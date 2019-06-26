Frontier Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as little as $25

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
Frontier Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as little as $25. Flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from July 3 through August 28 are eligible.

The sale runs through Wednesday, though the airline does not specify on its website if the sale ends before or after 11:59 pm in certain time zones. There are also tickets available for $34, $39, and $44.

The following routes are available for $25:

  • Austin, Texas, to New Orleans
  • Columbus, Ohio, to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina
  • Jacksonville to Raleigh/Durham
  • Las Vegas to San Diego
  • Las Vegas to Sacramento
  • Las Vegas to Los Angeles
  • Las Vegas to Phoenix
  • Las Vegas to Reno, Nevada
  • Las Vegas to Santa Ana/Orange, California
  • Los Angeles to Las Vegas
  • New Orleans to Austin
  • Phoenix to Las Vegas
  • Raleigh/Durham to Columbus
  • Raleigh/Durham to Jacksonville
  • Reno to Las Vegas
  • Sacramento to Las Vegas
  • San Diego to Las Vegas
  • Santa Ana/Orange to Las Vegas

You can see all of the routes that are on sale here.