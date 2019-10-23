This game lets you roleplay as a tech CEO, and it was way harder than expected

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-

source
Financial Times

  • The Financial Times newspaper has created a game that lets you try out being CEO of a tech startup.
  • As founder and CEO, your mission is to “balance profit and purpose,” using limited resources to keep investors and stakeholders happy.
  • The game draws from real life examples, like recently-ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann.

Have you ever looked at the decisions of CEOs like Adam Neumann or Elon Musk and thought you could do a better job? Well, here’s your chance.

FT, the publisher of the daily business newspaper, created a game that makes you CEO and founder of tech startup FlexBird. Your job is to take the company public in an IPO and to guide the business to success. Along the way, you can choose how you allocate resources to growth and social issues, but make sure you keep stakeholders and investors happy!

You’ll also have to deal with other events as they come up, like protests over government contracts and a recession. Do you have what it takes?

Here’s what happened when I played.

The game starts by giving you the basics: you’re the CEO of FlexBird, and you have to make it through the next 4 years.

source
Financial Times

You have to keep stakeholders and investors happy.

source
Financial Times

Before the IPO, you have a chance to set up what kind of company you will run.

source
Financial Times

You have 10 resources to allocate to 4 possible areas.

source
Financial Times

I spread my resources pretty evenly. I decided to focus on meeting growth targets and social responsibility, because it seemed like it had something for both groups I was trying to win over.

source
Financial Times

Let’s see how my picks played out.

source
Financial Times

Growth targets didn’t do so well, even though I gave 3 resources.

source
Financial Times

Social responsibility is off to a good start.

source
Financial Times

Seems like I didn’t pay enough attention to environmental sustainability.

source
Financial Times

Long term growth is decent, and we’re off!

source
Financial Times

Questions about a startup with government contracts sound familiar.

source
Financial Times

This could be inspired by many real-life startups. IT automation firm Chef declined to renew its contract with ICE in September. More than 1,200 students around the country pledged not to work with data company Palantir unless it stopped working with ICE.

The majority of players made the same choice as me and dropped the contract.

source
Financial Times

A trade war is not good news for me.

source
Financial Times

This year I only have 8 resources, so I gave 2 to each sector.

source
FT

Short term growth isn’t going so well.

source
FT

Neither is environmental responsibility.

source
FT

In a very gig-economy move, I hired freelancers to avoid paying for benefits.

source
FT

And now I have echoes of WeWork, renting out space to other startups.

source
FT

Now I have to decide whether I should fire the company barista. So many tough calls!

source
FT

Most players agreed with me and fired the barista, and it worked!

source
FT

FlexBird needs a little help, so we brought in investor Purposework Capital. Could this be our SoftBank?

source
FT

SoftBank backed companies like WeWork and Uber, which have faced a failed IPO and a drop in valuation.

This time, I decided to focus more on growth and social responsibility.

source
FT

Banning meat from company functions is definitely a Neumann reference.

source
FT

The WeWork founder reportedly ate a giant lamb shank at a company dinner after banning meat.

Some of my earlier investment are paying off.

source
FT

I didn’t put many resources toward environmental responsibility, but I can at least let my employees join the global climate strike.

source
FT

Investors didn’t like it, but stakeholders did.

source
FT

For my last year, I get to set the tone for my legacy.

source
FT

I think I won. Investors aren’t thrilled with me, but I ended with slightly higher than average investor approval, and more than double average stakeholder approval.

source
FT