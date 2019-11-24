‘Frozen II’ has huge $127 million opening weekend, the biggest ever for an animated movie released in November

caption “Frozen II.” source Disney

Disney’s “Frozen II” earned an estimated $127 million in its opening weekend.

That’s the biggest opening weekend gross for an animated movie in the month of November.

The movie had a worldwide cume of $350 million.

After showing the potential of its newly acquired Fox division last weekend with the successful opening of “Ford v Ferrari,” Disney flexed is animation muscles this weekend with the release of “Frozen II.”

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster 2013 original brought in an estimated $127 million at the domestic box office. That’s the best opening for an animated movie ever for the month of November. It also puts a shot in the arm for a box office that has been hit with weak releases of late, like “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Doctor Sleep,” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

The opening for “Frozen II” is better than the opening for the 2013 release, which brought in $93 million over Thanksgiving weekend. The sequel earned $100 million globally by Friday. Not a surprise as fans of the Oscar-winning original have been waiting patiently for six years to see a sequel.

Worldwide the movie was number one at the box office in every territory and broke records at some of them. It was the highest opening weekend ever for an animated movie in France and the UK. In China, it has the third-highest opening ever for an animated movie.

The movie brought in $223 million internationally at 37 markets. It had a worldwide cume of $350 million.

“Ford v Ferrari” held off Tom Hanks starring as Mr. Rogers in Sony’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” ($13.5 million) to come in second place with $16 million. It now has a worldwide cume of $104 million.

Expect “Frozen II” dominating the box office over Thanksgiving weekend next week. With the competition being made up of new releases like Lionsgate’s whodunit “Knives Out” and Universal’s drama “Queen & Slim,” they will only bring out select audiences. Kids and families are going to power the multiplexes for a second straight weekend.

caption “Knives Out.” source Lionsgate

Box office highlights: