The San Francisco home from ‘Full House’ is reportedly going on the market again after a renovation by the show’s creator

The iconic San Francisco Victorian that the Tanner family occupied in “Full House” and “Fuller House” is reportedly going back on the market.
- The home sold for more than $4 million in 2016, but the San Francisco Chronicle reported that it is expected to enter the market again in 2019 at $6 million.
- Jeff Franklin, the show’s creator, completely rebuilt the inside of the home after purchasing it in 2016, according to the Chronicle.
The home, which was previously listed for $4.15 million, was purchased by the show’s creator Jeff Franklin, who the San Francisco Chronicle reported completed a full-scale renovation and update of the iconic, multi-level home located near both Golden Gate Park and The Presidio.
Ahead of the home’s expected entry back onto the market for $6 million, check out the modern details of the iconic landmark:
The house is located at 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco’s Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood.
Over 20 years after the original series finale, the house is still a popular tourist destination.
The show’s creator Jeff Franklin bought the house in 2016 and reportedly planned to renovate it to match the set that acted as the home’s interior to host events, but after outcry from neighbors, Franklin stuck to just modernizing the interiors.
The Italianate Victorian house was built in 1883. Upon its 2016 listing, the house’s exterior was different than what “Full House” fans might remember…
…as the famous red door was painted over.
The home has three bedrooms…
…spread out over multiple floors.
It also has three and a half bathrooms…
….three marble fireplaces…
…and a giant kitchen. We don’t think the taxidermy is included.
The house also has a beautiful backyard.
It doesn’t even feel like it’s in the middle of a bustling city.
The listing is expected to land next week at $6 million. If you have the cash, you can live just like the Tanner clan.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle