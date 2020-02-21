The Czinger 21C is a 1,250-horsepower, $1.7 million hybrid from an LA startup — here’s more on the world’s newest supercar

caption Czinger 21C. source Czinger

LA-based car startup Czinger has announced the full details of its 21C, a hybrid supercar set to debut at the Geneva International Motor Show next month.

The 21C is equipped with two electric motors driving the front wheels, along with a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged V8. The combination pumps out 1,250 horsepower, Czinger claims.

The car weighs 2,755 pounds, hits 62 mph in 1.9 seconds, and boasts a quarter-mile time of just 8.1 seconds, according to Czinger. The company says it’s capable of a top speed of 268 mph.

Czinger will build 80 21Cs, which will start at a reported $1.7 million each.

In a world of otherworldly electrified cars, there tends to be a lot of hype and not much substance. Consider Faraday Future, which was supposed to take down Tesla, or the Cybertruck’s windows, which weren’t supposed to break.

Let’s hope California-based car startup Czinger bucks that trend.

Czinger made waves last week when it announced plans to reveal a “dominating” and “groundbreaking” hybrid supercar at the Geneva International Motor Show next month. Now the company has released the full specs of its 21C, and the vehicle appears to live up to the hype – on paper, at least.

According to an announcement from Czinger, the 21C puts up some astonishing performance numbers thanks to its featherweight construction and 1,250-horsepower hybrid powertrain. Czinger claims that the car speeds to 62 mph in less than two seconds, covers a quarter mile in 8.1, and hits a top speed of 268 mph – assuming those figures are accurate, the 21C would be one of the quickest-accelerating and fastest road cars out there.

Here’s everything we know about Czinger’s ridiculously quick, $1.7 million hybrid supercar:

Following a teaser campaign, Los Angeles-based auto company Czinger has announced the full specs and details for its 21C supercar.

We’ll likely find out more when the 21C officially debuts at the Geneva International Motor Show next month, but the claims so far are bold.

The hybrid supercar comes with an electric motor driving each of the front wheels, and a 2.88-liter twin-turbocharged V8 mounted in the middle of the vehicle.

All together, the hybrid powertrain — which drives all four wheels — cranks out a ludicrous 1,250 horses at 10,500 rpm.

Sporting a chassis and other components built from lightweight materials like carbon fiber, the 21C weighs only 2,755 pounds. That’s a few hundred pounds more than a Mazda Miata.

Czinger will also offer a lightweight, track-oriented version of the 21C, which shaves around 70 pounds off of its curb weight.

The 21C’s lightweight construction coupled with its beastly powertrain make the supercar extremely quick, if the stats Czinger touts are to be believed.

The company says that the 21C rockets from zero to 62 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it quicker the Tesla Roadster, which Tesla claims will hit 60 mph in the same amount of time.

The 21C also demolishes the quarter mile in a 8.1 seconds.

According to Czinger, the 21C travels from a standstill to 186 mph and back to 0 mph again in 15 seconds.

It also purportedly goes from 0 to 248 mph and back to 0 in 29 seconds, besting the Koenigsegg Regera’s record-setting time by a full 2.5 seconds.

Moreover, the 21C notches a claimed top speed of 268 mph.

Czinger says the 21C’s odd seating position — in which the driver sits in the middle of the car with the passenger directly behind — contributes to the car’s performance and gives it the ideal weight distribution.

The company will build 80 examples of the 21C, including road- and track-focused versions.

Befitting of an over-the-top, limited-production supercar, the Czinger 21C will come with a reported starting price of $1.7 million.

