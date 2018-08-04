Here are some of the funniest moments people’s smart homes and cameras have captured — sometimes accidentally

source VentureBeat

If you’ve decided to upgrade or add some appliances to make your home a smart home, you might enjoy the added security you feel by knowing who’s at your door, whether there’s anyone in your house, or whether any alarms are going off.

You also might be notified when your partner is about to burn the house down, or when your pet comes into frame.

Smart-home devices are seen as a way to turn our houses into ‘homes of the future,’ but there are some pretty funny side effects that come with them.

Here are some of the best.

‘Everything is fine.’

My wife cooking #bacon thank you @nest for so quickly informing me she needs supervision #iloveher pic.twitter.com/EIoN17v5JH — TannerGibsonCO (@DGIBS53) August 2, 2018

What kind of future would it be if you couldn’t pinpoint the exact moment your wife started panicking about burning the bacon? We’ve all been there – but now your partner is notified about it in real time.

Just trim a bit off the sides.

Right before my flight takes off, I get a notification from @nest that my devices are offline. ???? Once I get home, a little research shows that the gardner cut it. ???? pic.twitter.com/eY52oBQmYG — Justin (@quidryan) July 28, 2018

The notification is coming from inside the house.

Just got a notification from our Nest cam that "it thinks it spotted a person" pic.twitter.com/yECurodoQc — Thomas Fuchs ???????? (@thomasfuchs) November 5, 2016

Smart homes can also be used to keep tabs on your cats.

You might have wondered what your dogs are up to when you’re gone, but fear not.

got a notification that our cloud cam detected motion in the living room and pic.twitter.com/ILdKwGcYMu — elise taylor (@elise_denae) July 20, 2018

It’s like being home without any of the responsibility.

There’s still a few bugs in the motion-detecting software.

I installed a @nest Hello. It’s pretty cool! I wish there was a little less latency between the doorbell and the push notification arriving on my phone, but meh… had to turn off motion notifications due to frequent visitations from the bug population here… pic.twitter.com/w58yBRTPti — Daniel Chote (@dchote) July 26, 2018

People really burn their food a lot, apparently.

My wife runs @ night. She knows when to get back for food that I cook bc she gets Nest push notification for smoke???????? pic.twitter.com/hC7fAjUGIu — Aaron Suplizio ???? (@AaronSuplizio) April 6, 2016

There’s an amphibian at the door.

source Reddit user Wacktool

Reddit user Wacktool’s Nest cam captured this friendly visit from a frog.

Not even dogs are safe from facial recognition software.

source Reddit

This sleepy-looking dog showed up on a Reddit user’s Nest cam as a ‘familiar face’ 13 times.

‘Unfamiliar face?’

source Reddit user idontkerrr

Reddit user idontkerrr was saved from a surprise daffodil visit – thanks to his trusty Nest.

Everyone has that one weird neighbor.

source Reddit user MURPHtheSURF

This one happens to ride a motorized lifeguard chair down the street (via Reddit user MURPHtheSURF.

And finally, something heartwarming.