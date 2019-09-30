How the fan response to the first ‘Frozen 2’ teaser wound up saving Anna’s sword-swinging scene

caption Anna grabs Kristoff’s sword at the end of the first “Frozen 2” teaser trailer. source Disney

The very first teaser for “Frozen 2” ended with a shot of Anna grabbing Kristoff’s sword and swinging it at an incoming enemy.

“Frozen 2” directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck told Insider that scene had been cut from the movie by the time the teaser was released.

But then fans had a very excited response to the visual of Anna with a sword.

“We were like, ‘Uh oh, people love that scene,” Buck said. “So we made it work, but it’s different.”

Now the newest trailer shows Anna with a different sword.

Fans who showed excitement for Anna’s sword-swinging moment in the first “Frozen 2” teaser trailer can take credit for keeping that visual in the final cut of the movie.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the film’s codirectors, said that scene had been cut by the time the teaser was released – but then they saw how people responded to it.

“The thing you have to realize about trailers is [that] when we’re building the teaser we haven’t locked the story yet,” Lee said during an interview with Insider at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California. “Everything is up for grabs. So there are things that will not appear in the film […] and there are some things that are there and they’ll just appear in a different form. And that’s one of them.”

In February, Disney released the very first look at “Frozen 2” with a teaser trailer. There was no dialogue in the video, nor any real hint at a concrete plot, but people had an immediate, excited reaction to seeing Anna with a sword.

CUrREnT MOoD: ANNA FrOm FROZEN 2 STEALING A SWORD AND GoING FOR THE KILL Ashsjslsjjl pic.twitter.com/xJ3poqcsVF — dentdeleon ✨⚔️✨fire emblem spoilers (@dentdeleon1) February 13, 2019

The official trailer ain’t even out yet but they gave Anna a sword and I couldn’t help making fan art????♥️???? #Frozen #frozen2 pic.twitter.com/tTZza7hdJx — ✨Des Soucis✨ (@DesSoucis) February 15, 2019

By the time the teaser was released, the shot of Anna grabbing Kristoff’s sword had been axed.

“That [scene] was in [the movie] at one point, and then it was out,” Buck said. “We were like, ‘Uh oh, people love that scene.’ So we made it work, but it’s different.”

Lee said the sword moment was initially removed because “because it wasn’t serving what we were going to do anymore in the film,” but now it’s back just in a newfangled way.

Anna wields a sword made of ice in the second official trailer for "Frozen 2."

The second full-length trailer was released in September, and showed Anna with a different sword. Instead of grabbing a metal sword hanging at Kristoff’s side, the new trailer had Anna gripping a blade made from ice – likely created by Elsa at some point.

Fans will have to wait until “Frozen 2” arrives in theaters on November 22 to see how Anna’s weaponry was worked into the final version of the story.