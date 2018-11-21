15 things you didn’t know about Frosted Flakes

- source
Since 1952, millions of Americans have been starting their day with a bowl of Frosted Flakes. Accompanied by friendly mascot Tony the Tiger, the cereal has become a breakfast staple in the United States, becoming the country’s third best-selling cereal brand in 2018.
As Kellogg’s continues to enchant us with their cereal creations, read on for sixteen “grrrrreat” facts you didn’t know about Frosted Flakes.
Frosted Flakes almost had a kangaroo mascot.
In 1952, Tony the Tiger won a popularity contest against three other characters – Katy the Kangaroo, Elmo the Elephant, and Newt the Gnu – to become the new Frosted Flakes mascot.
Tony the Tiger originally had a football-shaped head.
Tony’s original design was slightly more cartoonish. While now his head is softer and body muscular, he had a lean build and football-shaped head at the time of his debut.
Americans consume bowls of Frosted Flakes by the millions each week.
In 2018, 30.98 million Americans ate at least one portion of Frosted Flakes within the span of a week. 8.78 million Americans consumed ten portions or more.
Tony the Tiger used to appear with an entire family.
Tony the Tiger’s son, Tony Jr., appeared alongside his father in a few Kellogg’s commercials during the 1960s and 70s. Tony also once had a mother, Mama Tony, along with a wife and daughter.
Frosted Flakes is always pro-fitness.
Frosted Flakes is the only cereal brand to promote athleticism across all platforms, particularly for children.
Until 1983, Frosted Flakes had a slightly different name.
The cereal’s original name was Sugar Frosted Flakes until 1983 when Kellogg’s dropped the word “sugar.”
The same company that created Tony the Tiger also created the Pillsbury Doughboy.
Leo Burnett, the advertising giant behind Tony the Tiger, also invented the Jolly Green Giant, the Pillsbury Doughboy, Toucan Sam, and the Rice Krispies Elves.
The original voice of Tony the Tiger was also the original voice of Gumby.
American voice actor Dal McKennon had a career spanning over fifty years, during which he voiced Gumby, Archie Andrews, a variety of Disney characters, and, of course, Tony the Tiger.
Tony was also once voiced by the singer of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
For more than 50 years, voice actor and singer Thurl Arthur Ravenscroft – who was featured in dozens of Disney movies, once played Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, and sang “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” – was the booming voice of Tony the Tiger, popularizing the signature line, “They’re grrrrreat!”
Tony the Tiger is Italian-American.
The mascot was declared Italian-American in the 1970s, which was celebrated by magazines Italian GQ and Panorama.
There are currently five recurring flavors of Frosted Flakes.
In addition to classic Frosted Flakes, Kellogg’s also sells Cinnamon, Chocolate, Chocolate with Marshmallows, and classic with Marshmallows.
Tony the Tiger is named after an advertising executive.
The Frosted Flakes’ mascot got his name from the late Raymond Anthony Wells, a former advertising executive at Leo Burnett.
Frosted Flakes have different names around the world.
In most of Europe, they’re called “Frosties.” In most Latin America, they’re called “Zucaritas,” which roughly translates to “Sugaries.” And in Japan, they’re called “コーンフロスティ,” which means “Corn Frosty.”
Tony the Tiger is a giant among cereal mascots.
According to a tweet from the official Frosted Flakes Twitter account, he stands at a whopping 7 feet tall.
Originally, Tony the Tiger walked on all fours.
Although today he stands on two feet, Tony originally walked on all fours like a normal tiger.
