One of America’s least liked airlines is selling select round-trip tickets for just $58

caption A Frontier Airlines Airbus. source Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is launching nine new routes in August.

The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier is holding a two-day fare sale in conjunction with the new launch of the new routes.

This includes a ticket for as little as $29 one-way.

Sale ends at 11:59 pm ET on May 9, 2018.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced the addition of nine new routes to destinations across the US. The Denver, Colorado-based ultra-low-cost carrier will also expand to Norfolk, Virginia, and Wichita, Kansas.

The new routes, including six out of Jacksonville, Florida, will launch in the middle of August.

“These additional nine routes are the latest evidence of Frontier’s commitment to making air travel more affordable and accessible to everyone,” the airline’s senior vice president of commercial, Daniel Shurz said in a statement. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and budget.”

“This empowers more people than ever to fly. This is what our Low Fares Done Right philosophy is all about,” Shurz added.

The new routes include Denver-Norfolk; Denver-Wichita; Jacksonville-Buffalo, New York; Jacksonville-Kansas City, Missouri; Jacksonville-Las Vegas, Nevada; Jacksonville-Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Jacksonville-Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Jacksonville-St. Louis, Missouri; and Orlando, Florida-Norfolk.

To commemorate the launch of these new routes, Frontier is holding a two-day sale with tickets available on flights between Denver and Wichita going for as low as $29 one-way or $58 round-trip. While tickets between Jacksonville and St. Louis, as well as Orlando and Norfolk, are on sale for just $39 each way.

All sale tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm ET on May 9, 2018, and are only valid for travel between August 12 and November 14, 2018.

As with all sales, there is some serious fine print associated with these cheap tickets.

The fares are generally valid for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, discounted travel from Florida is only available Tuesday through Friday. While sale tickets to Florida are only for flights from Sunday through Wednesday.

For flights out of Denver, sale prices are only valid from Tuesday through Thursday and Saturdays. Discounted fares into Denver are valid Monday through Wednesday and Saturday.

On the bright side, the fares are one-way and do not require a roundtrip booking.

In spite of its cheap flights and fast growth, Frontier Airlines has struggled with consumer satisfaction. Frontier was rated the second worst airline in the US according to the latest study published by Consumer Reports. The airlines also finished in second to last place in the latest report published by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index.