How to watch FuboTV and get extra channels — we break down pricing and a la carte channel packages

FuboTV offers a $55 base package in addition to several a la carte channel additions ranging from $5 to $15.

You can upgrade your Cloud DVR storage and add one extra simultaneous stream for monthly fees.

FuboTV doesn’t have a deal with Disney, so you won’t find any ESPN or ABC networks here.

Cord-cutting platforms have taken the entertainment industry by storm, offering savvy viewers an alternative to costly cable packages. Hulu, Sling, and PlayStation Vue are all such services, providing you with the ability to fine-tune your channel selection with various price tiers and a la carte additions.

FuboTV is another one of these platforms, one whose star has risen significantly in the past year or two after launching back in 2015 as a soccer-focused streaming service. It can be confusing to figure out how much everything costs, though, so we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to every plan and channel package offered through FuboTV.

Basic Plan ($54.99 per month)

The most basic of FuboTV’s plans, simply called “Fubo Standard,” comprises 106 channels (subject to change) for $54.99 per month. It’s far from the cheapest option out there, but it’s packing a whole lot of heat, including just about every non-niche sports channel you could imagine – except ESPN, which is a Disney property. FuboTV doesn’t have any Disney channels as of now, including ABC networks.

Additional Packages

Sports Plus ($9 per month)

If you’re a true sports freak, you can double down on FuboTV’s already-impressive lineup of non-ESPN athletic coverage with Sports Plus, adding 23 channels including NFL RedZone, the Tennis Channel, and the Pac12 Network.

Fubo Cycling ($12 per month)

Gotta get your cycling fix? Grab Fubo Cycling, which adds six channels, including the Fubo Cycling channel. Oddly, that’s the only cycling network included, but perhaps there’s significant overlap in the cycling and soccer fan bases?

Fubo Extra ($6 per month)

The most substantial of FuboTV’s channel packages (apart from the base package) is Fubo Extra, comprising 35 channels in a variety of genres, from the Cooking Channel to the Game Show Network and BBC World News.

International Sports Plus ($6 per month)

FuboTV‘s International Sports Plus package – which includes the exact same channels as the cycling package, minus Fubo Cycling – is largely soccer-focused, with Fox Soccer Plus and both English- and Spanish-language versions of GolTV.

Adventure Plus ($5 per month)

Outdoorsy types should jump at the chance to sign up for FuboTV’s Adventure Plus package, which includes – fittingly – the Outdoor Channel, the Sportsman Channel, Outside TV, World Fishing Network, and MAVTV.

Showtime ($11 per month)

Showtime is a premium channel that you can order from just about any cable company or cord-cutting service, and FuboTV is no different. Here you’ll get nine associated channels, including Showtime Showcase, Showtime Extreme, and Showtime Family.

AMC Premiere ($5 per month)

If you love AMC’s programming, consider shelling out for AMC Premiere, which offers fans early access to episodes of top AMC series and ad-free streaming of all its shows – not to mention free popcorn upgrades at AMC theaters.

NBA League Pass ($29 per month)

League Pass is the NBA’s version of RedZone or MLB Extra Innings, though it’s a little more threadbare in terms of features. With a subscription, you’ll be able to watch every NBA game for the whole season, with the notable exception of locally blacked-out games and nationally televised games – though FuboTV‘s base package is likely to get you all of that stuff anyway, save for ESPN and ABC telecasts.

RAI Italia ($8 per month)

If you’re an Italian expat or simply take interest in Italy and its culture, RAI Italia is a network that includes a variety of programming focused on Italian sports, news, drama, and documentaries.

Portuguese Plus ($15 per month)

Those who speak Portuguese are also in luck, as FuboTV offers a selection of channels targeted at Portuguese and Brazilian viewers. Though FuboTV isn’t available in either of those countries, as with RAI Italia, expats, and enthusiasts should find something to like here.

Available Upgrades

Cloud DVR Upgrade ($10 per month)

Need more space to record your favorite programs? While FuboTV‘s base package includes 30 hours of cloud-based DVR space, you can upgrade to a whopping 500 hours for $10 a month.

Family Plan Upgrade ($6 per month)

Typically, a FuboTV subscription allows you to watch simultaneously from two devices on the same account. For $6, you can bump that number up to three. It’s more like a “small family plan,” but still.