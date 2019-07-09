Fulum Group Holdings Limited launches new food hall brand “Foodeli” in YOHO MALL

10,000 sp. ft. floor space with child-friendly elements to offer quality family time

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2019 – Fulum Group Holdings Limited (“Fulum Group”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 1443), is pleased to announce that, “Foodeli”, its first food hall, officially opened its doors in YOHO MALL, Yuen Long today. “Foodeli” introduces local renowned restaurants from different districts and offers kids’ zone to cater to family customers in the region. Mr. YEUNG Wai, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fulum Group Holdings Limited, the renowned actresses Ms. CHAN Wai Alice and Ms. YUEN King tan Kingdom officiated the Opening Ceremony today.

Positioned to offer local street delicacies, “Foodeli” has rounded up 12 local small businesses to offer the unique Hong Kong “street food tour” experience in a comfortable, one-stop environment.

Taking up a floor area of approximately 9,600 sq. ft., “Foodeli” and offers up to 280 seats. It is one of the first food halls in Hong Kong to be equipped with a kids’ dining and play area, so the little ones can be entertained while parents finish their feasts. The food hall is aimed to cater to the various needs of family customers in Yuen Long district.

In recent years, the demand for restaurants with great variety of cuisines has been growing in Hong Kong. Fulum Group proactively launched different restaurants under the “Fulum Concept (富臨概念)” main line, including “MeokBang Korean BBQ & Bar (炑八韓烤)” that specialises in Korean cuisine; “Café Coco (加多樂餐廳)” and “Lung Mun Cafe (龍門冰室)” which offer local bing sutt fast food; and “COTI”, featuring quality coffee and tasty light meals.

Mr. YEUNG Wai, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fulum Group Holdings Limited, said “In order to adapt to the growing demand for restaurants with different cuisines, Fulum has continued to improve our traditional Cantonese cuisine business, as well as enhanced menu and realign the brand portfolios. We have been increasing the proportion of restaurants under the “Fulum Concept (富臨概念)” line in our restaurant mix, and will continue to explore new modes of operation. These measures will allow the Group to expand our market share and diversify our income base, in order to generate greater returns for our shareholders.”





About Fulum Group Holdings Limited

Fulum Group Holdings Limited, as renowned catering group with over 28 years’ experience in catering management of Chinese or Cantonese cuisines in Hong Kong, provides a variety of catering services and cater for the needs of a wide customer base with restaurants under the “Fulum (富臨)” main brand, the “Sportful Garden (陶源)” main brand and the “Fulum Concept (富臨概念)”main line which are differently positioned.

As of 31 March 2019, Fulum Group owned a total of 73 restaurants, including 29 restaurants under the “Fulum (富臨)” main brand, 11 restaurants under the “Sportful Garden (陶源)” main brand and 33 restaurants under the “Fulum Concept (富臨概念)” main line, in Hong Kong and 4 restaurants in the Mainland. Meanwhile, the Group proactively launched different restaurants under the “Fulum Concept (富臨概念)” main line in recent years, including “MeokBang Korean BBQ & Bar (炑八韓烤)” specialising in Korean cuisine and “The Charcoal Room (柞木炭家)”, a high-end Korean grill house which offers food grilled over quality charcoal instead of being served on a cast iron plate; “Café Coco (加多樂餐廳)” and “Lung Mun Cafe (龍門冰室)” offer local bing sutt fast food, which are well-received by the market. In July 2019, Fulum Group launched “Foodeli”, its new food hall brand, to broaden its income base and market share with its advanced business model.