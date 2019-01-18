From Lee Hsien Loong to Hello Kitty: Asian personalities take on the 10-year challenge to show they do not age much at all

Nadya Hutagalung and Hello Kitty took on the #10yearchallenge, and it seems both did not change at all. Instagram/ Nadya Hutagalung, Hello Kitty

A viral photo challenge on social media has taken on a life of its own as more and more people are using it to show what a difference a decade can make.

The #10yearchallenge – which started off with Facebook users re-posting their profile photos from 10 years ago – has not only sparked jokes about technology, environmentalists are now also taking the opportunity to raise awareness of how the Earth has been affected by human actions in a short period of time.

Celebrities, politicians and even fictional characters have also jumped on the bandwagon, reminding the Internet just how much things have changed (or stayed the same) since 2009 – the same year that Barack Obama became US president, Michael Jackson unexpectedly died and Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed a plane in the Hudson River.

Singapore’s city centre alone has seen drastic changes to its skyline in the past decade.

Marina Bay Sands was still being constructed in 2009. The Straits Times

An evening view of the Singapore skyline less than 10 years later. The Straits Times

But for many personalities in Singapore, Malaysia and other parts of Asia, the challenge has only proven how time has got nothing on them.

Here are some of the best #10yearchallenge posts Business Insider Singapore has seen.

“My hair is greyer and thinner, but I’m still enjoying what I do,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said of his photo comparison.

Veteran actor Zhu Houren took the challenge up one notch by posting a photo of himself as a young hunk 30 years ago.

View this post on Instagram #30yearchallenge A post shared by Choo Hou Ren (@choohouren) on Jan 16, 2019 at 6:18am PST

One of Malaysia’s most famous models, Amber Chia was still single and without children in 2009.

Malaysian actress Nora Danish used the challenge to remind herself of her blessings.

View this post on Instagram 2009 & 2019 💜 #10yearchallenge #blessed A post shared by Nora Danish (@noradanish) on Jan 15, 2019 at 7:59am PST

Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng also joined in, saying that the real change was not physical but in the heart.

Asia’s supermodel Nadya Hutagalung posted a “more than #10yearschallenge” photo showing herself looking exactly the same.

1990s baby-faced star Jimmy Lin posted photos of himself announcing the birth of his son Kimi in 2009.

View this post on Instagram 2009年鼓著很大的勇氣,站在媒體面前大聲的宣佈kimi的誕生:我!當爸爸了! 那個年代做偶像還是有包袱的,宣佈後也不知粉絲能不能接受,會不會再繼續支持,沒有經驗可借,10年過去了,我的粉絲們也都長大了,你們是怎麼想呢🙂 #十年对比挑战# A post shared by 林志穎 Jimmy Lin (@jimmylin) on Jan 17, 2019 at 3:46am PST

MMA champion Angela Lee was just 13 years old in 2009.

Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh is still rocking black leather.

View this post on Instagram 😎 #10yearchallenge A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official) on Jan 16, 2019 at 5:08am PST

The world’s most famous cat stayed as cute as ever.

View this post on Instagram Still cute 💖 #10yearchallenge A post shared by Hello Kitty (@hellokitty) on Jan 16, 2019 at 2:15pm PST

So did Singapore radio DJ Glenn Ong.

View this post on Instagram Like Chinese fine wine! 😝 #10yearchallenge #ilovesingapore A post shared by Glenn Ong (@glennn) on Jan 16, 2019 at 1:55pm PST

And only in Singapore will you find cars that can join the challenge. This Facebook user sums it up perfectly: