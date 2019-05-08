12 things you probably didn’t know about Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ kicked off on “The X Factor” when he was placed in a band that would later become One Direction.

After being eliminated from the show, One Direction went on to break records and become one of the most popular boy bands in history.

The band has been on hiatus since 2016 and since then Styles has been busy acting, touring, and becoming a fashion icon.

Some things you might not know about Styles are his musical influences and just how many tattoos he has.

Harry Styles is known for being part of one of the most popular boy bands in recent history, One Direction. The band, comprised of Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, was formed on the British singing-competition show “The X Factor.”

One Direction was highly successful, selling millions of records worldwide and landing four number-one albums in just a few years. The band has been on hiatus since 2016 and its members have been working on solo projects in the interim.

Since embarking on a solo career, Styles released a critically-praised self-titled album, went on a world tour, acted in an Oscar-winning film, and co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala.

Here are 12 things you might not know about the musician.

At age 16, Harry auditioned for “X Factor” with a song by Stevie Wonder.

caption He wore a scarf. source YouTube/The X Factor UK

Harry auditioned for “The X Factor” when he was 16 years old. Dressed in a cardigan and a scarf, he sang Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Though he made through a few rounds as a solo artist, Styles was eliminated from the competition. He was brought back to become part of a group of boys that would later become known as One Direction.

Styles came up with the band’s name, but he’s said it has no significant meaning. He’s the youngest member of the band.

Harry grew up in Holmes Chapel, England, where he worked in a local bakery.

When he was 14, Styles started making £6 per hour at a local bakery, W Mandeville bakery in Holmes Chapel, England.

His former boss, Simon Wakefield, told The Mirror, “[Harry] was the most polite member of staff we’ve ever had.”

Styles returned to the bakery years later to film parts of One Direction’s movie, “This Is Us.”

Growing up, he was in a band called White Eskimo.

Long before his days in One Direction, Harry Styles was in a pop-punk band called White Eskimo. He joined the group in high school and the band performed at school talent shows and even a wedding.

He said he considers Shania Twain to be one of his biggest influences.

caption Shania Twain is a famous musician. source Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Styles said country icon Shania Twain is one of his biggest influences in “both music and fashion.”

In 2015, he told Entertainment Weekly that Twain’s music was played often in his childhood home. He said he also listened to music from The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Fleetwood Mac, and Norah Jones when he was growing up.

In 2016, he cut his famed curly hair and he seems to have donated it to charity.

caption His hair had been quite long. source SMXRF/Star Max / Contributor/Getty

On May 16, 2016, Styles posted a photo on Instagram that seemed to announced that he had cut off his trademark curls.

Along with the caption “whoops,” Styles included “#LittlePrincessTrust,” which is a British organization that provides wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair from cancer treatment.

He appeared in Christopher Nolan’s film, “Dunkirk.”

caption This was his first major film. source KGC-49-182/STAR MAX/IPx

In 2017, Styles made his big-screen debut in “Dunkirk,” a war drama. The film took home three Oscars and starred Fionn Whitehead and Tom Hardy, among others.

Harry Styles has written songs for other popular artists, including Ariana Grande.

Styles co-wrote “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart” specifically for Ariana Grande to perform. In 2014, Grande told MTV she “was like crying” the first time she heard the song. The ballad is on Grande’s album “My Everything.” I

Styles also co-wrote the romantic ballad “Someday Maybe” with Meghan Trainor and it appeared on Michael Bublé’s 2016 album.

Styles landed a Gucci campaign in 2018.

Harry Styles is known for his expansive suit collection, many of which are custom-made by Gucci. Under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, Gucci brought Styles on for a high-fashion campaign in 2018.

The campaign was shot in North London and featured ’70s-inspired fashion. Recently, Styles was a co-chair of the 2019 Met Gala alongside Michel, who was a co-host and sponsor for the event.

He likes “The Notebook.”

caption He’s said he watches a lot of rom-coms. source New Line Cinema

In a 2017 interview with BBC Radio 1, Styles said that he loves the movie “The Notebook” and watches a lot of romantic comedies, especially ones that involve Nicholas Sparks.

He has over 40 tattoos, including a mermaid on his forearm.

caption He has two birds on his chest. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

According to one count, Styles’ tattoo collection has now surpassed 40 pieces. Among the notable are a mermaid on his left arm, a pair of swallows on his chest, and a butterfly on his torso.

He and musician Ed Sheeran have matching tattoos and Sheeran has actually tattooed Styles in the past.

He has four nipples.

caption He’s spoken about it before. source Brad Hunter/Newspix/Getty

In a 2017 interview with Chelsea Handler, the singer confirmed that he has four nipples, two of which are supernumerary, meaning extra.

Stevie Nicks has referred to Styles as her “adopted son.”

Stevie Nicks, singer-songwriter and vocalist of Fleetwood Mac, is a close friend of Harry Styles.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks said, “He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child. When Harry came into our lives I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

Styles paid tribute to Nicks at her second induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April 2019. Nicks had originally been inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac and was now being welcomed to the Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

“She is the family member that you can always count on. I hope she knows what she means to us, what she means to yet another generation of artists who look to her for inspiration and trailblazing courage,” Styles said about Nicks during the ceremony.