I spent 2 years living in Malaysia — here are 14 of my favorite fruits Americans probably wouldn’t recognize

- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
- Southeast Asia is home to several fruits that most Americans probably haven’t heard of.
- They include the durian – the pungent “king of the fruits” – and the unusual-looking rambutan.
- I compiled 14 of the most bizarre fruits that I tried during my two-year stay in Malaysia.
Trying new foods is one of the best parts of visiting Southeast Asia.
In the two years I lived in Malaysia, I came across dozens of fruits I had never even heard of in the United States, let alone tasted. Some of the most notable were durian – the so-called “king of the fruits” whose smell is so strong it’s banned from hotels – and rambutan, nature’s answer to the Koosh ball.
Nothing can compare to tasting these exotic fruits for the first time, but after one bite it’s clear to see why they are so beloved throughout the region.
Here are 14 fruits from Southeast Asia that the average American didn’t know existed.
The quintessential Southeast Asian fruit is the durian. Malaysians call it the ‘king of the fruits’ and it’s a source of national pride.
- source
- Flickr Creative Commons/Zhao
Source: Business Insider
Durian has an incredibly pungent taste and smell that many outsiders can’t tolerate. Anthony Bourdain once said of durian, “your breath will smell as if you’d been French-kissing your dead grandmother.” The fruit is banned in many Malaysian hotels.
- source
- fra-NCIS/Flickr
Source: Business Insider
Speaking of forbidden fruits, the mangosteen is another popular one.
- source
- Flickr Creative Commons/Yun Huang Yong
It has a tough purple husk and soft, juicy flesh inside. It doesn’t stink like durian, but it’s banned in many buildings because the rind leaves a purple stain on anything it comes in contact with.
- source
- Flickr Creative Commons/Simon Law
The rambutan, covered in soft bristles, looks like it comes from another planet.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Mother Nature Network
‘Rambutan’ comes from the Malay word for ‘hair.’ On the inside is a pleasantly sweet fruit that tastes somewhat like a red grape.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Mother Nature Network
Salak is sometimes called “snakefruit” in English because of its scaly exterior.
- source
- Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Source: Smithsonian
The flesh isn’t juicy like the other fruits — it’s much dryer. It tastes sweet and slightly acidic, like a citrus fruit.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Smithsonian
Dragon fruit is notable for its psychedelic appearance. Its texture is reminiscent of kiwi, and its taste is mildly sweet. The pink version is often used to give color to smoothies and other drinks.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons/Roei Tabak
Source: Natural Food Series
Langsat is another popular fruit in Malaysia.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Purdue
Peel back the thin skin and you’ll find a translucent, juicy orb inside with a sweet and sour taste.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Purdue
Jackfruit looks like a durian from afar, only much bigger — imagine two watermelons side by side. There’s no putrid smell with this fruit, either.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Epicurious
The inside of a jackfruit contains dozens of pods of thick, chewy flesh — it’s sometimes used as a meat substitute in cooking. The taste is something like a banana and pineapple.
- source
- Flickr Creative Commons/Will Power
Source: Epicurious
Another gargantuan fruit from Malaysia is the cempedak — pronounced with a “ch” sound. The pods inside a cempedak are a lot harder to reach than those of a jackfruit.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Migrationology
The flesh is also much more mushy and custardy than a jackfruit, although the appearance is similar.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Migrationology
Pulasan has a tough exterior, but it’s easy to break open.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Source: Purdue
On the inside is a juicy sphere that has a complex flavor that’s fragrant, sweet, and slightly tangy.
- source
- Mark Abadi/Business Insider
Source: Purdue
Mata kucing is Malay for “cat’s eye” — no surprise why once you open one.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons/Yosri
Source: Food Facts
Asian pears are crisp and fragrant, and have the texture of an apple.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Source: Specialty Produce
Lychee is an Asian fruit many Americans may be familiar with. It’s common for Malaysians to put lychee in their iced tea.
- source
- Flickr Creative Commons/ClickE
Source: Food Facts
The jambu air, or water apple, has a crisp, watery texture.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Source: Encyclopedia of Fruits and Nuts
And the taste of a soursop might catch you off guard — it’s thick, somewhat creamy, and a mixture of sweet, sour, and musky.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Source: Soursop Store