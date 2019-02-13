People are celebrating Queen Elsa wearing pants in the new ‘Frozen 2’ teaser trailer

caption Elsa is on a mission. source Disney

The first teaser trailer for “Frozen 2” is here.

Fans are freaking out because Elsa is wearing pants, or at least a pair of leggings.

The movie comes out in November 2019.

Disney just released the first teaser trailer for “Frozen 2,” and Elsa is wearing pants.

When the teaser starts, Elsa is shown on a dark and stormy beach. She takes off a jacket and her shoes before proceeding to try and run into raging water with the help of her powers.

Read more: The first teaser trailer for Disney’s ‘Frozen’ sequel is here and it shows the beloved characters on a grand adventure

It’s a powerful scene, and fans are particularly excited that the Queen of Arendelle has pants, or at least leggings, on.

???? ELSA IN PANTS ???? — claire bader (@clairebader) February 13, 2019

Elsa's hair in a ponytail?? the PANTS? Anna's hair down?? EVERYTHING?? I- pic.twitter.com/OELD5Xu6Oi — damaris ???????? (@damariscoogler) February 13, 2019

caption Elsa is in pants. source Disney

Some people got emotional over the pants.

THEY GAVE HER PANTS I WANNNNA CRY ELSA TRULY IS MY QUEEN — J Sparkle Goose Crown (@regallyjay) February 13, 2019

elsa said PANTS! she said PONYTAIL! im inconsolable — miki minach (@sp0radical) February 13, 2019

Some fans pointed out that Elsa wears pants in the Broadway production of the hit 2013 movie.

You: wow I love how elsa now has pants it looks so good! Me, an intellectual: Caissie first starting rocking those pants a year and a half ago the movie’s just trying to catch up pic.twitter.com/yD8LIrNF3b — Dina misses the band’s visit and anastasia already (@averagebwaystan) February 13, 2019

Love Elsa's new outfit/pants! A little inspiration from the Broadway show, perhaps? https://t.co/BXISQ5eGY0 — Half Dozen Disney (@HalfDozenDisney) February 13, 2019

“Frozen 2” will hit theaters November 22, 2019.

Watch the trailer below: