15 of the funniest Netflix originals to stream right now

caption There are plenty of Netflix originals that are sure to make you laugh. source Netflix

Netflix has a large selection of original comedies to stream, from TV shows and movies to stand-up specials.

The streaming service has some hit romantic comedies, like “Set It Up” and “Always Be Maybe.”

Critics have praised TV shows like “Bojack Horseman” and “Love” for being as intelligent as they are funny.

Netflix also has a host of original stand-up specials, like John Mulaney’s “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” and Jenny Slate’s “Stage Fright.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix has been producing a wide range of original comedies for years.

From TV shows and films to stand-up specials and sketch-comedy series, the streaming service has content that’s sure to leave you laughing.

Here are 15 of the funniest Netflix originals you can watch right now.

Note: Critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change. Netflix’s originals generally consist of both content created by the streaming service and content exclusive to the platform.

“Santa Clarita Diet” is a horror-comedy set in the suburbs.

caption Drew Barrymore on “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Synopsis: Married realtors Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) try to make the best of a bad situation when Sheila becomes a zombie and cultivates a growing hunger for human flesh. As people go missing, their daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) and neighbor Eric (Skyler Gisondo) try to help before things go from bad to worse.

Driven by a high-stakes premise, “Santa Clarita Diet” shined most when it put Olyphant and Barrymore’s surprisingly relatable relationship at the forefront.

“Thanks to the writing and Barrymore and Olyphant’s performances, Sheila and Joel’s marriage has always been the best on TV; the real-life problems they faced were given a fresh, comedic twist by this supernatural premise,” Andrea Reiher wrote in her review for AV Club.

“Always Be My Maybe” is a sweet and smart romantic comedy.

caption Ali Wong and Randall Park in “Always Be My Maybe.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Synopsis: After a break with a long-term boyfriend, high-profile chef Sasha (Ali Wong) returns to her hometown in San Francisco and bumps into her old friend Marcus (Randall Park), which brings back a rush of feelings.

Critics said “Always Be My Maybe” didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel when it came to romantic comedies, but it was buoyed by a witty script, sharp humor, and strong chemistry from its leads.

“It’s not new, but it’s just as powerful (and, yes, still funny) as it ever was,” Kate Erbland wrote for IndieWire.

“I Think You Should Leave” conjures up an array of bizarre characters.

caption Tim Robinson is the star of “I Think You Should Leave.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Synopsis: After knocking it out of the park with a memorable episode of “The Characters,” Netflix gave comedian Tim Robinson free reign in the form of the sketch-comedy series “I Think You Should Leave.” Across six episodes, Robinson tackles subjects like baby pageants, innovative T-shirt designs, and focus groups.

Critics admitted that the show was hardly perfect, but largely agreed that it was hard to resist the oddball charm of Robinson’s wide array of characters.

“The show is a constant exercise in finding the strangest possible set-up and going for it,” Joseph Earp wrote in his review for Junkee. “Who cares if that means the real world is left behind?”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is a Western anthology with wit.

caption “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” has six parts.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Synopsis: Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is a Western anthology film told in six parts, with each chapter imparting unique wisdom on life in the Wild West through the eyes of different characters.

Swinging from wacky hilarity to blisteringly real insights, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” captures the Coen brothers’ distinct directorial style and unwavering love for irony in a nutshell.

“It might be too bizarre a film for all tastes, nevertheless it’s a brilliantly endearing, funny and haunting one,” Dennis Schwartz wrote in his review for Ozus’ World Movie Reviews.

The comedy “Little Evil” serves up horror tropes with a wink.

caption “Little Evil” mixes the horror and comedy genres.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: When Gary (Adam Scott) marries Samantha (Evangeline Lilly) he hopes to be the perfect stepfather for her 5-year-old son Lucas (Owen Atlas), but his plans for familial bliss are dampened as he starts to suspect that Lucas is the actual spawn of Satan.

The Netflix horror-comedy “Little Evil” parodies the unsettling behavior of children in horror films and thrives with Scott as a baffled protagonist.

“‘Little Evil’ combines comedy and horror in a clever offering with plenty of chuckles and scary sights for fans of both genres,” Betty Jo Tucker wrote for ReelTalk Movie Reviews.

“Set It Up” pays homage to classic rom-coms.

caption Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell in “Set It Up.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: Wanting a much-needed break from their respective bosses, assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) conspire to set up their high-powered counterparts, Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs). But as their bosses find romance, the assistants realize that they may be falling for each other, too.

The Netflix original comedy took notes from romantic classics like “When Harry Met Sally” to craft an enjoyable story with lovable leads.

“It’s wildly predictable and a little cheesy,” Washington Post critic Bethonie Butler wrote. “And yet, it’s an absolute gem of a movie.”

“Bojack Horseman” follows a failed actor as he tries to reignite his career.

caption “Bojack Horseman” is an animated comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Synopsis: In the animated comedy “Bojack Horseman,” Will Arnett voices Bojack, a washed-up actor from a 1990s sitcom. Across six seasons, Bojack tries to find a new place for himself in LA while juggling an addiction to drugs and alcohol, often finding that he’s his own worst enemy.

With a half-man, half-horse as its protagonist and silly jokes aplenty, “Bojack Horseman” was written off by some critics when it first premiered, but the animated series proved itself through intelligent writing and heart-wrenching plots.

