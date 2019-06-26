15 hilarious photos of dogs taken at the perfect time

caption Extreme joy or just a really big yawn? source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Dogs, inherently, are hilarious.

Sometimes they literally steal their owner’s dentures just to try them out.

These 15 photos of dogs were taken at just the right moment to capture maximum hilarity.

If you’ve ever scrolled through your camera roll cackling at photos of your dog, this is the post for you. These 15 dog photos were taken at the perfect time, showcasing just how funny man’s best friend can truly be.

From rocking a cool pair of shades to hitching a ride on someone’s bike, these photos will make you laugh out loud at our furry friends.

Who knew that combining human teeth and dogs would result in this terrifying yet hilarious creature?

caption Don’t worry, they’re dentures. source Twitter/@eUniFiEd

Maggie the dog crept into her owner’s father’s room and decided to try on his dentures for size.

This little guy was too busy chatting up some girls to realize his furry friend was chowing down on his ice cream.

caption Sneaky, sneaky. source Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

To be fair, he has a good reason to be distracted.

This dog blends in perfectly with this carpet.

caption Hard to tell the difference. source Courtesy of p3rcymiracl3z

The collar is really the only thing that differentiates the two.

The angle of this photo just so happens to make it look like this dog’s ear might be another face.

caption Twins. source Twitter/@interest_mild

In the words of one Redditor, “that’s just ‘earie.'”

Like many human children before it, this pup doesn’t seem too happy to get his hair brushed.

caption Davis the Pomeranian is groomed during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. source Sarah Stier/Getty Images

How many squirts of No Tears Detangling Spray do you think this guy needed?

It’s impossible to know who’s prouder — the handler or the dog.

caption Flynn the Bichon Frise, with handler Bill McFadden, poses after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Flynn took home the 2018 crown at the Westminster Dog Show.

This pit bull named OJ is too cool for school.

caption A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on the Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco. source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

How long do you think those sunglasses managed to stay on OJ’s head?

Only in New York would you come across a dinosaur walking his dog.

caption A dog and its owner in costume are seen during the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

This picture happened to be taken on Halloween but, honestly, this wouldn’t be that wild on any other day either.

This photographer managed to capture a smooch between dog and owner.

This photo came from the Ugliest Dog Competition, held annually in Petaluma, California.

Luckily, this dog knew exactly where he was supposed to do his business.

caption Perfect aim. source Western Mail and Echo/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

If only all dogs knew exactly where they’re supposed to relieve themselves.

No, this dog isn’t trapped inside a bubble.

caption Do you see it? source Jody Hartman / Dog Named Stella/YouTube

It’s just an optical illusion.

This good boy is just hitching a ride.

caption A man cycling through London’s Battersea in the ’30s. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

It’s more convenient than running alongside the bike, that’s for sure.

This is just one of many dogs that have been captured trying to catch a treat.

caption A look of concentration. source Courtesy of Vieler Photography

The photographer, Christian Vieler, specializes in photographing dogs while throwing treats at them.

You have seen cats on glass tables, but now it’s time for dogs.

caption His name is Chester. source David Woo/Corbis via Getty Images

Look at how far out his ears can go!

Is it a dog, or a mop?

caption It’s hard to tell. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

In fact, another name for komondors are “mop dogs.” Seeing one shake its dreads out is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.