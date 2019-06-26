Frontier Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as little as $25 through Wednesday.

Flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from July 3 through August 28 are eligible.

You can see all of the routes that are on sale here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Frontier Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as little as $25. Flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from July 3 through August 28 are eligible.

The sale runs through Wednesday, though the airline does not specify on its website if the sale ends before or after 11:59 pm in certain time zones. There are also tickets available for $34, $39, and $44.

Read more: Larry Page’s flying car startup Kitty Hawk is teaming up with Boeing to launch flying taxis

The following routes are available for $25:

Austin, Texas, to New Orleans

Columbus, Ohio, to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

Jacksonville to Raleigh/Durham

Las Vegas to San Diego

Las Vegas to Sacramento

Las Vegas to Los Angeles

Las Vegas to Phoenix

Las Vegas to Reno, Nevada

Las Vegas to Santa Ana/Orange, California

Los Angeles to Las Vegas

New Orleans to Austin

Phoenix to Las Vegas

Raleigh/Durham to Columbus

Raleigh/Durham to Jacksonville

Reno to Las Vegas

Sacramento to Las Vegas

San Diego to Las Vegas

Santa Ana/Orange to Las Vegas

You can see all of the routes that are on sale here.