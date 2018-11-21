15 things you didn’t know about Frosted Flakes

caption Frosted Flakes were invented in 1952. source Wikimedia Commons

Frosted Flakes, formerly Sugar Frosted Flakes, is well-known for its mascot, Tony the Tiger.

Tony the Tiger’s looks have evolved dramatically in the last 60 years.

Frosted Flakes are the third best-selling cereal brand in the US as of 2018.

Since 1952, millions of Americans have been starting their day with a bowl of Frosted Flakes. Accompanied by friendly mascot Tony the Tiger, the cereal has become a breakfast staple in the United States, becoming the country’s third best-selling cereal brand in 2018.

As Kellogg’s continues to enchant us with their cereal creations, read on for sixteen “grrrrreat” facts you didn’t know about Frosted Flakes.

Frosted Flakes almost had a kangaroo mascot.

caption Katy the Kangaroo was almost the mascot. source Kellogg’s

In 1952, Tony the Tiger won a popularity contest against three other characters – Katy the Kangaroo, Elmo the Elephant, and Newt the Gnu – to become the new Frosted Flakes mascot.

Tony the Tiger originally had a football-shaped head.

caption Tony’s head used to be a lot softer. source Kellogg’s

Tony’s original design was slightly more cartoonish. While now his head is softer and body muscular, he had a lean build and football-shaped head at the time of his debut.

Americans consume bowls of Frosted Flakes by the millions each week.

caption Americans seem to love Frosted Flakes. source Lauren Brown/Flickr Creative Commons

In 2018, 30.98 million Americans ate at least one portion of Frosted Flakes within the span of a week. 8.78 million Americans consumed ten portions or more.

Tony the Tiger used to appear with an entire family.

caption Tony was part of a family of four. source D Heine/YouTube

Tony the Tiger’s son, Tony Jr., appeared alongside his father in a few Kellogg’s commercials during the 1960s and 70s. Tony also once had a mother, Mama Tony, along with a wife and daughter.

Frosted Flakes is always pro-fitness.

caption Tony is consistently encouraging kids to get active. source Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes/Facebook

Frosted Flakes is the only cereal brand to promote athleticism across all platforms, particularly for children.

Until 1983, Frosted Flakes had a slightly different name.

caption Kellogg dropped the word “sugar” from the popular cereal. source Wikimedia Commons

The cereal’s original name was Sugar Frosted Flakes until 1983 when Kellogg’s dropped the word “sugar.”

The same company that created Tony the Tiger also created the Pillsbury Doughboy.

caption The Pillsbury Doughboy is another iconic figure from Leo Burnett. source General Mills

Leo Burnett, the advertising giant behind Tony the Tiger, also invented the Jolly Green Giant, the Pillsbury Doughboy, Toucan Sam, and the Rice Krispies Elves.

The original voice of Tony the Tiger was also the original voice of Gumby.

caption Gumby was popular in the 1980s. source Fox Network

American voice actor Dal McKennon had a career spanning over fifty years, during which he voiced Gumby, Archie Andrews, a variety of Disney characters, and, of course, Tony the Tiger.

Tony was also once voiced by the singer of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

caption Thurl Arthur Ravenscroft coined the line “They’re grrrrreat!” source Wikimedia Commons

For more than 50 years, voice actor and singer Thurl Arthur Ravenscroft – who was featured in dozens of Disney movies, once played Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, and sang “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” – was the booming voice of Tony the Tiger, popularizing the signature line, “They’re grrrrreat!”

Tony the Tiger is Italian-American.

caption Tony even has a large Italian family. source Kellogg’s

The mascot was declared Italian-American in the 1970s, which was celebrated by magazines Italian GQ and Panorama.

There are currently five recurring flavors of Frosted Flakes.

caption Chocolate is a recurring flavor of Frosted Flakes. source Kellogg’s

In addition to classic Frosted Flakes, Kellogg’s also sells Cinnamon, Chocolate, Chocolate with Marshmallows, and classic with Marshmallows.

Tony the Tiger is named after an advertising executive.

caption Tony was named using the middle name of an advertising executive. source Flickr/Mike Mozart

The Frosted Flakes’ mascot got his name from the late Raymond Anthony Wells, a former advertising executive at Leo Burnett.

Frosted Flakes have different names around the world.

caption They are called “Zucaritas” in Mexico. source Ryan/Flickr

In most of Europe, they’re called “Frosties.” In most Latin America, they’re called “Zucaritas,” which roughly translates to “Sugaries.” And in Japan, they’re called “コーンフロスティ,” which means “Corn Frosty.”

Tony the Tiger is a giant among cereal mascots.

caption He’s 7 feet tall. source Kellogg’s

According to a tweet from the official Frosted Flakes Twitter account, he stands at a whopping 7 feet tall.

Originally, Tony the Tiger walked on all fours.

caption Tony the Tiger wasn’t always so agile. source Kellogg’s

Although today he stands on two feet, Tony originally walked on all fours like a normal tiger.

