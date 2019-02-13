6 questions we have after watching the first ‘Frozen 2’ teaser trailer

caption What is Elsa searching for in the “Frozen” sequel? source Disney Animation

Disney released the first teaser trailer for “Frozen 2” Wednesday, which will be in theaters November.

We have a few questions about why Elsa is trying so desperately to cross the ocean waves and who the new mystery characters may be.

Disney released the first teaser trailer for “Frozen 2” and it left us with more questions than answers.

While the two-minute trailer shows Anna and Elsa sporting new looks and ditching dresses for pants, it also has us wondering why Elsa is so desperate to navigate raging ocean waters. And who are the new characters briefly teased?

If you haven’t watched the teaser trailer yet, watch that here first. All good? “Frozen 2” won’t be in theaters until November 22, 2019, so let’s get into breaking down the trailer.

Why is Elsa trying to brave the rough ocean waters?

caption The longest sequence of the trailer shows a barefoot Elsa trying to walk on water. source Disney

Instantly, the first thing that came to mind is that she’s trying to get some clarity on what happened to her parents. In the first film, we learn Anna and Elsa’s parents sailed away for an important meeting never to return home. They’re assumed to be dead, but there’s a chance they could be out there. Maybe Elsa is searching for clues?

How did Disney make this ocean water look so realistic?

caption Let’s just appreciate this image for a second. source Disney Animation

When the teaser footage first started, you may have thought you were watching a live-action shot with an animated version of Elsa planted into the scene. As the scene played on, it was easier to see that those waves were indeed animated, but they looked incredibly realistic.

Usually Disney and Pixar use their short films to test out items they want to use in larger features. The only short that came to mind while watching this is 2016’s excellent “Piper,” in which Disney/Pixar worked three years to get billions of sand pebbles and the ocean just right.

Why does Kristoff have a herd of reindeer?

caption I’m not opposed to it. source Disney Animation

Maybe Kristoff’s ice business really took off. More importantly, maybe it means we’ll see his reindeer Sven have a new friend.

What has Anna so sad and what is that book she’s holding?

caption Was Anna looking at memories from her past? source Disney Animation

Maybe Anna and Kristoff are planning a big wedding (if they’re not married already) and she’s looking back at photographs of her parents. Is Anna sad knowing her parents won’t be able to be there on her big day?

If so, does that mean Elsa is trying to figure out exactly what happened to them to give Anna some peace of mind?

Who are these two new characters?

caption How will these two interact with Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff? source Disney

The teaser briefly shows off a new, young woman in the forest. Another character springs into the sky, making some think that one of the characters may have powers similar to Elsa’s, but revolving around another season or element.

There are a lot of theories on who the two characters may be. One is that the young woman could be Anna and Kristoff’s daughter if the sequel takes place years in the future. Another posits that we may be looking at a flashback scene of a young Kristoff. The girl in the scene could be a potential love interest for Elsa in the sequel all grown up.

Does the new teaser poster have a larger meaning?

caption Here’s a look at the poster and a close-up of the snowflake in the image. source Disney

Olaf voice actor, Josh Gad, took to Twitter to tease that the poster may “reveal quite a few surprises “like how pretty a snowflake is up close).”

Of course, he may be joking, but some fans have taken what he said to heart. One thinks they spotted the four elements in the poster, hinting that we’ll meet people similar to Elsa with powers revolving around the other seasons.