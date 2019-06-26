- Frontier Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as little as $25 through Wednesday.
- Flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from July 3 through August 28 are eligible.
- You can see all of the routes that are on sale here.
The sale runs through Wednesday, though the airline does not specify on its website if the sale ends before or after 11:59 pm in certain time zones. There are also tickets available for $34, $39, and $44.
The following routes are available for $25:
- Austin, Texas, to New Orleans
- Columbus, Ohio, to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina
- Jacksonville to Raleigh/Durham
- Las Vegas to San Diego
- Las Vegas to Sacramento
- Las Vegas to Los Angeles
- Las Vegas to Phoenix
- Las Vegas to Reno, Nevada
- Las Vegas to Santa Ana/Orange, California
- Los Angeles to Las Vegas
- New Orleans to Austin
- Phoenix to Las Vegas
- Raleigh/Durham to Columbus
- Raleigh/Durham to Jacksonville
- Reno to Las Vegas
- Sacramento to Las Vegas
- San Diego to Las Vegas
- Santa Ana/Orange to Las Vegas
You can see all of the routes that are on sale here.
