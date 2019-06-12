THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Full House’ 24 years later

caption Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played Michelle Tanner on “Full House.” source ABC and Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Full House” served as one of TV’s most successful sitcoms from 1987 to 1995. The show never failed to entertain viewers with the antics from the Tanner family – which primarily included Danny, D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle, but extended to Joey, Jesse, Becky, Nicky, and Alex.

The series led Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (who took turns playing Michelle) to Hollywood stardom, though they prefer not to be in movies and shows these days. On the other hand, a majority of the cast members have continued to act – and you can watch them on Netflix’s “Full House” spin-off, titled “Fuller House.”

Keep reading to see what the cast of has been up to since the ABC show ended 24 years ago.

Bob Saget played meticulous and highly organized Danny Tanner on “Full House.”

caption Danny Tanner was constantly tidying up his house and took spring cleaning very seriously. source ABC

After Pam (Jesse’s sister) was killed during a car crash, Jesse and Joey moved in with Danny (their childhood friend) to help him raise D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle.

In addition to being an actor, Saget is a stand-up comedian, director, producer, and writer.

caption Bob Saget has three children. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Saget went on to become a Grammy-nominated comedian for his stand-up special “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.” His 2014 memoir, “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian,” became a best-seller.

The 63-year-old has also starred on Broadway and toured across the country for comedy shows. Additionally, you might recognize Saget as the narrator and voice of future Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother.”

In November 2017, Saget revealed that he got engaged to TV host Kelly Rizzo after popping the question while the couple was watching “Stranger Things.” They got married in October 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Some of Saget’s “Full House” costars were in attendance, too.

Candace Cameron Bure rose to fame for her role as D.J. Tanner.

caption The initials “D.J.” stand for Donna Jo. source ABC

D.J. often shared words of wisdom with her younger sisters and later became a veterinarian (as revealed on “Fuller House”).

Cameron Bure currently stars on “Fuller House,” reprising her role as the oldest Tanner daughter.

caption Candace Cameron Bure’s brother, “Growing Pains” star Kirk Cameron, also appeared on one episode of “Full House” as her cousin. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Cameron Bure has been married to Valeri Buri for more than 20 years and they have three children, daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim.

She was also a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” but left after two seasons because balancing her work life and personal life was proving to be difficult.

“I have traveled coast to coast every single week so I could be at home on the weekends with my family, and then back to work in New York [where “The View” films] during the week,” the actress told People.

Cameron Bure added: “I really grew and learned a lot from the show, but I’m happy to be able to spend more time in LA and do more of my full-time jobs there.”

Stephanie Tanner was portrayed by Jodie Sweetin.

caption Stephanie Tanner is the middle child. source ABC

Stephanie was the most chatty Tanner, and sometimes provoked her family with her nosy personality. She was sometimes mischievous, and always showed an interest in dancing and singing.

Sweetin’s role on “Full House” (and “Fuller House”) remains her most popular to date.

caption Jodie Sweetin has two children from her previous relationships. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 37-year-old also acts as an exaggerated version of herself on “Hollywood Darlings,” alongside Beverley Mitchell and Christine Lakin.

Sweetin released a book in 2009 titled “unSweetined: A Memoir,” in which she detailed her experience as a recovering addict. That actress revealed that when “Full House” ended, she (then 14 years old) began drinking. That led to substance abuse and rehab later on, which she has spoken openly about.

She also competed on season 22 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and got eliminated shortly before the semifinals.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen took turns playing the youngest Tanner.

caption Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared the small screen a few times on “Full House.” source ABC

The Olsen twins grew up in front of fans. Mary-Kate and Ashley even got to act with each other on a few episodes, like when they played cousins during season four.

For the most part, Mary-Kate and Ashley stay away from the spotlight, unless it involves fashion-related events.

caption At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, the Olsens won the award for accessories designer of the year. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After “Full House” wrapped, the twins starred in several movies and shows together, like “Two of a Kind,” “So Little Time,” “Holiday in the Sun,” and “New York Minute.” Don’t expect to see them on the big screen any time soon, though.

The Olsens usually score an invite to the annual Met Gala, among other fashion events. They also have their own brands, Elizabeth and James and The Row.

In 2015, Mary-Kate tied the knot with Olivier Sarkozy. Ashley was dating a financier named Richard Sachs, but the couple reportedly split in March 2017.

