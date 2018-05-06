The 25 most fun cities for new college grads where jobs are abundant and housing is affordable

Matthew Michaels, Business Insider US
New York, Los Angeles, and Miami didn't make the top 25.

  • A recent report from SmartAsset reveals the 25 best American cities for recent college graduates to live.
  • These cities are affordable, have good job opportunities, and are fun for new college grads.
  • Three Ohio cities made the list, including Columbus and Cincinnati in the top two spots.

Graduation is coming up and many college students may find themselves asking, Where do I go from here?

SmartAsset recently released a list of the best cities for new college grads – places with ample jobs for college-educated people, affordable housing, and a fun atmosphere.

To determine the ranking, SmartAsset looked at 10 metrics including the number of Indeed job listings, cost of living in the city, and concentration of entertainment and dining establishments.

Ohio may be the best state for recent college grads; three Ohio cities make the top 25, including the top two spots. The Midwest is responsible for six of the 10 best cities for college grads. Meanwhile, coastal cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami didn’t make the top 25.

Take a look at the 25 best cities for new college graduates, along with each city’s unemployment rate for people with bachelor’s degrees, median rent, and the percentage of the city’s population that is in their 20s.

25. Atlanta, Georgia

photo.ua/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.6%

Median rent: $904

Population aged 20-29: 20.1%

24. Seattle, Washington

Miune/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.8%

Median rent: $1,360

Population aged 20-29: 21.3%

23. Boston, Massachusetts

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 3.3%

Median rent: $1,369

Population aged 20-29: 24.1%

22. Richmond, Virginia

f11photo/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.7%

Median rent: $783

Population aged 20-29: 20.8%

21. Rochester, New York

Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.4%

Median rent: $673

Population aged 20-29: 20.9%

20. Arlington, Virginia

Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.5%

Median rent: $1,801

Population aged 20-29: 19.9%

19. San Francisco, California

Benny Marty/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 3.3%

Median rent: $1,731

Population aged 20-29: 17.6%

18. Madison, Wisconsin

Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 1.5%

Median rent: $926

Population aged 20-29: 26.4%

17. Lexington, Kentucky

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 4.4%

Median rent: $689

Population aged 20-29: 18.5%

16. Buffalo, New York

Sopotnicki/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.4%

Median rent: $600

Population aged 20-29: 19.2%

15. Orlando, Florida

Robert Hoetink/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 1.7%

Median rent: $940

Population aged 20-29: 20.2%

14. Cleveland, Ohio

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 3.0%

Median rent: $550

Population aged 20-29: 16.8%

13. Des Moines, Iowa

Katie Haugland Bowen/Flickr

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 1.1%

Median rent: $690

Population aged 20-29: 16.3%

12. Lincoln, Nebraska

Hanyou23/Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 1.8%

Median rent: $669

Population aged 20-29: 19.3%

11. Austin, Texas

f11photo/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.7%

Median rent: $1,042

Population aged 20-29: 19.7%

10. Indianapolis, Indiana

KYPhua/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 3.5%

Median rent: $680

Population aged 20-29: 16.4%

9. St. Louis, Missouri

J Byard/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.2%

Median rent: $617

Population aged 20-29: 17.9%

8. Louisville, Kentucky

Jillian Cain/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.4%

Median rent: $638

Population aged 20-29: 14.5%

7. Omaha, Nebraska

Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 1.4%

Median rent: $712

Population aged 20-29: 15.4%

6. San Antonio, Texas

iStock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 3.4%

Median rent: $774

Population aged 20-29: 16.4%

5. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Josué Goge/Flickr

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 3.3%

Median rent: $684

Population aged 20-29: 18.2%

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jim Young/Reuters

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.4%

Median rent: $750

Population aged 20-29: 23.5%

3. Nashville, Tennessee

f11photo/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 2.3%

Median rent: $841

Population aged 20-29: 18.1%

2. Cincinnati, Ohio

Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 3.0%

Median rent: $568

Population aged 20-29: 19.6%

1. Columbus, Ohio

f11photo/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders: 1.5%

Median rent: $724

Population aged 20-29: 19.7%