“The emotional generosity of the series extends right up until that final, lovely, lingering moment,” Erin Qualey wrote for Slate.

“Love” shows the highs and lows of a modern relationship.

caption “Love” has a mix of comedy and romance.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: In the Judd Apatow-produced comedy series “Love,” opposites attract when buttoned-up tutor Gus (Paul Rust) falls for radio producer Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills. As the series progresses, Mickey and Gus roll the dice and see if their mismatched personalities can make it for the long haul.

Critically acclaimed across three seasons, “Love” struck a unique chord with critics by painting a relatable portrait of modern relationships, warts and all.

“‘Love’ never reached beyond everyday scenarios the normal viewer could identify with without trying,” Charles Steinberg wrote for Under the Radar. “For the most part, those humble efforts yielded charming rewards.”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” follows a cheerful, unshakable protagonist.

caption Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Synopsis: After surviving for years in an underground bunker, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) somehow emerges with her optimistic outlook still intact. Determined to make the most out of life, Kimmy moves to New York City and befriends aspiring Broadway star Titus (Tituss Burgess) as she nannies for Upper East Sider Jacqueline Voorhees (Jane Krakowski).

With consistently high ratings across its four-season run, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” wore its goofy, joke-filled heart on its sleeve and shined under the cheerful guidance of Kemper.

After the final season aired, Daily Dot critic Chris Osterndorf wrote: “‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ ends its run on Netflix much as it began: hilarious, poignant, and criminally underappreciated.”

“Dolemite Is My Name” exudes humor and charm.

caption Eddie Murphy in “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Synopsis: Based on a true story, “Dolemite Is My Name” stars Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore, a performer who reinvents himself as a new persona after spending multiple years floundering in show business.

Led by Murphy’s captivating performance, “Dolemite Is My Name” was showered with praise for being hilarious and heartfelt in equal measure.

“‘Dolemite Is My Name’ is Murphy’s shining moment, an actor that has been around for decades, lately as an outcast,” Ross Bonaime wrote for Brightest Young Things. “This performance just happens to be in one of the most enjoyable, uplifting films of the year.”

“American Vandal” is a pitch-perfect satire of true-crime documentaries.

caption “American Vandal” satirizes hit true-crime documentary series.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Synopsis: “American Vandal” centers a fictional crime around the suspects at a public high school. Best friends Peter (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam (Griffin Gluck) look for justice when a fellow classmate stands falsely accused of spray painting penises in the school parking lot.

Told across two seasons, “American Vandal” deftly satirizes true-crime documentary series, wringing humor from every twist and turn.

“One of the best high school-set shows in years, Netflix’s ‘American Vandal’ is a laugh-out-loud satire of popular true crime documentaries like ‘Making a Murderer,’ but it also has layers, people!” Kaitlin Thomas wrote for TV Guide.

John Mulaney shows off his best material yet in “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.”

caption John Mulaney performing in “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Synopsis: In his stand-up special “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” comedian John Mulaney takes the stage in New York City to recount stories from childhood, marriage, and city-living with observational humor and his trademark flair.

Critics called Mulaney a showman through and through, saying he knows how to entertain the crowd while never straying from a style that’s entirely his own.

“This is arguably Mulaney’s best hour special yet, a showcase for his immaculate writing and captivating stagecraft,” Dave Schilling wrote in his review for New York magazine.

The Lonely Island riffs on the world of sports and celebrity in “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience.”

caption Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer on “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience.” source Eddy Chen/Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Synopsis: A visual album as much as it is a comedy special, “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” stars Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer as athletes Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire.

Packed into 30 minutes, the original is filled with Samberg and his Lonely Island comedy group counterparts riffing on the world of baseball with original songs.

Silly and absurd, “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” produced laughs as often as it produced catchy, whip-smart lyrics, according to critics.

“‘The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience’ genuinely feels as though it were made especially for me; it is a smart, hilarious piece of work by a remarkably talented trio,” Allen Adams wrote for The Main Edge.

Bo Burnham wields a dark sense of humor in his special “Make Happy.”

caption Bo Burnham performing in “Make Happy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Synopsis: Brimming with energy, Bo Burnham cracks jokes and performs songs in the surprisingly dark stand-up special “Make Happy.” By playing against expectations and putting self-deprecation front and center, Burnham challenges his viewers to think as often as they laugh.

Critics appreciated Burnham’s mix of comedy and songwriting, as well as his uncanny ability to command a stage.

“‘Bo Burnham: Make Happy’ serves as a pinnacle of what a stand up program should be; a comedian making great strides to continuously improve his craft,” Donald Strohman wrote for the Young Folks.

Jenny Slate invites the audience into her nervous mind in “Stage Fright.”

caption Jenny Slate performing in her special “Stage Fright.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Synopsis: Punctuated by vulnerable glimpses into Jenny Slate’s personal life, “Stage Fright” is part documentary and part stand-up special. Slate bares her soul without apology, digging up everything from childhood ghost stories to her painful divorce.

Fueled by nervous energy and an unquestionable love for stand-up, Slate takes the mic and delights in the most human parts of herself in “Stage Fright.”

“Where some textbook comedy specials fall flat because of over-rehearsed jokes or stiffness, ‘Stage Fright’ succeeds because it oozes authenticity, thanks in part to a combination of Slate’s overwhelming joy and a display of deep vulnerability,” Brianna Wellen wrote in her review for AV Club.

Read More: