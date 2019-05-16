From nasi lemak to pizza, these are all the ‘Impossible Foods’ you can order on Deliveroo starting May 21

A total of eight restaurants with a combined number of 33 outlets islandwide will feature their very own Impossible dishes on the menu. Impossible Foods / The Straits Times

Vegans, vegetarians, and even meat lovers will soon have a whole new category of food to choose from on food delivery app Deliveroo.

Through a partnership with Impossible Foods, Deliveroo will be offering plant-based dishes ranging from nasi lemak to pizza to users starting next Tuesday (May 21).

A total of eight restaurants with a combined number of 33 outlets islandwide will feature their very own Impossible dishes on the menu, including brands such as Three buns/Potato head Singapore, Omakase Burger, FatPapas, Fatboy’s the Burger Bar, Wolf Burgers, PS. Cafe, PappaRich and Oriole Coffee + Bar.

The British company said that in 2018 alone, there was an 83 per cent increase in vegetarian and vegan restaurants on its platform. These restaurants generated 7.7 per cent of all orders as of January this year, compared to 6.9 per cent in 2017, it added.

Launched in Singapore in March this year, Impossible Foods has gained a strong global following with its plant-based “meat” products which are touted to taste and bleed like real beef. The California-based company’s food production process is said to be more environmentally-friendly compared to using conventional beef from cows.

On Monday, Impossible Foods announced a US$300 million (S$410 million) Series E funding round led by Temasek and Horizon Ventures. Other high-profile backers include Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Jay-Z, Serena Williams, Katy Perry and Jaden Smith.

Here is a list of all the Impossible Foods items you’ll be able to order through Deliveroo from May 21:

Three buns / Potato head Singapore

The Impossible Dream Burger

Impossible Chedda Burger

Can You Dig It? Impossible Not To Burger

Omakase Burger / Picnic

Impossible Burger

Chilli Cheese Fries

FatPapas

The Impossible Chili Queso and Chips

The Impossible Cheese Burger

Fatboy’s the Burger Bar

The Impossible Meatball Spaghetti

The Impossible Cottage Pie

The Impossible Cheese Burger

The Impossible Chili Queso and Chips

Wolf Burger

Impossibly Truffled Burger

PS. Cafe

Impossible Cheeseburger Wrap

PS Impossible Burger

PappaRich

Nasi Lemak with Impossible Rendang

Impossible Fried Rice

PappaRich Impossible Burger

Oriole Coffee + Bar

Impossible Juicy Lucy Quarter Pounder

Impossible Sloppy Joe Pizza

Impossible Chilli Cheese Fries

