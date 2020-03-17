‘Frozen 2’ actress Rachel Matthews shared a day-by-day timeline of her symptoms a week after testing positive for the coronavirus

caption Rachel Matthews tested positive for COVID-19. source Rachel Matthews/Instagram

Rachel Matthews published a detailed timeline of her symptoms on her Instagram story a week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 26-year-old “Frozen 2” actress reported that she first had a sore throat, headache, and fatigue on the first of quarantine, which evolved into “horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs” by the next day.

Toward the end of the week, the actress said she was “still experiencing shortness of breath, loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell,” but added that she was “overall, doing okay.”

Matthews said that she got tested after being exposed to someone who had COVID-19, but that the tests are “insanely hard to come by.”

“Our country is behind and we don’t have much of a system in place,” she wrote, continuing to encourage others to take precautions and self-quarantine if they feel any symptoms.

Rachel Matthews detailed the first seven days of her symptoms on Instagram after testing positive for the novel coronavirus the week prior.

The 26-year-old “Frozen 2” actress reported that she has been in quarantine since receiving the diagnosis.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info but will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise,” she wrote on her Instagram story Monday evening.

Along with the news of her diagnosis, Matthews published a day-by-day breakdown of her symptoms during her first week in quarantine.

She reported that she has a sore throat and headache on the first day, which rapidly evolved into “horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs” the next day.

By the end of the week, the actress said she was “still experiencing shortness of breath, loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell,” adding that she was “overall, doing okay.”

‘Thought I’d write down my week in order. Symptoms do vary!! Hope this is helpful for some,” she wrote.

caption Rachel Matthews detailed her COVID-19 symptoms. source Rachel Matthews/Instagram

Matthews explained that she decided to get tested after she was exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. However, she explained that the tests are “insanely hard to come by.”

Testing for the novel coronavirus in the US has lagged behind other countries such as South Korea and China for various reasons, including delayed reporting of local cases and limited distribution.

“Our country is very behind and we don’t have much of a system in place,” she wrote before encouraging her followers to self-quarantine if they feel any symptoms.

“If you have any symptoms at all but can’t find a test please just treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are.),” Matthews added.

The actress also pointed out that not everyone with the illness shows symptoms and reposted Idris Elba‘s video, in which the actor announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus but remained asymptomatic.