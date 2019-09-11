40 hysterical finalists in this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

caption “Warning: territory marking. Follow at your own risk” by Tilakraj Nagaraj. source © Tilakraj Nagaraj / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

The annual Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards recognize hilarious photos of animals.

The contest aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

Forty finalists in the 2019 competition were announced.

The annual Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards compile the most hilariously candid photos of animals in the wild pulling faces, striking funny poses, and seemingly laughing at themselves for how ridiculous they look.

But the contest is about more than just hysterical pictures of animals looking silly. Founders Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks started the competition to raise awareness about wildlife conservation. They hope the photos encourage people to shop responsibly, be mindful of their water use, and speak out about environmental issues.

Here are 40 finalists from this year’s contest. Captions have been condensed and edited for clarity.

“Who would like a peanut? Squirrels at the University of Michigan” by Corey Seeman

caption Ann Arbor, Michigan. source © Corey Seeman / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Fox squirrels on an early spring day in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan. Got my little buddy in the cavity nest over in the Law Quad. I asked who would like a peanut – I think he understood me!”

“That’s Hilarious Steve” by Lloyd Durham

caption Lincolnshire, England. source © Lloyd Durham / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“This one particular seal seemed quite active compared to the rest who seemed more content with sleeping instead. It was waving its hand all over the place and moving about quite a bit. I believe when I snapped this photo, it was yawning. However, it immediately gave the impression that it was laughing hysterically, almost like someone told it an amazing joke.”

“Dancing … yeah” by Martina Gebert

caption Austria. source © Martina Gebert / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Peolpe think us Austrian marmots are shy inhabitants of the Alps. Eating herbs, living in caves and hibernating during winter. We do these things, but there is a sectret life of marmots too! If no one is watching us we like to party.”

“Grab life by the …” by Sarah Skinner

caption Savuti (Chobe National Park), Botswana. source © Sarah Skinner / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“As the heat started to rise, one of the two dominant adult male lions of the pride decided to move from his position to seek shade. As the male stood and started walking off, one of the young cubs who is blind in one eye ran toward the male, leaping up toward him. Rather than leaping onto his back as we expected, the cub’s focus instead appeared to be directed toward the adult male’s nether regions, with claws fully protracted! Fortunately for the cub and the male, he narrowly missed his ‘crown jewels’ and the male walked on, with all body parts unscathed!”

“Oh My” by Harry Walker

caption Small Boat Harbor, Seward Alaska. source © Harry Walker / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Unlike most other marine mammals, sea otters have no blubber and rely on exceptionally thick fur to keep warm. As the ability of the fur to repel water depends on utmost cleanliness, sea otters spend much of their time (while they are not sleeping or eating) grooming, offering photographers an unlimited number of anthropomorphic opportunities.”

“Squirrel wishes” by Geert Weggen

caption Sweden. source © Geert Weggen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“A red squirrel with dandelion seeds.”

“One two three four five … I’m going to find you” by Valtteri Mulkahainen

caption Martinselkonen, Finland. source © Valtteri Mulkahainen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Photographed in Finland in the village Martinselkonen.”

“Warning: territory marking. Follow at your own risk” by Tilakraj Nagaraj

caption Nairobi National Park, Nairobi, Kenya. source © Tilakraj Nagaraj / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“One beautiful Sunday morning, my family drove to Nairobi National Park. We came across a group of white rhinos walking together and grazing. While we were watching them, we saw an egret behind this rhino following it impatiently. Little did the egret know she would be rewarded with a surprise shower.”

“Snarling Snappin in the Slow Lane” by Lisa Vanderhoop

caption Massachusetts. source © Lisa Vanderhoop / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Slow is the way to go for this snapping turtle. A law abiding, although curmudgeonly, citizen who by the look on its face was not thrilled by any other car or foot traffic in its lane.”

