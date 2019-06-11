The new ‘Frozen 2’ trailer teases a set of mysterious symbols once again. Here’s what fans think they mean.

caption Anna and Elsa in the new “Frozen 2” trailer from Disney. source Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

The first full trailer for “Frozen 2” arrived, and with it a new sighting of mysterious symbols which might be a key part of the coming story.

The four symbols appeared in the teaser trailer earlier this year, as well as in the official poster.

In the new trailer, we can see them on a ceremonial-looking rock formation.

Fans believe each of the symbols represents a season, which means there could be people out there with fall, summer, and spring powers.

Others think they’re the four elements, and that “Frozen 2” will connect Anna and Elsa with Norse mythology.

When we see Anna, Elsa, and their companions walk through a mysterious bank of mist, the four ceremonial-looking rocks on either side of them are carved with geometric patterns.

When we see Anna, Elsa, and their companions walk through a mysterious bank of mist, the four ceremonial-looking rocks on either side of them are carved with geometric patterns.

Those are the same four patterns which appeared in the first teaser trailer as well as in the official poster released by Disney earlier this year.

The symbols were shown on rock formations in the new "Frozen 2" trailer.

People first picked up on the larger importance of these symbols after actor Josh Gad (who voices Olaf in both “Frozen” films) tweeted cryptically about the poster.

If you look hard enough, this teaser poster will reveal quite a few surprises (like how pretty a snowflake is up close). #Frozen2 #November pic.twitter.com/b6WYL368zL — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 13, 2019

“If you look hard enough, this teaser poster will reveal quite a few surprises,” Gad wrote. He then added in parentheses, “like how pretty a snowflake is up close.”

Here’s a closer look at the poster, where you can see the four symbols most clearly in the large parallelogram shapes.

The official "Frozen 2" poster was just this gorgeous snowflake.

We also saw them in the teaser trailer in the below shot, which happens when Anna looks out over Arendelle and sees the parallelogram-shaped crystals in the sky,

Each parallelogram shape has one of the four signs inside it.

So what do they mean? So far neither of the trailers have mentioned these shapes directly, but that hasn’t stopped people from theorizing.

Read more: Fans think they’ve already figured out the new plot of ‘Frozen 2.’ Here are the best theories so far.

As noted by INSIDER back in February, it’s possible the four symbols represent each of the seasons: Winter, spring, summer, and autumn.

We know Elsa has winter-powers, all related to ice and snow. Perhaps there are three other people out in the world with powers connected to the other four seasons, and part of her mission in “Frozen 2” will be seeking out these other folks.

There does seem to be a distinct sense of fall happening in "Frozen 2."

But others think the four symbols represent the elements: Earth, air, fire, and water.

Perhaps the other powers in the world aren’t connected to seasons, but instead to the four elements. The elements are also a key part of many different ancient mythologies, so it’s possible the new magic and creatures we’ll meet in “Frozen 2” are related to ancient Norse myths since Arendelle is a Norwegian-inspired kingdom.

In the new trailer, one of the trolls tells Elsa and Anna they must “go north, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown.” There’s not a ton directly north from Norway, aside from icy ocean, Greenland, and the Norwegian island of Svalbard.

The land seems steeped in autumn in the trailers.

Elsa seems to be struggling to magic her way off a stretch of land and across the ocean in the new trailer. Is she trying to escape from an island? And what was with the magical ice-horse she sees under water?

Maybe the group will leave their country entirely and set off across the ocean to find this new “unknown” place the troll spoke of. Or perhaps he just meant she needed to go deeper into the northern parts of their own land.

Either way, those four symbols seen on the rock formation (which itself is very reminscent of an ancient, ceremonial place like Stonehenge) will most certainly come into play during the events of “Frozen 2.” They’re only unveiled in the trailer when Elsa uses her powers to clear the misty clouds and reveal the way forward.

We’ll have to wait until November 22, or for more clues from Disney, to know for certain. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for “Frozen 2” here.