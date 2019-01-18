The FTC is reportedly considering hitting Facebook with a ‘record-setting’ fine over privacy issues

Facebook’s privacy nightmare may be about to get worse.

According to a new report from The Washington Post published Friday, regulators at the US Federal Trade Commission are considering hitting Facebook with a “record-setting” fine over user privacy concerns.

There’s no word yet on exactly how big this record-breaking fine might be, but the Washington Post’s report said it is “expected to be much larger” than the previous record fine, a $22.5 million penalty against Google.

A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FTC is not available for comment due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

In March 2018, the FTC confirmed that it was investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following the Cambridge Analytica scanda, in which tens of millions of users’ data was misappropriated by a political research firm.

This story is developing…

