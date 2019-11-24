caption Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Disney’s “Frozen 2.”

The new sequel to “Frozen” is packed with small details and references you might not have noticed.

From Disney Easter eggs of other characters and movies like “The Little Mermaid” to neat costume parallels, keep reading to see all the things you might have missed.

Disney’s new animated movie sequel “Frozen 2” has several key moments you might not see upon a first viewing of the movie. We watched the new film twice to try and catch all of the best Disney references (like nods to “Big Hero Six,” “The Little Mermaid,” and more), plus cool examples of foreshadowing.

Keep reading to see 21 details you might have missed in “Frozen 2.”

In the opening flashback, Anna and Elsa are playing with small snow figurines.

caption Young Elsa and Queen Iduna together at the start of “Frozen 2.” source Disney

The two young princesses have an array of little snow people and creatures, and there were some Disney characters among them.

One of the figures is Baymax, the lovable robot from Disney’s 2014 animated movie “Big Hero Six.”

caption Baymax in Disney’s movie, “Big Hero Six.” source Disney

We’re also pretty sure we spotted a little “Bolt” dog among the snow figures.

“Bolt” was a 2008 Walt Disney Animation Studios movie, and marked a new phase for the studio’s direction in animated feature films that led to “Frozen” in 2013.

Both “Bolt” and “Big Hero Six” were codirected by Chris Williams — the same man who voices Oaken in the “Frozen” movies.

caption Oaken in the first “Frozen” movie. source Disney

Williams is used to wearing many different hats at Walt Disney Animation Studio. He’s an animator, story artist/screenwriter, director, and actor.

When Anna and Elsa hear the story of the enchanted forest for the first time, there’s a small horse figurine sitting on Elsa’s bedside table.

caption The carved horse in on the bedside table in the flashback scene. source Disney

Later in the movie, it’s revealed that the water spirit is a mythical horse (called the Nokk). Elsa tames it and rides it to Ahtohallan. The horse’s presence in her childhood flashback was a neat little bit of foreshadowing.

Our first hint that Iduna was the one who saved Agnarr came when little Anna reacted to her father’s story.

caption Young Anna and Elsa in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

“Whoever saved you, I love them!” young Anna cries out in the movie before falling into her mother’s lap.

Upon a rewatch, this is a pretty direct foreshadowing of the reveal that Queen Iduna’s played a key role in saving King Agnarr’s life.

Starting in those flashbacks, we see a lot of important repeating patterns.

caption Queen Iduna in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

The most important of these is of course the four-sided diamond pattern on Queen Iduna’s scarf, which is later revealed to show the four spirit symbols and the “fifth spirit” sign.

That diamond patter was also on King Agnarr’s coat trim, and we saw it back in the first “Frozen” movie.

caption Iduna and Agnarr in the first “Frozen” movie. source Disney

That repeating diamond pattern, which later becomes the foundation of Elsa’s new “fifth spirit” symbol, appeared frequently throughout the first movie (usually in connection to Elsa).

That new symbol was shown in the very first poster for “Frozen 2.”

caption The unity symbol as seen on the first “Frozen 2” poster. source Disney

Back when the poster and teaser trailer debuted, fans began speculating about the meaning of the small symbols in the middle of each diamond.

But it turns out the real clue was the entire four-sided “fifth spirit” design.

Anna and Elsa’s first dresses and necklaces we see them wear in “Frozen 2” were hints at how they’d separate by the end of the movie.

caption Anna and Olaf at the start of “Frozen 2.” source Disney

Throughout “Frozen 2,” Anna is the only one of the two sisters who has distinct Arendelle iconography on her clothes. The small detailing on her dress and the bronze necklace she’s wearing at the beginning of the movie are all pulled from the flags you see around Arendelle.

In contrast, Elsa is wearing a necklace with her signature half-snowflake design.

You can see the Arendelle sigil clearly on Lieutenant Mattias’ shield here:

caption Mattias and the other Arendelle soldiers in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

The little floral design is everywhere in Arendelle, and used in the detailing of Anna’s clothing, but it’s never seen on Elsa in “Frozen 2.”

Anna was always more connected to Arendelle, both emotionally and literally (through her costuming), so it makes sense she winds up being the Queen.

caption Anna talking to Mattias in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

And her costuming in “Frozen 2” is inextricably linked to Elsa’s journey, too.

Now let’s take a closer look at Anna’s traveling cloak, which also tells part of the story about her relationship to Elsa and Kristoff.

caption Anna and Elsa in “Frozen 2.” source Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

When they set out on their journey, Anna is wearing a magenta cape over her black and gold outfit.

The cape Anna wears for the first two acts in “Frozen 2” is a similar color to Elsa’s cape from the first movie.

caption Elsa at the beginning of the first “Frozen” movie. source Disney

The cape Elsa wore and then discarded during the iconic “Let It Go” number had an Arendelle sigil on it – further showing her disconnect from the kingdom.

Anna wearing a cape of the similar color in “Frozen 2” shows a link between her and her sister, and how much Anna is trying to hold onto a way of life that is becoming increasingly untenable.

It’s only when Elsa literally pushes Anna away and on a different path that the younger princess stops wearing the magenta cape.

caption Olaf and Anna inside the river cave in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

After Elsa decides to go to find Ahtohollan alone, Anna and Olaf find themselves in a dark cave. Anna’s cape is lost when they fall into the dark river, revealing her black and gold outfit underneath.

Anna is more focused on Elsa than Kristoff for the first part of the movie, and this was reflected in the couples’ costumes.

caption Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

The side story of “Frozen 2” is all about how Anna and Kristoff are having trouble communicating and getting on the same page, largely due to Anna’s focus on her sister.

When Anna is wearing her traveling cloak, she’s more visually connected to Elsa.

But once the cloak is gone, Anna’s outfit actually matches the one Kristoff has been wearing the whole time.

caption Anna and Kristoff were matching all along underneath. source Disney

They were synced up the whole time, just underneath some communication problems that needed to be sorted out.

When Kristoff is singing in “Some Things Never Change,” you can briefly little statues made in the likeness of two Disney animators.

caption Sven and Kristoff in the first “Frozen” movie. source Disney

As Insider learned during a press event for the movie, two “Frozen 2” creators – Mike Giaimo, the production designer, and David Womersley, the art director of environments – were turned into wooden statuettes for the background of this scene.

Giaimo and Womersley had no idea they were in the film until just a couple of months before it premiered.

You can spot the two statues in the background a little over halfway through the song at the beginning of the movie, when Kristoff and Sven meet up with Anna on the streets of Arendelle.

There’s a hidden Mickey somewhere in the scene when Olaf sings “When I Am Older.”

caption Olaf looking into the river at the water spirit, Nokk, in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

“There’s one Mickey mouse hidden in there,” the head of animation of “Frozen 2,” Becky Bresee, told Insider. “You have to find it though.”

So far we haven’t spotted it, but fans should keep an eye out during this song in case they can spot the hidden Mickey.

You might have noticed that a scene shown in the trailer for “Frozen 2” never appeared in the movie.

caption Anna grabs Kristoff’s sword at the end of the first “Frozen 2” teaser trailer. source Disney

The very first teaser for “Frozen 2” was released in February, and it ended with a dramatic moment showing Anna grabbing a sword from Kristoff and swinging it towards the camera.

That original scene had already been cut from the movie by the time the teaser premiered, but the fan reaction to it convinced the directors to add it back in somehow.

caption Anna wields a sword made of ice in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the film’s codirectors, told Insider about how people’s love for that moment made them rework it into the movie again.

“That [scene] was in [the movie] at one point, and then it was out,” Buck said. “We were like, ‘Uh oh, people love that scene.’ So we made it work, but it’s different.”

The final version of the Anna-sword moment shows her grabbing an ice-sword from a statue instead of a real sword from Kristoff.

You can read more about this moment and people’s reactions to it here.

Kristoff’s song “Lost in the Woods” was invoking lots of ’80s rock ballads, and also gave a nod to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

caption Queen in the 1975 music video for “Bohemian Rhapsody.” source EMI

At one point during “Lost in the Woods,” we see Kristoff surrounded by singing reindeer in the exact same arrangement as the above music video from Queen for their seminal hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Jonathan Groff was singing the voices of 18 different reindeer for “Lost in the Woods.”

caption Kristoff and Sven in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

As revealed in a Vanity Fair feature written by Joanna Robinson, actor Jonathan Groff brought to life close to a 20 reindeer for his big ballad.

When Elsa sees all the snow memories in Ahtohollan, there’s a reference to “The Little Mermaid.”

caption “The Little Mermaid” is another 1800s story adapted by Disney for an animated movie. source Disney

Elsa sees young Iduna ask young Agnarr what he’s reading, and he replies: “Some new Danish author.” On the cover of his book, you can just make out the silhouette of Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Hans Christian Anderson was the Danish author of both “The Little Mermaid” and “The Snow Queen.”

This could be taken as a hint about what year the “Frozen” take place in.

source Disney

“The Little Mermaid” was published in 1837, and “The Snow Queen” came afterwards in 1844. If young Agnarr was reading the “new” book by Anderson in 1837 as a boy, then that means the current timeframe in the “Frozen” movies could be around the late 1860s or 1870s.

When Olaf “dies,” his snow is gathered by Gale and dotted with purple flowers.

caption Olaf and similar purple flowers in the first “Frozen” movie. source Disney

This is likely reference to the scene at the end of “Frozen” when Olaf is finally experiencing warm weather in Arendelle and smells two buckets of purple flowers.

When Anna is revealed as Queen of Arendelle, her hairstyle when matches Elsa’s original coronation style.

caption Anna and Elsa in the first “Frozen” movie celebrating Elsa’s coronation. source Disney

Anna has a whole new gown (again, dotted with the Arendelle insignia), but her hair is distinctly mirroring the updo Elsa had for her coronation. And both queen’s looks also happen to match their mother’s style we saw in both movies.

The snow goblin in the post-credits scene is wearing Elsa’s crown from the first movie she threw away.

caption Elsa singing “Let it Go” in the first “Frozen” movie. source Disney

During the post-credits scene, we get a quick look at Elsa’s snow goblin as he listens to Olaf retell the events of “Frozen 2.” Perched on top of the goblin’s head is the little crown Elsa tossed away at the end of “Let it Go” during the first movie.