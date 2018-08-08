Everyone — including fast-food chains and beer giants — is tweeting ‘funding secured’ to mock Elon Musk

caption Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that funding was “secured” to take Tesla private. source Joe Skipper / Reuters

Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

While Musk’s 4/20 joke seemed self-aware, it was the bizarre “funding secured” kicker that set Twitter into a frenzy.

“Funding secured” quickly became a meme, with everyone on Twitter – including Carl’s Jr. and Busch Beer – making the same joke.

Elon Musk is being roasted on Twitter by everyone from a beer giant to Carl’s Jr.

On Tuesday, Musk sent both Tesla shareholders and Twitter into a frenzy with the tweet: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

Tesla shares spiked, resulting in Musk’s net worth skyrocketing to $25.8 billion.

And, on Twitter, the tweet had a different kind of impact – becoming an instant meme. While Musk seemed to be attempting to make a weed joke with the 4/20 reference, it was the tweet’s kicker that sent the internet spiraling out of control.

Suddenly, every tweet seemed to conclude with two words: “funding secured.”

Am considering getting @dominos delivery tonight. Funding secured. — ฿ully esq. (@BullyEsq) August 7, 2018

Am considering taking the wife to dinner tonight. Funding secured. — Matthew Argersinger (@MArgersinger) August 7, 2018

Am considering going to Chipotle. Funding secured. — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) August 7, 2018

As is often the case, the brands were quick to get in on the fun.

Carl’s Jr. had a fry-centric proposal:

Lunchtime and I'm getting a LARGE fry. Funding secured. — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) August 8, 2018

And, Busch Beer said it was gearing up for a name change:

Are considering changing all Busch Light packaging to say Busch Latte. Funding secured. — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 8, 2018

It is truly inspiring to see how many people have secured funding for their meals and have decided to make the same joke on Twitter.

BREAKING:

I'm considering taking a grande latte for $4.20. Funding secured. — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) August 7, 2018

Heading to @Wawa for a late night snack. Funding secured. — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) August 8, 2018

Am considering taking a sandwich private at 12:15. Funding secured. — Jim Prosser ???? (@jimprosser) August 7, 2018

As for Tesla, legal experts told Business Insider that the “funding secured” tweet could raise some red flags – especially if any part of it is found to be untrue.