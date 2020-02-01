From Trump tweets to ‘butt cleavage,’ these are the 28 strangest prop bets you can make on Super Bowl LIV

caption Jennifer Lopez wears the Versace dress that spawned Google Images source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

The Super Bowl one of the biggest gambling days of the sporting calendar, with fans enjoying thousands of betting options and prop bets to meet their gambling needs.

Below we take a look at the 28 strangest prop bets we could find for Super Bowl LIV.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field in Super Bowl LIV, millions will tune in to watch the game, and many will be betting on the action.

While betting on football is usually pretty straight forward, betting on the Super Bowl can get more complicated thanks to prop bets. These bets are a seemingly endless source of potential entertainment, from cheeky bets offered as a reference to an earlier game, to the wild bets that address the halftime show and the tweeting habits of the president.

Take a look below at 28 out-there prop bets you can find online heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

What will be the primary color of Demi Lovato’s outfit?

source Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Where it’s available: MyBookie

Odds: Black (+125), Red (+200), Blue (+300), Grey (+500), Green (+800), Pink (+800)

Should you bet it: After rocking white at the Grammys, Demi Lovato is likely to change up her look for her national anthem performance on Sunday. Black is a simple, respectful choice, while red or blue could both fit into the patriotic nature of the gig. I’d lean black if I had to make a choice, but none of these odds are high enough for me to find any real value.

Will Demi Lovato omit a word during the national anthem?

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Where it’s available: MyBookie

Odds: Yes (+350) / No (-600)

Should you bet it: This has been a somewhat regularly offered prop online since Christina Aguilera had a minor flub during her performance in 2011. The value is always on “No.” Laying $60 to win $10 never feels good, but if you have faith in Lovato to get the job done, there’s money to be made.

Will Demi Lovato use a mic stand?

source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Where it’s available: MyBookie

Odds: Yes (-180) / No (+140)

Should you bet it: Lovato passed on a mic stand at the Grammys to let her emote a bit more with her hands, and could do something similar at the Super Bowl this year. If she opts for a more subdued performance, she’ll likely hold the mic, but if you think she’s going to go for it, a mic stand might be in play.

Will a player take a knee during the national anthem?

source Getty Images

Where it’s available: MyBookie

Odds: Yes +700 / No -1500

Should you bet it: It doesn’t feel like anyone is kneeling this year, but I’d still pass on this bet at such long odds.

Over/Under 5.5 seconds it takes for Lovato to sing “brave” at the end of the national anthem

Where it’s available: MyBookie

Odds: Over 5.5 seconds (-150) / Under 5.5 seconds (+110)

Should you bet it: “How long will the national anthem go?” has long been a popular online prop bet. Now in 2020, we can bet on the length of specific words. What a world we live in. Anyways my advice on this one would be for you to time yourself singing your best dramatic rendition of the national anthem, time out your own brave, and then add 1.5 seconds.

Will any team have a scoring drive that takes less than the national anthem?

source Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Where it’s available: Sportsbook.ag

Odds: Yes -255 / No +205

Should you bet it: Both of these teams can score fast, whether its the Chiefs hitting an 80-yard strike or the 49ers forcing a turnover to give themselves a short field. You have to lay a bit more money than you might prefer, but “Yes” is the side you want to be on here.

Will a Chiefs player or a 49ers player be shown first during the singing of the national anthem?

Where it’s available: MyBookie

Odds: Chiefs -120 / 49ers -120

Should you bet it: A true coin toss. Will the Super Bowl cameras elect to show Patrick Mahomes, the biggest star in the game, or the handsome Jimmy Garoppolo first on camera. Richard Sherman, who is also one of the more well-known players on the field on Sunday, also might be a potential first pick for the camera. Regardless, this one feels tough to parse, so proceed at your own risk.

Will Andy Reid wear a hat?

Where it’s available: PointsBet

Odds: No +1300

Should you bet it: No way. Andy Reid wears a hat. I don’t know what I’d do with myself if he didn’t.

Will Kyle Shanahan wear a hat?

source Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Where it’s available: PointsBet

Odds: No +300

Should you bet it: This one feels slightly more likely, and given the odds, PointsBet agrees. Still, “Yes” is not available on these bets for a reason. Coaches go by the book when it comes to dressing for the Super Bowl, and the book says to wear a hat.

Will Kyle Shanahan blow a 28-3 lead?

Where it’s available: PointsBet

Odds: Yes 100/1

Should you bet it: Honestly, maybe. It’s a fun, rather cheeky bet to place, and if you’re a Falcons fan that is rooting against Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, there’s no harm in putting $5 down and hoping for the best. Further, the Chiefs have already erased first-half deficits of 24-0 and 10-0 this postseason, so it’s not an impossibility that they’d come back despite an early outburst from the 49ers.

But realistically, this bet asks too much – you should be getting better than 100/1 odds that the game is ever precisely 28-3, let alone that the losing team then comes back to win. Unless you’re going to use this bet as a gag at your Super Bowl party, it is best to save your money for elsewhere.

Will the broadcast mention the Patriots 28-3 comeback?

source Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Yes -380 / No +240

Should you bet it: This feels like a lock, right? Kyle Shanahan in a big game, whether he has a big lead or needs to mount a comeback of his own, or just when he has a big decision to make, the infamous collapse of the Falcons in the Super Bowl has to come up.

Will Andy Reid use all of his timeouts?

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where it’s available: PointsBet

Odds: Yes -125 / No -105

Should you bet it: While other props on this list are wildly one-sided, this bet seems pretty fair all told. While Andy Reid has long held a reputation as a poor time-manager, that feeling has somewhat faded in recent years, no doubt thanks in part to Patrick Mahomes ability to score no matter how little time is remaining on the clock.

Timeout usage is rather random. If you think the Chiefs have a good shot at running away with this game, betting “No” feels like the right side here, as Mahomes might just be kneeling the game away at the end. Still, if this game goes to the wire, there’s a good chance Kansas City will need all the time they can get.

Will Andy Reid run out of challenges?

source Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Where it’s available: PointsBet

Odds: Yes +400 / No -714

Should you bet it: Again, this bet’s existence likely gets back to Reid’s reputation as a poor time manager. Reid uses challenges with a pretty high frequency, but he ran out of red flags just once this season, back in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Between how valuable timeouts are, and the fact that plays withing the final two minutes are already automatically reviewed, there may be a little value in laying the money with “No” here, but I probably wouldn’t recommend it given the low payout.

Will a fair catch kick be attempted?

source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Where it’s available: PointsBet

Odds: Yes 150/1

Should you bet it: The fabled fair-catch kick. The dream of special teams geeks around the country. Similar to Shanahan blowing a 28-3 lead, this bet demands such an exact sequence of events to happen in the right order. With almost no time remaining in the first half or game, one team will have to be backed up close to its own end zone and punt the ball away. The returner will have to call for a fair catch. And then the head coach will have to decide that the fair-catch kick is the team’s best option to get on the board.

Just one fair catch kick was attempted across the NFL this season, and before that, it’s most recent usage was in 2013. No team has made a fair-catch kick since 1976. Unless you’re looking for a comical souvenir, there’s no value here.

Over/Under 2.5 wardrobe changes for Jennifer Lopez?

source Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Image

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Over -250 / Under +170

Should you bet it: Looking through photos from her 2019 performance on “Today,” Lopez changed outfits twice to get through three songs. If that’s her commitment level to daytime television, it feels like Lopez can get to three for the Super Bowl.

Will Alex Rodriguez be shown during the halftime show?

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Yes +130 / No -170

Should you bet it: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are quite the celebrity couple. Rodriguez is still smitten with Lopez, but he has also done a good job of taking a backseat and not imposing himself on the situation when Lopez is out shining with her own thing.

Lopez’s halftime performance is about her and Shakira, and I don’t see a reason to bring Rodriguez into it.

Will J-Lo show “butt cleavage” during her halftime performance?

source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Where it’s available: BetOnline

Odds: Yes +250 / No -400

Should you bet it: Going to pass on weighing this one too heavily and move along.

