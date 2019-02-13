People are celebrating Queen Elsa wearing pants in the new ‘Frozen 2’ teaser trailer

- source
- Disney
- The first teaser trailer for “Frozen 2” is here.
- Fans are freaking out because Elsa is wearing pants, or at least a pair of leggings.
- The movie comes out in November 2019.
Disney just released the first teaser trailer for “Frozen 2,” and Elsa is wearing pants.
When the teaser starts, Elsa is shown on a dark and stormy beach. She takes off a jacket and her shoes before proceeding to try and run into raging water with the help of her powers.
Read more: The first teaser trailer for Disney’s ‘Frozen’ sequel is here and it shows the beloved characters on a grand adventure
It’s a powerful scene, and fans are particularly excited that the Queen of Arendelle has pants, or at least leggings, on.
???? ELSA IN PANTS ????
— claire bader (@clairebader) February 13, 2019
Elsa's hair in a ponytail?? the PANTS? Anna's hair down?? EVERYTHING?? I- pic.twitter.com/OELD5Xu6Oi
— damaris ???????? (@damariscoogler) February 13, 2019
Elsa’s PANTS, you guys. #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/y9zU4DCIyt
— Celina Chiarello (@TheCelinas) February 13, 2019
- source
- Disney
Some people got emotional over the pants.
Elsa’s pants got me crying!!! https://t.co/lPqDik1HZC
— Jaboob ???? (@jacobie99) February 13, 2019
THEY GAVE HER PANTS I WANNNNA CRY ELSA TRULY IS MY QUEEN
— J Sparkle Goose Crown (@regallyjay) February 13, 2019
elsa said PANTS! she said PONYTAIL! im inconsolable
— miki minach (@sp0radical) February 13, 2019
Some fans pointed out that Elsa wears pants in the Broadway production of the hit 2013 movie.
You: wow I love how elsa now has pants it looks so good!
Me, an intellectual: Caissie first starting rocking those pants a year and a half ago the movie’s just trying to catch up pic.twitter.com/yD8LIrNF3b
— Dina misses the band’s visit and anastasia already (@averagebwaystan) February 13, 2019
Love Elsa's new outfit/pants! A little inspiration from the Broadway show, perhaps? https://t.co/BXISQ5eGY0
— Half Dozen Disney (@HalfDozenDisney) February 13, 2019
“Frozen 2” will hit theaters November 22, 2019.