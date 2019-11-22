caption Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven in “Frozen 2.” source Disney Animation

Disney’s sequel to its animated hit movie “Frozen” arrives in theaters on November 22.

Keep reading to see the full cast of voice actors who play the returning characters like Queen Elsa and Princess Anna, along with newcomers like Yelena, Honeymaren, and Ryder.

The A-list cast of Disney’s billion-dollar movie “Frozen” all returned for the new sequel, which arrives in theaters on November 22. But in addition to Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, other actors like Evan Rachel Wood and Martha Plimpton have joined the cast.

Keep reading to what the cast of “Frozen 2” looks like in real life.

Queen Elsa is voiced by Broadway icon Idina Menzel.

Idina Menzel provides the powerhouse vocals for Queen Elsa’s regular scenes in addition to the epic ballads she sings throughout both films.

In “Frozen 2,” Elsa’s powers are tested as she ventures into an enchanted forest protected by the spirits of water, earth, wind, and fire. And no, Elsa doesn’t have any sort of love interest (gay or otherwise) in the second “Frozen” movie.

Young Elsa was voiced by Mattea Conforti.

“Frozen 2” opens with a flashback to a night when Anna and Elsa were much younger, before Elsa’s powers were made into a big secret. Actress Mattea Conforti provided the voice for that littler version of Elsa.

Princess Anna is played by Kristen Bell.

Kristen Bell, currently the star of NBC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “The Good Place,” also does the singing for her character’s musical moments in “Frozen 2.”

The sequel shows Anna confronting the bumpy road of long-term relationships as she and Kristoff try to figure out if “happily ever after” is a real thing.

Young Anna is voiced by Hadley Gannaway.

We see this younger version of Anna alongside Elsa in the movie’s opening flashback sequence.

King Agnarr is played by Alfred Molina.

In the first “Frozen” movie, Anna and Elsa’s father King Agnarr spoke only a handful of lines. Back then he was voiced by Maurice LaMarche.

Now, in “Frozen 2,” actor Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man 2”) took over the role for the king’s expanded part in the flashbacks.

Queen Iduna is voiced by Evan Rachel Wood.

Like Agnarr, Queen Iduna was originally voiced by someone else in the first movie. It was actually the film’s cocreator and director Jennifer Lee who provided vocals back then (for Iduna’s sole line: “She’s ice cold”).

Now “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood voices Queen Iduna in “Frozen 2,” and the actress sung the opening song for the movie as well (“All Is Found”).

Kristoff and Sven are both played by Jonathan Groff.

Jonathan Groff, a Broadway star and also one of the lead actors on Netflix’s “Mindhunter” series, pulls double duty in the “Frozen” movies as both Kristoff and his reindeer Sven.

Olaf is voiced by Josh Gad.

The lovable snowman, brought to life by Elsa in the first “Frozen” movie, is played by actor Josh Gad, who had another breakout role in a Disney movie as LeFou in the 2017 remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Pabbie the troll is voiced by Ciarán Hinds.

Pabbie is the leader of the trolls, who live away from Arendelle but play a key part in both “Frozen” movies when it comes to explaining the magic Elsa possesses.

Ex-“Game of Thrones” actor Ciarán Hinds (who played Mance Rayder in the HBO show) is the voice of Pabbie. Hinds voiced Pabbie in the first movie, too.

Yelena, a new character in the sequel, is played by Martha Plimpton.

Yelena is the leader of the Northundra people, who were trapped in the enchanted forest years ago. She’s played by actress Martha Plimpton (the breakout star of “The Goonies” and costar on “Younger” and “The Good Wife”).

Honeymaren is played by Rachel Matthews.

Honeymaren is another one of the Northundra people who meets Anna and Elsa in “Frozen 2.” Actress Rachel Matthews, the costar of “Happy Death Day” and “Happy Death Day 2U,” provided the voice for this new character.

Ryder is voiced by Jason Ritter.

Ryder is the third Northundra character introduced inside the enchanted forest. Like Kristoff, Ryder is a fella who has a special bond with reindeer.

He’s played by actor Jason Ritter, who is currently costarring on ABC’s “A Million Little Things” and has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.”

Last but not least, Lieutenant Mattias is played by Sterling K. Brown.

The star of NBC’s “This Is Us” is yet another new character in “Frozen 2.” Lieutenant Mattias is a soldier of Arendelle who was also trapped in the enchanted forest. He meets Anna and Elsa in “Frozen 2,” and is relieved to finally hear news of his home city.