“What are you looking for?” by Pablo Daniel Fernández

caption Jigokudani Monkey Park, Japan. source © Pablo Daniel Fernández / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“What I am showing in this photo is the monkey’s reaction because of my presence. I found that they can react as we do in the same situation.”

“He’s right behind me isn’t he?” by Anthony N. Petrovich

caption Tiger Beach, Bahamas. source © Anthony N Petrovich / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“I spent five days photographing sharks in the Bahamas. I decided that I wanted to get macro photos of jack fish and eyes of the sharks. The entire trip I had problems with the jacks photobombing some of my best shots, so I jokingly decided to target the fish and see if the sharks would photobomb my photos. Well … they did.”

“Surfing South Atlantic Style” by Elmar Weiss

caption Bleaker Island, Falkland Islands. source © Elmar Weiss / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“A gentoo penguin jumping in front of a wave.”

“To be or not to be?” by Txema Garcia Laseca

caption Japan. source © Txema Garcia Laseca / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“This snow monkey was looking at me when I took this picture. I think that he thought, ‘What an ugly guy!’ He was taking a bath in the hot thermal water while the temperature outside was -15 degrees.”

“Is it a bird, is it a plane?” by Bob Carter

caption Hull, East Yorkshire, England. source © Bob Carter / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“I had imagined this photograph for some time, but could I be lucky enough to capture the exact moment when the plane is obscured by the bird to give the appearance of a jet-propelled gull? I was lucky enough!”

“Sea otter tickle fight” by Andy Harris

caption Elkhorn Slough, California. source © Andy Harris / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“These hugely impressive sea otters were completely at ease and interacting with each other with characteristic otter playfulness. Feeding on crabs together, these two still found time for a tickle fight to decide who got the juiciest crab for dinner! An enchanting and amusing memory, from an unforgettable wildlife experience.”

“Bad hair day” by Eric Keller

caption South Georgia Island. source © Eric Keller / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“It’s hard to find a good hair gel for penguins. You put in all the work to look like Justin Bieber and then a strong wind wrecks your hairdo and makes you look like a fool.”

“Caught in the act” by Peter Haygarth

caption Borneo. source © Peter Haygarth / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“A pair of young pigtail macaques experimenting with life.”

“Monday Morning Blues” by Eric Fisher

caption Alaska. source © Eric Fisher / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“In Alaska this past summer, we were watching brown bears catching salmon out of a small river. This young juvenile had a very successful morning and walked over next to us and plopped down with a full stomach. Over the next 10 minutes, he went through a hilarious range of emotions, from hiding his face from the light of day and completely passing out, to giving us a ‘diva’ look and his overall face of satisfaction. This particular photo is exactly what I look like on a Monday morning. I started laughing the second I took this photo as it’s so spot on.”

“Waltz Gone Wrong” by Alastair Marsh

caption Amsterdam, Holland. source © Alastair Marsh / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“These two females were actually having a scrap with each other, clearly not happy with being close. People keeping saying to me that the series of photos make them look like they’re doing the ‘waltz’ dance. This image always makes me smile given the pose!”

“Family disagreement” by Vlado Pirsa

caption Croatia. source © Vlado Pirsa / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“A couple of birds have family disagreements.”

“Holly Jolly Snowy” by Vicki Jauron

caption Jones Beach, Long Island. source © Vicki Jauron / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“A snowy owl makes a cute pose and face as he perches in the sand at Jones Beach, Long Island.”

“Pair ice skating” by Andre Erlich

caption Neko Island, South Georgia. source © Andre Erlich / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“A pair of gentoo penguins on Neko Island in South Georgia is training for the pair ice skating at the next winter Olympics.”

“Laughing Zebra” by Peter Haygarth

caption Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania. source © Peter Haygarth / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Two zebras were playing together and appeared to be laughing at the camera.”

“Lion take away” by Willem Kruger

caption Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa. source © Willem Kruger / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“This image portrayed a young male lion hugging the signpost indicating the direction to the camping site in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, and it seems like he is thinking of a possible getaway for the evening.”

