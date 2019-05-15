10 things you didn’t know about ‘Avengers’ star Chris Evans

caption Chris Evans played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Everyone knows Chris Evans played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are a few facts that fly under the radar.

Evans’ father is a dentist and he had a childhood crush on Sandra Bullock.

He also knows how to tap dance, his brother is also an actor, and his first role was in an educational movie called “Biodiversity: Wild About Life!”

For eight long years, the world has watched as Chris Evans became one of the biggest movie stars of our time.

While he is perhaps best known for his role as Marvel’s first Avenger, Captain America, Evans has had a long and consistent career in Hollywood, working on everything from music videos to video games.

While his role in “Avengers: Endgame” could be his last in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Hollywood star currently has five productions in the works, including two that will be released in late 2019.

His first acting gig was in 1997.

caption 16-year-old Chris Evans in an educational video called “Biodiversity: Wild About Life!” source Biodiversity: Wild About Life!

Aside from school plays and local theater productions, the “Avengers” actor began his acting career starring in a 1997 short educational film titled “Biodiversity: Wild About Life!”

Evans was 16 years old at the time and wouldn’t have another role until the TV mini-series “Opposite Sex” in 2000.

His father is a dentist.

caption Evans had braces to fix his teeth as a kid. source Getty Images

Evans’ pearly whites aren’t Hollywood magic, but the real deal thanks to his father.

“I’m a very lucky guy, my father is a dentist,” Evans told Jimmy Fallon on his show in 2011. “So I was very lucky because I looked like the village idiot growing up because my teeth were trying to escape my face.”

Evans added that later on, he got clear braces to help correct his smile.

His younger brother is also an actor.

Although relatively lesser known than his superstar brother, Scott Evans is also an actor. According to IMDb, Scott has starred in small roles on TV shows like “Fringe,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” and “White Collar,” among many others.

Most recently, he’s played Oliver in the Netflix show “Grace and Frankie.”

His on-set nickname was “Captain Little Ass.”

caption Chris Evans as Captain America. source Marvel

While his childhood nickname is an innocent “Cevans,” pronounced “Sevens,” Evans says his on-set Marvel nickname was “Captian Little Ass,” as given to him by “Falcon Big Butt” Anthoney Mackie.

The pet name was given to him as a joke about his hardcore fitness routine and subsequent physique.

He starred in a Marilyn Manson music video.

caption Chris Evans in Marilyn Manson’s 2001 music video for “Tainted Love.” source Philip G. Atwell/Maverick Records

Alongside his “Not Another Teen Movie” costars Jamie Pressley and Eric Christian Olsen, Evans appeared in the 2001 Marilyn Manson music video for “Tainted Love.”

In the video, Manson can be seen pushing a young Evans out of his way as he enters the “not another teen party.”

Here’s a full breakdown of all the hidden cameos and gems in the video you might have missed.

Captain America wasn’t the first superhero Evans played.

caption Chris Evans in the 2005 “Fantastic Four” movie playing Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch. source 20th Century Fox

In fact, “Captain America” wasn’t the first Marvel film the star appeared in either.

All the way back in 2005, Evans was cast in the film “Fantastic Four” as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. Sadly, this film and its sequel “Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer” was called “the biggest superhero disaster since ‘Catwoman.‘”

He’s worked with many of his “Avengers” coworkers before.

caption Captain America (Chris Evans) with some of the Avengers in “Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Before they starred together in “Avengers,” Evans and Scarlett Johansson had worked with each other on 2004’s “The Perfect Score,” and 2007’s “The Nanny Diaries.”

He also starred alongside Anthony Mackie in 2014’s “Playing it Cool.” He appeared in “Snow Piercer” with Tilda Swinton in 2013, although he doesn’t have any scenes with her in the Marvel movies.

In 2011, he starred alongside Anna Faris in “What’s Your Number.” At the time, Faris was married to Chris Pratt. Pratt made a cameo in the film as “Disgusting Donald.”

He also appeared in a film called “The Losers” with Marvel stars Zoe Saldana and Idris Elba. Oh, and the OG Avengers played by Evans and Brie Larson also worked together on “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.”

Michael B. Jordan replaced Chris Evans in a film.

caption Michael B. Jordan was cast as the Human Torch in the 2015 remake of “Fantastic Four.” source Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox

Well, kind of. In 2015, eight years after the release of the last “Fantastic Four” film, the series was rebooted and Michael B. Jordan was cast in Evans’ role as the Human Torch.

By this time, Evans had already moved on to Captain America and Jordan would later join the “Black Panther” cast.

He loves to tap dance.

caption Chris Evans with his mother, Lisa. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

When he’s not saving the world from certain destruction, Evans finds time to tap into his dancing skills. Seriously.

Evans has revealed numerous times his love of tap dancing, something he learned from his mother. He’s even tap danced on “The Ellen Show.”

His childhood crush was Sandra Bullock.

caption Chris Evans said he had a childhood crush on Sandra Bullock. source Theo Wargo/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

In an interview with W Magazine in 2016, Evans revealed he had a childhood crush on Sandra Bullock after watching the movie “Speed.”

The two were rumored to have dated in 2014, but both parties have since told the press they were just friends.