Frontier Airlines is selling flights for as low as $20

Frontier Airlines is having a flash sale on Monday, September 16, offering flights for as low as $20 one-way or $39 round-trip.

Dozens of routes are included in the sale, and even flights to the Caribbean are discounted.

The sale is good for travel between September-November, but the fares expire at the end of the day, so don’t wait.

Low-cost airline Frontier just launched an incredible flash sale on dozens of its routes, offering one-way tickets for as little as $20 each way.

This truly is a flash sale, though, meaning deals will be gone before you know it – fares expire at the end of the day Monday, September 16, so hurry up and book quickly if you’re interested.

Most of Frontier’s major routes seem to be included, with the lowest sale fares on each route ranging between $20-$99 – the most expensive flights are all to Carribean spots.

The absolute cheapest flights, in the $20 to $30 range, include a wide variety of routes, like Austin, TX to Detroit, MI; Cleveland, OH to Raleigh/Durham, NC; Los Angeles, CA to Las Vegas, NV, and many more.

Each of the routes we tested had return flights available for the same price – we just had to play with dates a bit to find the fares we wanted. In some cases, we even found return flights for $1 less, meaning that the entire round-trip flight totaled out to $39.

To find the best deals, head over to the deals page and enter your origin city.

Keep in mind that since Frontier is a low-cost airline, you’ll have to pay extra for things like reserved seats, drinks, and even a full-size carry-on.

The reduced fares apply to travel on dates in September-November and must be booked by the end of September 16.

You can find the complete list of deals here »