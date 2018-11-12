From Maybank to MAS, these are the companies most Malaysian graduates say they want to work for

Reuters

Malaysian companies are among some of the nation’s most sought-after employers, a survey has found.

In its 11th year, the Malaysia’s 100 Leading Graduate Employers Awards is a result of a survey of 36,207 people from various universities nationwide.

Winners were ranked in an overall list, as well as in individual career sections.

Out of the top 10, five were Malaysian firms – Maybank, Petronas, AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines and UEM Group.

Maybank was not only the winner in the banking & financial services group, it also rose two spots from last year to number one in the overall list.

CIMB Group and Bank Islam came in second and third in the banking sector, but failed to make the top 10 at 13th and 18th spots respectively.

In comparison, all four major companies in the accounting & professional services category made the top 10 in the overall list.

Accounting giant Ernst & Young (EY) was the winner in the accounting & professional services category, followed by PwC and Deloitte. But PwC emerged the winner in the consulting category, before EY and Deloitte.

Overall, PwC fell from its 2017 ranking to second place, beating EY by one spot and Deloitte by three. KPMG ranked sixth.

Petronas, Shell Malaysia and Schlumbereger took the top three spots in the category of energy/ oil & gas/ utilities, while Nestle, Duch Lady and Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia were the top three of the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

For information and communication technologies, Intel Malaysia was named the most preferred employer, followed by Microsoft Malaysia and IBM Malaysia.

Here are the top 20 employers Malaysia’s graduates want to work for the most: