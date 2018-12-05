FS-ISAC Names Steven Silberstein New CEO

Silberstein will replace outgoing CEO Bill Nelson January 1, 2019

RESTON, VA., – Media OutReach – 5 December 2018 – The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC), today announced the appointment of Steven Silberstein as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Silberstein’s appointment will be effective as of January 1, 2019.

FS-ISAC is a non-profit member-driven organization that helps to assure the resilience and continuity of the global financial services sector.

In his new role, Silberstein will be responsible for expanding FS-ISAC membership and its products, services and resources, while continuing to embody its non-profit mission. He will lead efforts to increase the value of information sharing in the sector and improve how member organizations share critical information. Close collaboration between members and external stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies, is increasingly important given the growing number and complexity of local and global cyber and physical threats.

“Steve is a tremendous leader with deep expertise and experience in the threat intelligence and information services industry,” said FS-ISAC Board Chairman and U.S. Bank Chief Information Security Officer Jason Witty. “He has innovative ideas and our board is looking forward to having him in this important leadership role. We also want to acknowledge Bill Nelson for his many years of service to FS-ISAC and the strong legacy of success he created.”







Silberstein joins FS-ISAC from BlueVoyant, where he was chief operating officer, responsible for technology, marketing and administration of this global intelligence firm. Prior, he served as the CEO of Sheltered Harbor — an FS-ISAC subsidiary – an initiative designed to enhance the U.S. financial services industry’s resiliency capability in the event of a major incident to ensure consumers have access to critical account assets.

Earlier in his career, Silberstein spent over three years as part of the executive team at SunGard, the global financial technology company, culminating in its sale to FIS in 2015. As SunGard’s first CTO, he led a global product delivery team of over 4,000 professionals. Before SunGard, Steve held senior management positions at Chi-X Global, Lehman Brothers and FAME Information Systems in Hong Kong and in the U.S. Silberstein is an adjunct professor at the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University and a member of the Leadership Council of Rensselaer Lally School of Management.

Nelson leaves FS-ISAC to become Global Resilience Federation’s (GRF) first CEO. Over the last 12 years leading the organization, Nelson spearheaded the growth of FS-ISAC from a small organization with a few hundred to nearly 7,000 members globally today. Major accomplishments include adoption of the Traffic Light Protocol, establishing circles of trust to enable subsectors and communities of interest to share, development of numerous cyberexercises, expansion of public-private partnerships globally and creation of subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Sheltered Harbor, FSARC, Financial Data Exchange and GRF, which was spun off in May 2017.

The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) is a non-profit corporation that was established in 1999 and is funded by its nearly 7,000-member firms headquartered in 48 countries with users in 72 countries. FS-ISAC is a member-driven organization whose mission is to help assure the resilience and continuity of the global financial services infrastructure and individual firms against acts that could significantly impact the sector’s ability to provide services critical to the orderly function of the global economy. FS-ISAC shares threat and vulnerability information, conducts coordinated contingency planning exercises, manages rapid response communications for both cyber and physical events, conducts education and training programs and fosters collaborations with and among other key sectors and government agencies.

