Japan has a hotel made entirely of ice, and it’s a real-life winter wonderland

caption Inside an igloo at the Hoshino Resort Tomamu ice village in Hokkaido, Shimukappu, Japan. source Courtesy Hoshino Resorts TOMAMU.

Japan is no stranger to interesting hotels, but its latest, an “ice hotel” in the town of Shimukappu, might just take the cake.

The Hoshino Resort Tomamu in Hokkaido is completely frozen from top to bottom. Besides fuzzy sleeping bags used at bedtime, everything in the resort is made of ice: rooms, baths, the lounge, and even the bar.

But it’s only open for a limited time during winter, so rooms – or rather, igloos – fill up quickly.

The Hoshino Resort Tomamu ice village in Hokkaido, Shimukappu, Japan, is totally frozen.

caption The Hoshino Resort Tomamu ice village. source Courtesy Hoshino Resorts TOMAMU.

The hotel is part of an “ice village” in which visitors can enjoy ice skating, food, drinks, and a warm-water rotenburo (outdoor hot spring baths).

The ice village boasts over 20 sit-down restaurants, in addition to places for quick bites. Al fresco dining is also an option.

caption A couple eating outside. source Facebook/Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, Japan

There’s a dining hall, a soup restaurant, a “green” deli, and – of course – fresh sushi.

There’s also the Ice Books & Chairs Café, which features ice bookshelves filled with (hopefully laminated) novels.

caption The Ice Books & Chairs Café. source Facebook/Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, Japan

Complete with ice chairs and an ice fireplace, Tomamu’s café is a place to relax and unwind. And beyond drinks, it serves cheese fondue with iced vegetables.

Of course, it serves frozen drinks in glasses made of ice.

caption Frozen drinks at the bar. source Courtesy Hoshino Resorts TOMAMU.

Temperatures at the snowy resort reach as low as -30°C (-22°F), according to their website.

The café also recommends books, and features ample room to cozy up in for a reading session.

caption A guest reading at the Ice Books & Chairs Café. source Courtesy Hoshino Resorts TOMAMU.

The village also features a wide array of winter activities.

caption Guests enjoy ice skating. source Courtesy Hoshino Resorts TOMAMU.

Ice skating is a popular one, of course. But Tomamu also offers skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing.

And is totally family-friendly.

caption A little girl rides down the frozen slide. source Courtesy Hoshino Resorts TOMAMU.

There’s a “Farm Christmas” celebration, complete with a Christmas tree and petting-zoo animals, as well as a Banana Boat to ride down the ski slopes, and a unique kind of “snow rafting” in which guests are pulled in an inflatable “tube” by a snow mobile.

But the star of the show is undoubtedly the ice hotel, whose rooms are igloos complete with ice walls, beds, and furniture.

caption A hotel room — or “igloo” — at the resort. source Courtesy Hoshino Resorts TOMAMU.

But the resort equips you with sleeping bags designed to accommodate “extreme cold,” so there’s no need to worry about getting chilly at night.

It also features a frozen, open-air lounge to kick back in for some stargazing.

caption Guests enjoying the outdoor frozen lounge. source Facebook/Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, Japan

Rooms fill up quickly, though, as the resort is only open for a limited time.

caption Inside an igloo room in the ice village. source Facebook/Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, Japan

This year, the ice village is only open from December 10 to about mid-March. The village itself is free to visit, but room rates run about 23,000 yen per person for one night, which is roughly $205.

If you’re looking for a real-life winter wonderland, Hoshino Resort Tomamu is the place.

caption The ice church at Hoshino Resort Tomamu. source Courtesy Hoshino Resorts TOMAMU.

Tomamu even has an ice church, designed to look like one seamless piece of ice. There’s an ice altar, an ice cross, and a private road, sure to make any couple feel like they’re walking through their own wonderland.

