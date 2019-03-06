30 of the funniest photos of animals that were taken at the perfect time

By
Gabbi Shaw, Insider
-

If you’re having a rough day, it’s no secret that animals are the best way to turn your frown upside down. We rounded up the funniest pictures we could find of animals just being themselves, from answering when nature calls to posing for all of our wild photos.

Keep scrolling for the 30 funniest photos of animals that were taken at the perfect time.

This panda plays in the snow better than most humans.

Young Panda Su Lin takes a roll in the snow at the San Diego Zoo.
Karl Drilling / Barcroft USA / Getty Images

This is how all snow days should be celebrated.

This little guy is definitely unamused.

Celebrating NYC Pride.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

We’ve all seen that look when we wake up our parents from a nap.

This seal has the ultimate disgusted face.

They’re shocked by some intense gossip – seals are just like us.

This ostrich is ready for his close-up.

Unamused.
Tony Margiocchi / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

As Tyra Banks would say, this ostrich needs to learn to “smize” – smile with your eyes.

When this dog stole their owners’ dentures, photography magic was born.

Say cheese.
Twitter/@eUniFiEd

This dog smile is borderline terrifying …

Who among us hasn’t wanted to just grab their birthday cake and chow down?

The gorilla Fatou eats a birthday cake at the Berlin Zoo.
Axel Schmidt/Reuters

This is proof that primates and humans really aren’t that different.

This photo proves the phrase should be “like a squirrel in headlights.”

“Woah, woah, woah …”
Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

This squirrel was definitely unprepared for whatever it just saw.

You can see the darndest things on the streets of NYC.

A dog and its owner during the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

It’s not every day you see a Tyrannosaurus rex walking their dog.

This rhino is wearing a tutu — or a peacock is conveniently right behind it.

Trendy.
Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

How trendy.

This polar bear just wants to say hello.

Hi buddy.
Steven Kazlowski / Barcroft Media / Getty Images

A very polite polar bear – not like these bears that took over an entire town in Russia.

These two flamingos combine to make a heart.

True love.
FEDERICO GAMBARINI/AFP/Getty Images

They complete each other.

OJ is too cool for school.

A dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on the Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco.
Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Even dogs can rock the tiny sunglasses trend.

This dog knows where he’s supposed to relieve himself.

A dog’s toilet is a good invention.
Western Mail and Echo/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

If only every dog was this well trained.

This fox has perfect aim.

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

Flynn is more excited than his owner to win the Westminster Dog Show.

Flynn the Bichon Frise poses after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

That is a look of pure joy.

There are two elephants in this photo — the real one, and the one hiding in the water splash.

Do you see them both?
Courtest of RailTieYardGame

They’re twins.

This dog is sneaking a treat while his friend is distracted.

Sidewalk drama.
Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

Ice cream is never safe around pups.

This pup knows how to travel in style.

A great hitchhiker.
Fox Photos/Getty Images

The best way to get across the park …

Is it a dog or a mop?

This dog breed is a Komondor.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The mop-like coat of the Komondor requires daily grooming.

Tom Hardy wasn’t ready for this slobbery kiss.

Don’t worry – Hardy is a well-documented dog lover.

This little guy is checking out his friend’s butt.

Just making sure everything’s okay.
Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

What are friends for?

This beluga whale is camera-ready.

A young girls reacts as she is greeted by Juno, a 15-year-old male beluga whale.
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Juno knows how to work his angles.

This gives a whole new meaning to the expression “working like a dog.”

A busy day.
John Pratt/Getty Images

This dog looks like it procrastinates with the best of us.

Squirrels, apparently, are a lot more flexible than we thought.

Doing the splits.
Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

This squirrel is more coordinated than most people.

A conveniently placed bird makes it seem like this bear is about to take flight.

This bear is about to fly off.
Adam Parsons / Barcroft Images

He also definitely resembles our favorite flying elephant, Dumbo.

This pelican needs to work on his aim.

So close.
Nicolas de Vaulx / Barcroft Images

This fish clearly wasn’t ready to go just yet.

Linda the llama is getting a smooch from her new friend.

A young boy kisses Linda the llama.
Three Lions/Getty Images

Would you kiss a llama?

Giraffes are tall, but not this tall.

Forced perspective is to blame here.

You can almost hear exactly what this photo must sound like.

Donkeys are known for their braying.
Ingo Barth/ullstein bild via Getty Image

This donkey is not holding back.

Owls also get grossed out by their friends’ PDA.

PDAs, or public displays of affection, are uncomfortable for all members of the animal kingdom, even owls.