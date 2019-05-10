Fullerton Markets to Host Investment and Trading Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam

DA NANG, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 10 May 2019 – Fullerton Markets is set to host an investment and trading summit at the Vanda Hotel in Da Nang, Vietnam on 25 May 2019. Part of the company’s ASEAN Tour 2019, the event is expected to add a new dimension to the learning experience of the local trading community.













Headlining the event are Fullerton Markets’ CEO Mario Singh and Chief Strategist Jimmy Zhu. A globally recognised figure in the financial industry, Mario will uncover the secrets to successful trading and present highly profitable strategies that he has similarly shared with retail traders and bankers. Last year, Mario launched the Vietnamese version of his best-selling book “Unlocking the World’s Largest Financial Secret,” in efforts to reach out to the country’s growing number of traders and investors.





Said Mario: “The tour is a great opportunity for our Vietnamese audience to be exposed to a more comprehensive approach to investing and trading. With Vietnam witnessing huge economic growth and rising numbers of middle-class consumers, we’re fully aware of the fast-growing interest in trading and investing in the country. Through this series, we look to add massive value to the local trading community, regardless of where they are in their trading journey.”





A familiar face on international media that include CGTN, Channel NewsAsia and International Channel Shanghai, Jimmy Zhu will discuss the economic outlook for Vietnam, ASEAN and the rest of the world and its varied impact on world markets and major currencies for the rest of 2019. Attendees will receive an updated, insightful overview of local and global markets to help them in their investment and trading decisions.





The event will be conducted in English and Vietnamese. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2J972k6 or contact Ms Linh at +84 937 533 691 or linhnguyen@fullertonmarkets.com.





About Fullerton Markets International Limited

Fullerton Markets is an award-winning broker recognised for being a disruptive force in the trading industry. Committed to delivering unparalleled safety of funds, lightning-speed execution and a reliable system of wealth creation, it offers its global clients direct access to the world’s largest financial market and promises price stability at competitive rates through its tier-one liquidity providers. Equipping clients with the necessary tools and knowledge, Fullerton Markets empowers traders to effectively compete in the markets.