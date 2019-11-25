The biggest question ‘Frozen 2’ leaves unanswered sets Disney up perfectly for a third movie

caption Kristoff and Sven with the Northuldra reindeer in “Frozen 2.” source Disney

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Frozen 2.”

The sequel to Disney’s hit animated movie “Frozen” brings up a connection between Kristoff and the Northuldra people introduced in the enchanted forest.

But the story never quite addresses how Kristoff might be linked to them, or who his real family was.

Disney’s “Frozen 2” addresses several questions left after the first movie, like why Elsa has powers and what her and Anna’s parents were doing on that disastrous sea voyage. But we still have no idea where Kristoff is from, how he was orphaned, or how he might be connected to the Northuldra people they meet in the enchanted forest.

Kristoff and Sven joined Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on their journey north, far beyond Arendelle. They enter an enchanted forest, where a group of people called the Northuldra live. Kristoff bonds with one of the Northuldra, a young man named Ryder.

caption Honeymaren, Ryder, and Yelena are all Northuldra. source Disney

He and Ryder both realize they “talk” to reindeer in the exact same way, drawing a link between Kristoff and the Northuldra people.

The Northuldra have a herd of reindeer with them in the forest, and we know Kristoff had little Sven from a young age. The two of them seemingly used to live in the forest alone, harvesting ice and selling it in Arendelle before Anna came into their life.

We know the Disney creative team crafted Kristoff’s look in the first “Frozen” movie using influence from the indigenous Sami tribes of Norway. The Northuldra in “Frozen 2” are also meant to be an interpretation of the Scandinavian Sami.

So is Kristoff an orphaned Northuldra? Or maybe just a distant relative of them?

Or perhaps the reindeer connection is just a coincidence, and made for a cute moment in “Frozen 2.”

caption Sven and Kristoff in the first “Frozen” movie. source Disney

But that still leaves us wondering why Kristoff was alone as a young boy, and where he might have come from. “Frozen 2” explained a lot in terms of Anna and Elsa’s backstories and their parents’ origins and revealed that their mother was one of the Northuldra.

It would maybe be a little much to have Kristoff also be Northuldra. But we’re curious about his past, too.

The codirectors of “Frozen 2” told Insider they don’t have a plan in place right now for a third “Frozen” movie. This current sequel was already a departure for Walt Disney Animation Studios – it’s the first time one of its animated musical films has been given a theatrical release sequel. Getting an entire trilogy of “Frozen” movies would be unprecedented.

If “Frozen 3” ever does get made, we hope it explores more of Kristoff’s past. For more on “Frozen 2,” read our breakdown of all the best details and Easter eggs you might have missed here.