“Baboon fishing” by Willem Kruger

caption Chobe River, Botswana. source © Willem Kruger / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“This image was taken on the sandy river bank on the Chobe river. The baboon is holding the stick like a fishing rod and looks like he is asking ‘When are fish going to bite the bait?’

“Grizzly babies” by Toni Elliott

caption Kodiak Island, Alaska. source © Toni Elliott / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Cute grizzly bear twin cubs.”

“Chest Bump” by Thomas Mangelsen

caption South Georgia Island. source © Thomas Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“It was impossible to know what the disagreement was about, but this king penguin and antarctic fur seal argued quite vocally for several minutes. The amazing thing is that the fur seal didn’t use its considerable size advantage to put a quick end to the fight.”

“Indecent proposal” by Co Grift

caption Helgoland, Germany. source © Co Grift / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“On the Isle of Helgoland, Germany, the script for this story-telling picture was written by the attitude of the gannet, staying in the shade of the other one, who was illuminated by the rising sun.”

“Deer? What Deer?” by Mike Rowe

caption Richmond Park, England. source © Mike Rowe / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Shooting the red deer rut in Richmond Park, I noticed this deer covered in bracken. It’s not unusual for them to adorn themselves with bracken and grass, but this one’s taken it to extremes.”

“Laid Back” by Thomas Mangelsen

caption Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania. source © Thomas Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“This photograph is of a 10-month-old chimp named Gombe, grandson of a chimp that Jane Goodall studied and knew well. Gombe was leaning against his mother, Glitter. This image speaks to the similar behaviors between our closest relatives in the animal world.”

“Inconspicuous” by Eric Keller

caption South Georgia Island. source © Eric Keller / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Either penguins are working on a new form of jet propulsion, or someone has a little gas. This penguin was standing in the water all by himself when the water started churning, then turned to splashing and then full eruption. When it was all done, the penguin looked around and carried on with the rest of his day.”

“Excuse Me” by James Vodicka

caption Rottnest Island, Australia. source © James Vodicka / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“An inquisitive wild quokka interrupts my sunset shoot for a brief hello and welcome to Rottnest Island, the only place in the world where the Australian mammals live natively.”

“Hip hop” by Philip Marazzi

caption Suffolk, England. source © Philip Marazzi / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“These two hares were trying out some new steps in their dance routine!”

“Hang on” by Adwait Aphale

caption Masai Mara, Kenya. source © Adwait Aphale / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Lions jumping together to the point where one actually held the hand of the other in midair as if she was saying ‘Hang on dear, hold me.'”

“Hello” by Kevin Sawford

caption Norfolk Broads, England. source © Kevin Sawford / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“Early mornings are a great time to find damselflies warming up on summer days. I found this individual on a yellow iris flower. As it warmed up, it would stretch its legs, giving me the opportunity to capture this image of it seemingly waving at me.”

“I’m Open” by Ryan Jefferds

caption Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sancuary, Uganda. source © Ryan Jefferds / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“This chimpanzee was waving his arms around like a wide reciever to get the keepers to throw him some fruit during feeding time at the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary near Entebbe, Uganda.”

“Space Man” by Roie Galitz

caption Japan. source © Roie Galitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“This sweet little Japanese snow monkey ran around after he had rolled in the snow. ‘I’ve got a space suit and a helmet and one day I’ll fly the moon. But only when it’s banana shaped!’

“Hide” by Marion Vollborn

caption The Arctic. source © Marion Vollborn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“A playful polar bear.”

“Lost” by Susan Knowler

caption Rincon del Socorro, Ibera Wetlands, Argentina. source © Susan Knowler / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“The caracaras and capybaras have a friendly relationship.”

“Hi” by Donna Bourdon

caption Alaska. source © Donna Bourdon / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

“These Alaskan sea otters were saying hi to us as we pass by on our boat. The two seemed to be greeting us with a warm welcome.”