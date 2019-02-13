Fans think they’ve already figured out the new plot of ‘Frozen 2.’ Here are the best theories so far.

caption The “Frozen 2” trailer shows some old characters and some unfamiliar ones. source Walt Disney

The first teaser for “Frozen 2” just dropped and fans feel like it features a lot of autumnal imagery.

Some fans are convinced that the plot of “Frozen 2” will involve the four seasons because teaser poster and trailer both involve symbols that they think stand for winter, spring, summer, and autumn.

The teaser showed an unfamiliar female character who some think could be Elsa’s girlfriend or Anna and Kristoff’s daughter.

The highly-anticipated “Frozen 2” teaser dropped this morning, leaving fans abuzz with questions surrounding the plot of the animated sequel.

Although most of the questions are impossible to answer as of yet (Is Kristoff a reindeer breeder now? Why is Elsa trying to venture into the stormy ocean? How is our dear friend Olaf coping with Autumn?), fans are already constructing theories about the movie’s plot and its intriguing new characters.

Here are some of the popular fan theories about the plot of “Frozen 2.”

Some fans think the sequel will deal with seasons or elements because of the symbols found in the teaser and movie poster

The teaser has already given fans a lot to consider and so has the film’s teaser poster. Josh Gad (the voice of Olaf in “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”) tweeted about the poster today, saying it “will reveal quite a few surprises.”

If you look hard enough, this teaser poster will reveal quite a few surprises (like how pretty a snowflake is up close). #Frozen2 #November pic.twitter.com/b6WYL368zL — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 13, 2019

The four different symbols in the snowflake on the poster were also spotted inside of the diamonds in a scene from the teaser where Anna is on a balcony.

caption In one scene of the teaser, Anna is surrounded by symbols. source Walt Disney Pictures

Some people suspect these symbols could stand for the four seasons: winter, spring, summer, and autumn.

Reading anti-clockwise, bottom-left might look like an ice prism (winter), bottom-right looks like a flower (spring), top-right might be the sun over the horizon (summer), and top-left looks like… um… something small falling off something big… like a leaf off a tree (autumn)! — ✨????Eoin Ó Drisceoil????✨ (@eoinodoodles) February 13, 2019

Ok so like there are these diamond symbols for frozen 2, and I think that each of them represent a season. Which may mean that those diamond things in the castle in the trailer, were the winter crystals. It could also mean that there is a crystal for each of the elements — Rosesunset????️‍???? (@azuralakes21) February 13, 2019

Some fans also think the symbols could stand for elements.

I'm………..

I really wasn't gonna get into the whole Frozen 2 hype but… I think @maggiemay_prime and I just figured out the whole movie Four elements lived together in harmony……… pic.twitter.com/DiU9jbYfhQ — Cait✨May@Katsucon! (@caitmayart) February 13, 2019

OK I'm digging way too deep into this trailer but Frozen is mah JAM so… There are four crystals, each one has a specific color/symbol pertaining to the elements, second pic is the teaser poster. Crystals there AGAIN. Are we getting elemental lore? And WHY Elsa has powers? pic.twitter.com/dYg3ZthZtO — Kami (@GnomishGal) February 13, 2019

Some fans also believe the film could be focused on autumn because of the teaser’s visuals

caption Some of the main characters from “Frozen” in the “Frozen 2” trailer. source Walt Disney Pictures

In multiple scenes, characters are surrounded by red and orange trees and leaves. In one part of the teaser, two unfamiliar characters are shown playing in autumn-looking leaves. And, at the end of the trailer, leaves blow onto the “Frozen 2” text.

Based on the teaser trailer, my prediction for Frozen 2 is that the squad travels to a place where its autumn and the queen has the power of…….leaves — voiceless linguolabial trill (@springthorpeman) February 13, 2019

Some fans are convinced Elsa will get a girlfriend in the second film

caption The “mystery girl” in the “Frozen 2” teaser who some people speculate will be Elsa’s girlfriend. source Disney

This isn’t the first time that Elsa’s having a girlfriend has been brought up. In 2016, the movement to “#GiveElsaAGirlfriend” went viral on Twitter. In response, “Frozen” writer and co-director Jennifer Lee told The Huffington Post, “I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.“

The trending hashtag also got the attention of Idina Menzel, the voice of Elsa, who told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that she supported the idea.

It hasn’t been confirmed that Elsa will have a girlfriend or any love interest in the sequel, but people are speculating that Elsa’s girlfriend is the unfamiliar character in the trailer who’s briefly shown standing in the forest.

Is Elsa gonna get herself a girlfriend with wind/fall/autumn powers in Frozen 2? I sure hope so — ๑ Wendela Effect ๑ (@WendiBury) February 13, 2019

frozen 2 teaser trailer: shows a new girl character

me, immediately: elsa’s girlfriend — may (@ohmarceIine) February 13, 2019

she WILL be elsa’s girlfriend pic.twitter.com/r15aCzonPM — sarah (@debnamstyles) February 13, 2019

But not everyone thinks the ‘mystery girl’ is Elsa’s girlfriend

Some people think the unknown character in the trailer could be Anna and Kristoff’s daughter.

y’all saying that’s gonna be elsas girlfriend in reality it’s anna and kristoffs daughter — teena (@cabellotitan) February 13, 2019

Kristoff and Anna's daughter? Hmmmmm — Jason Illg (@IDfySocialNorms) February 13, 2019

Some people just think the “mystery girl” is Anna.

Everyone's trying to figure out who the new girl in the Frozen 2 trailer is but I'm pretty sure it's just Anna… — Maya Segal (@_mayasegal) February 13, 2019

what new girl are yall talking about in the frozen trailer that s just ana… — rwn ???? (@dykecowboy) February 13, 2019

You can watch the “Frozen 2” teaser here. “Frozen 2” will hit theaters on November 22.