years, other than my hair colour and hair line! My hair is greyer and thinner, but I’m still enjoying what I do. 🙂 – LHL #10YearChallenge #MerdekaGeneration (L: Photo from Ministry of Information and the Arts Collection, courtesy of National Archives of Singapore / R: MCI Photo by Betty Chua)
Veteran actor Zhu Houren took the challenge up one notch by posting a photo of himself as a young hunk 30 years ago.
View this post on Instagram
One of Malaysia’s most famous models, Amber Chia was still single and without children in 2009.
Malaysian actress Nora Danish used the challenge to remind herself of her blessings.
View this post on Instagram
Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng also joined in, saying that the real change was not physical but in the heart.
Asia’s supermodel Nadya Hutagalung posted a “more than #10yearschallenge” photo showing herself looking exactly the same.
View this post on Instagram
Ok ok a little bit more than #10yearschallenge 2007-2018 #jumpingonthebandwagon #whatswiththehands ?! #always
1990s baby-faced star Jimmy Lin posted photos of himself announcing the birth of his son Kimi in 2009.
MMA champion Angela Lee was just 13 years old in 2009.
View this post on Instagram
#10yearchallenge Spot the difference 🧐😏 Betcha can’t tell… 🤫🤭
Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh is still rocking black leather.
View this post on Instagram
The world’s most famous cat stayed as cute as ever.
View this post on Instagram
So did Singapore radio DJ Glenn Ong.
View this post on Instagram
And only in Singapore will you find cars that can join the challenge. This Facebook user sums it up perfectly: