5 Disney references you might have missed in ‘Frozen 2’

caption “The Little Mermaid” makes a small appearance in Disney’s “Frozen 2.” source Disney

Disney’s new animated sequel “Frozen 2” continues the tradition of including many Easter eggs and references to other movies. After two viewings, we spotted five Disney-centric details tucked into the background of many scenes.

Keep reading for a look at the Disney references in “Frozen 2.”

At the start of “Frozen 2,” we see Anna and Elsa are playing with small figurines made from snow.

caption The little pile of snow toys are behind Elsa and Queen Iduna in this scene.. source Disney

Elsa made a set of snow people and creatures, and there were some Disney characters among them.

One of the figures is Baymax, the lovable robot from Disney’s 2014 movie “Big Hero Six,” along with what looked like Bolt from the 2008 movie “Bolt.”

caption Baymax from “Big Hero Six” and Bolt from “Bolt.” source Disney

Some fans online are saying they’ve also spotted a little Dumbo figurine among the snow toys.

Both “Bolt” and “Big Hero Six” were codirected by Chris Williams – the man who voices Oaken in both “Frozen” movies.

Two of the “Frozen 2” animators were turned into little statues you can see during the “Some Things Never Change” song.

caption Anna and Olaf at the start of “Frozen 2.” source Disney

When Kristoff is singing in “Some Things Never Change,” he and Sven walk in front of a store that has two little wooden statues above the door.

As Insider learned during a press event for the movie, those statues were made in the likeness of “Frozen 2” production designers Mike Giaimo and art director of environments David Womersley.

The rest of the animation team didn’t tell Giaimo and Womersley they were hidden in “Frozen 2” until a couple of months before it premiered.

There’s a hidden Mickey somewhere in the scene when Olaf sings “When I Am Older.”

caption Olaf singing “When I Am Older” in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

“There’s one Mickey Mouse hidden in there,” the head of animation of “Frozen 2,” Becky Bresee, told Insider. “You have to find it though.”

So far we haven’t spotted it, but fans should keep an eye out during this song in case they can spot the hidden Mickey.

There’s a reference to “The Little Mermaid” when Elsa is inside Ahtohollan.

caption “The Little Mermaid” Disney movie premiered in 1989. source Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Moviestore/Shutterstock

Elsa is walking past a bunch of snow memories, and sees her mother ask a young Agnarr what he’s reading.

“Some new Danish author,” he replies, and you can see Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” on his book cover. Hans Christian Andersen was the Danish author of both “The Little Mermaid” and “The Snow Queen” (the story which originally inspired “Frozen”).

For all the other details and references you might have missed in “Frozen 2,” read our full analysis of the movie’s best small details here.