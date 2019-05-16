From nasi lemak to pizza, these are all the ‘Impossible Foods’ you can order on Deliveroo starting May 21

- Impossible Foods / The Straits Times
Vegans, vegetarians, and even meat lovers will soon have a whole new category of food to choose from on food delivery app Deliveroo.
Through a partnership with Impossible Foods, Deliveroo will be offering plant-based dishes ranging from nasi lemak to pizza to users starting next Tuesday (May 21).
A total of eight restaurants with a combined number of 33 outlets islandwide will feature their very own Impossible dishes on the menu, including brands such as Three buns/Potato head Singapore, Omakase Burger, FatPapas, Fatboy’s the Burger Bar, Wolf Burgers, PS. Cafe, PappaRich and Oriole Coffee + Bar.
The British company said that in 2018 alone, there was an 83 per cent increase in vegetarian and vegan restaurants on its platform. These restaurants generated 7.7 per cent of all orders as of January this year, compared to 6.9 per cent in 2017, it added.
Read also: Singapore chefs were among the first in the world to ask Impossible Foods for its meatless meat
Launched in Singapore in March this year, Impossible Foods has gained a strong global following with its plant-based “meat” products which are touted to taste and bleed like real beef. The California-based company’s food production process is said to be more environmentally-friendly compared to using conventional beef from cows.
On Monday, Impossible Foods announced a US$300 million (S$410 million) Series E funding round led by Temasek and Horizon Ventures. Other high-profile backers include Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Jay-Z, Serena Williams, Katy Perry and Jaden Smith.
Read also: Gordon Ramsey, Wolfgang Puck and David Myers now use ‘meatless meat’ at their Singapore restaurants – and the company that makes it claims it even ‘bleeds’
Here is a list of all the Impossible Foods items you’ll be able to order through Deliveroo from May 21:
Three buns / Potato head Singapore
- The Impossible Dream Burger
- Impossible Chedda Burger
- Can You Dig It? Impossible Not To Burger
Omakase Burger / Picnic
- Impossible Burger
- Chilli Cheese Fries
FatPapas
- The Impossible Chili Queso and Chips
- The Impossible Cheese Burger
Fatboy’s the Burger Bar
- The Impossible Meatball Spaghetti
- The Impossible Cottage Pie
- The Impossible Cheese Burger
- The Impossible Chili Queso and Chips
Wolf Burger
- Impossibly Truffled Burger
PS. Cafe
- Impossible Cheeseburger Wrap
- PS Impossible Burger
View this post on Instagram
PappaRich
- Nasi Lemak with Impossible Rendang
- Impossible Fried Rice
- PappaRich Impossible Burger
View this post on Instagram
Oriole Coffee + Bar
- Impossible Juicy Lucy Quarter Pounder
- Impossible Sloppy Joe Pizza
- Impossible Chilli Cheese Fries
View this post on Instagram
Read also:
- 70% of Singapore consumers order from food delivery apps at least once a month – and most are spending more money in recent years
- Deliveroo just unveiled its first Food Market in Singapore – here’s what ordering at the ‘futuristic’ dining space is like
- The Bill Gates-backed veggie burger that ‘bleeds’ like beef is coming to America’s largest grocery chain — here’s what it tastes like