Will Will Smith make an appearance at the halftime show?

source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Yes +290 / No -480

Should you bet it: Fresh off the success of “Bad Boys for Life” and with a Miami-centric throwback hit ready to go, it’s understandable that some might believe that a Will Smith drop-in is in the cards for Super Bowl Sunday. I doubt it though, as Pitbull seems like the far more likely Miami-celeb to join J.Lo and Shakira onstage.

Who will the MVP thank first?

source Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Where it’s available: PointsBet

Odds: Teammates (+150), God (+275), Family (+350), Fans (+400), City (+550), Coach (+900), No thanks offered (+1600), Owner (+1800)

Should you bet it: This seems like a crapshoot, and a lot of the MVP’s response depends on how they are prompted by whoever is holding the microphone. For what it’s worth, last year’s MVP Julian Edelman didn’t use the word “thank” in his speech at all, but did say it “felt like a home game,” so maybe 16/1 odds are stronger than they look. But this seems like one to avoid.

What color gatorade will be poured on the winning coach?

source Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Where it’s available: PointsBet

Odds: Purple (-222), Red (+200), Clear/Water (+300), Lime/Green/Yellow (+400), Orange (+475), Blue (+500)

Should you bet it: With purple such a strong favorite, it feels like someone might know something. If you do, please text me.

According to the Washington Post, Orange has been a solid pick of recent Super Bowls, getting dumped on the winning head coach in four of the past 10 big games. Blue and None have also hit twice each in that span. This is a fun one, so I say pick a color and hope for the best.

Will an “Epstein didn’t kill himself” sign be shown during the broadcast?

source Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Where it’s available: MyBookie

Odds: Yes +500 / No -1000

Should you bet it: Feels like a pretty dumb way to get kicked out of the stadium after spending $5,000 on a seat, so I’d lean no on this one.

Will the winner of the Super Bowl attend the White House?

Where it’s available: MyBookie

Odds: Yes -500 / No +300

Should you bet it: I don’t like bets that take too long to cash, and this one would likely take weeks, so I’m not putting any money down on this one. That said, it doesn’t feel like either of these teams would opt out of a potential White House visit as the Eagles did in 2018.

Will Trump tweet during the Super Bowl?

source Reuters

Where it’s available: Sportsbook.ag

Odds: Yes -150 / No +110

Should you bet it: Trump has been tweeting a lot lately, given his impeachment unfolding before our eyes. Plus, given he is running two advertisements during the big game, it feels like Trump will be eager to at least tweet out those videos, and probably a few other compliments or insults on his behalf. This feels like an easy win.

Which commercial will appear first — Trump or Bloomberg?

source Rick Odell/Getty Images

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Trump -290 / Bloomberg +190

Should you bet it: Trump likes being first, so I’m guessing he’ll do that. Many people are saying this, and saying it strongly.

Age of Puppy Bowl MVP over/under 17.5 weeks

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Over 17.5 weeks +130 / Under 17.5 weeks -170

Should you bet it: The MVP of the Puppy Bowl is going to be a Puppy, right? I’m taking the under.

Over/Under 15.5 yards for longest penalty of the game

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Over 15.5 yards -250 / Under 15.5 yards +170

Should you bet it: After the NFL world spent so much time micro-analyzing pass interference calls throughout the season, it feels like we’re destined to have another controversial call or no-call in Super Bowl LIV. If a flag is thrown on a deep pass, this bet could cash easy and early.

How many Instagram posts will Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews post on February 2?

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Over 4.5 -105 / Under 4.5 -135

Should you bet it: On the Sunday of the AFC Championship, Brittany Matthews posted just two photos to Instagram, presuming this bet does not include posts made to Instagram stories. Take that for what you will.

Will any player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game?

Where it’s available: Bovada

Odds: Yes +500 / No -900

Should you bet it: Carlos Correa pulled off the post-championship proposal in 2017 after the Astros won the World Series. So this isn’t unheard of, but with how chaotic the field is post-Super Bowl, I don’t see it happening at the big game.

