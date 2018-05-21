A Frontier Airlines passenger was caught urinating on the seat in front of him after being moved over claims he harassed 2 female passengers

A Frontier Airlines passenger was photographed urinating on the seat in front of him after being moved over accusations he has harassed and assaulted two women in his previous seat, the Denver CBS affiliate CBS 4 reports.

The Denver Fox affiliate Fox 31 quoted a fellow passenger as saying the man had consumed alcohol on the flight.

The man was reportedly detained by law enforcement after the flight landed.

CBS 4 cited a fellow passenger on the flight traveling from Denver to South Carolina as saying the man touched a female passenger while she was sleeping and asked another about her marriage and sex life. Flight attendants then apparently moved the man to another seat and told a nearby passenger, who spoke with CBS 4, to observe him after telling her about his previous behavior. The passenger then photographed the man urinating on the seat in front of him.

CBS 4 obtained a copy of the photo, which you can see here. The man’s genitals are not visible in the photo, but a stream of urine is.

The Denver Fox affiliate Fox 31 appeared to cite the same passenger as CBS 4 as saying the male passenger had consumed alcohol on the flight. The woman, who took the photo of the man urinating – identified by Fox 31 only as Emily – told the station that she heard the man had consumed four drinks on the flight.

“He was out of his mind,” she said. “Like he couldn’t speak, he was mumbling. This man was extremely intoxicated.”

Emily told Fox 31 she was disappointed by how the airline handled the passenger.

“I think they handled it extremely poorly,” she said. “Someone should have sat with him.”

Emily told Fox 31 that after the man urinated, she was moved to another seat in the front of the plane, had her baggage fees waived, and was given a $200 flight voucher.

The man was reportedly detained by law enforcement after the flight landed.

“The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority at Frontier,” a Frontier representative told Business Insider. “We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities.”