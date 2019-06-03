From restaurants to five-star hotels, these are all the F&B establishments which will phase out plastic straws by July

After July 1, F&B establishments committed to this initiative will no longer provide straws to customers unless on request or for specific medical reasons. Pixabay

As part of efforts to go green for Mother Earth, 32 F&B businesses with over 270 outlets in Singapore have committed to phasing out plastic straws by July 1.

In a statement on Monday (June 3), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) described the move as a “major industry push to reduce the use of plastic disposables”.

This means that after July 1, F&B establishments committed to this initiative will no longer provide straws to customers unless on request or for specific medical reasons, WWF said.

The commitment is part of the PACT (Plastic ACTion) initiative which was launched by WWF earlier this year and supported by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Zero Waste SG.

Some of the businesses include well-known brands such as A Poke Theory, Nando’s, PastaMania, and even luxury hotels including Swissotel, and Fairmont Hotel.

Citing a recent survey which found that 62 per cent of people in Singapore use plastic straws only because they come with a purchased drink, WWF said: “Straws are a starting point in the move to reducing overall use of plastics by businesses.”

It added that it would continue to work with the F&B industry to reduce unnecessary plastics such as stirrers, cutlery and plastic bottles and work on measures to tackle the plastic problem.

Here are all 32 F&B brands that are taking part:

A Poke Theory

Accor Group (Raffles, Swissotel, Fairmont, SO, Sofitel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis, Ibis Styles)

Bettr Barista

Brawn & Brains

Carrotsticks and Cravings

Foreword Coffee

Grand Hyatt Singapore

Guzman y Gomez

iFood Pte Ltd (Good News Cafe, Providence Cafe)

Jones the Grocer

Kraftwich

The Lo & Behold Group (Loof, The White Rabbit, OverEasy Fullerton & Orchard, Tanjong Beach Club, Extra Virgin Pizza, The Black Swan, Odette, The Warehouse Hotel and Po, Le Bon Funk, Straits Clan and ESORA)

Annam Pte Ltd

Nando’s Singapore

Nassim Hill Bakery

Nylon Coffee Roasters

PastaMania

Plain Vanilla

Ramada and Days Hotels by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park

SaladStop! Pte Ltd

SODEXO

Spa Esprit Group (Tiong Bahru Bakery, Open Farm Community, Tippling Club, Ding Dong, The Butcher’s Wife, Common Man Coffee Roasters, 40 Hands, Grounded by CMCR)

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

SuperNature Pte. Ltd.

Tadcaster Hospitality (Cafe Melba, The Exchange, BQ Bar, Molly Malone’s, Bull and Bear, Dharma’s Kebabs)

The Coffee Academics

The Lokal Singapore

The Social Space

Urban Mix

Well Dressed Salad Bar

Wheat Baumkuchen Pte Ltd

Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Read also: