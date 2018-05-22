Frontier Airlines jet forced to make an emergency landing after a mysterious odor fills cabin

Frontier Airlines Flight 1839 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico late Sunday evening.

On Sunday, Frontier Airlines Flight 1839 made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Airport in New Mexico.

The flight, en route from Tulsa, Oklahoma to San Diego, California, to was forced to divert late Sunday event after flight attendants noticed an unknown odor in the cabin of the Airbus A320 jet.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Frontier Airlines was not immediately available for comment. However, the Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier did release the following statement to KRJH, a local affiliate of NBC:

“Flight 1839 operating from Tulsa to San Diego has landed safely and without issue in Albuquerque with 129 passengers and six crew. Safety is our number one priority and out of an abundance of caution, this flight diverted due to an unknown odor in the cabin.”

Jessica Anzai, a passenger on the flight, told the AP that the pilot announced that the crew detected an odor, but did not know where it was coming from.

However, Anzai and her fellow flyers could neither see nor smell the smoke.

According to the AP, Frontier Airlines provided hotel rooms for the stranded passengers along with $200 vouchers. The passengers continued their trip Monday morning.

It’s been an eventful few days for Frontier Airlines. On Sunday, a male passenger was arrested after harassing female passengers and urinating inside the cabin on board one of its planes. Earlier in the weekend, a fight broke out at Orlando International Airport after one passenger accused another of punching his wife and their service dog during another Frontier flight.