Dave Coulier played comedian Joey Gladstone.

caption Joey Gladstone’s catchphrase was “Cut It Out.” source ABC

He never failed to cheer up his nieces with spot-on impressions and jokes.

Like Joey, Coulier loves to make people laugh in real life.

caption Dave Coulier is married to photographer and producer Melissa Bring. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Before and after “Full House,” Coulier voiced characters on TV shows like “Robot Chicken” and ‘Teen Titans.” He has performed stand-up comedy at clubs, theaters, and other venues.

The 59-year-old also stars on “Fuller House,” and has directed two episodes.

John Stamos played charming Jesse Katsopolis, also known as Uncle Jesse.

caption Uncle Jesse was a talented musician. source ABC

There were two things that Uncle Jesse was obsessed with – his hair and Elvis Presley. Of course, his priorities changed when he married Becky and the couple welcomed twins during season five.

In real life, Stamos is also a father.

caption John Stamos welcomed his first child with fiancé Caitlin McHugh in April 2018. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Following “Full House,” he went on to do plenty more TV roles. The 55-year-old appeared on shows like “ER,” “Glee,” “Necessary Roughness,” “Grandfathered,” and “Scream Queens.”

He’s also a producer and appears on “Fuller House.” Stamos welcomed his first child, a son named Billy, with Caitlin McHugh in April 2018. They tied the knot in February 2019.

Lori Loughlin played Rebecca Katsopolis, better known as Aunt Becky.

caption Aunt Becky was from Nebraska. source ABC

She joined “Full House” after becoming Danny’s co-host on “Wake Up, San Francisco.” Becky later married Jesse and gave birth to twins Nicky and Alex.

Loughlin now has two children of her own, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade (who’s a beauty YouTuber).

caption Lori Loughlin married designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1997. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Loughlin starred on the short-lived WB series “Summerland,” with Jesse McCartney and then-unknown Zac Efron. She also played Debbie Wilson on the hit show “90210” for several years.

She reprised her “Full House” role for “Fuller House.”

Recently, Loughlin has made headlines for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying the scheme’s ringleader $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California.

They have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest-services mail fraud as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Loughlin and Giannulli face up to 40 years in prison for the charges.

Andrea Barber portrayed Kimmy Gibbler, D.J.’s best friend.

caption Kimmy Gibbler had a crush on Uncle Jesse — and made it known. source ABC

Kimmy – who lived next door to the Tanners – often proved to be annoying.

After “Full House” ended, Barber retired from acting to focus on other aspects of her life.

caption Andrea Barber has two children — Tate and Felicity — from a previous marriage. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Barber got an English degree from Whittier College and interned at the United Nations in Switzerland. During an interview with People, the actress said that she wasn’t fond of the entertainment business and “unpredictability of the profession,” which is why she took a break.

In 2017, Barber also wrote an essay for InStyle and detailed her struggles with anxiety and depression. She only returned to acting when the opportunity came up to star on “Fuller House,” which she gladly accepted.

Steve Hale was played by Scott Weinger.

caption Steve Hale surprised D.J. to be her high school prom date during the “Full House” series finale. source ABC

Steve spent a lot of time at girlfriend D.J.’s house – and he was always eating something from the Tanner’s fridge. He returned on “Fuller House” to try and win back D.J.

Aside from acting, Weinger is now a producer and writer.

caption Scott Weinger graduated from Harvard University in 1998. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Weinger voiced Aladdin in the 1992 movie and TV show based on the Disney character. He also wrote and produced for series like “90210” and “Black-ish.”

Additionally, Weinger married Rina Mimoun in 2008 and they have one child together.

Nicky and Alex Katsopolis were played by Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit.

caption “Full House” was the first show the brothers ever appeared on. source ABC

Nicky and Alex shared the same birthday as cousin Michelle.

Blake and Dylan are all grown up, but don’t act much.

caption The last time fans saw the twins as Nicky and Alex was when they appeared on the Thanksgiving episode of “Fuller House,” during season two. source Netflix

Dylan has worked as a foley artist for shows and movies like “Furious 7,” “Black Sails,” “Game of Thrones,” “Lost in Space,” and “Castle Rock.” He earned some Primetime Emmy nominations for sound editing, too.

According to Blake’s Twitter account, he’s an audio engineer and his credits include foley mixing for two films.