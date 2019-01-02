Frontier Airlines passengers got sick and vomited on a flight after reportedly drinking bad airport water

Passengers on board a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland, Ohio to Tampa, Florida fell ill on Tuesday and bad airport water may be to blame.

Passengers on board a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland, Ohio to Tampa, Florida fell ill on Tuesday and bad airport water may be to blame.

Frontier Airlines Flight 1397, an Airbus A321, took off from Cleveland at 12:59 pm and landed in Tampa at 3:35 pm on Tuesday.

Tampa Airport spokeswoman Janet Scherberger confirmed to Business Insider that there were six ill passengers and their primary symptom was vomiting. The airport spokeswoman went on to say that the sick passengers were evaluated and released. None were transported to the hospital.

Frontier Airlines and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were not immediately available for comment.

However, Cleveland Airport spokeswoman Michele Dynia told CNN that it has shut down a handful of water fountains for out of caution. However, the publication also noted that health officials are still unsure the exact cause of the illness.

According to Cleveland’s Fox 8, water from the fountains will be tested Wednesday morning.

In a statement to Tampa’s WFLA, Frontier Airlines said:

“During Frontier flight 1397 from Cleveland to Tampa this afternoon, six passengers became ill. The aircraft was met by local emergency medical services upon arrival in Tampa. Those passengers displaying symptoms were evaluated by medical staff before being released. All other passengers were released after a brief holding period. The cause of the illness remains under investigation. Passenger safety is Frontier’s number one priority.”