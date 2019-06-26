15 hilarious photos of dogs taken at the perfect time

- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
- Dogs, inherently, are hilarious.
- Sometimes they literally steal their owner’s dentures just to try them out.
- These 15 photos of dogs were taken at just the right moment to capture maximum hilarity.
If you’ve ever scrolled through your camera roll cackling at photos of your dog, this is the post for you. These 15 dog photos were taken at the perfect time, showcasing just how funny man’s best friend can truly be.
From rocking a cool pair of shades to hitching a ride on someone’s bike, these photos will make you laugh out loud at our furry friends.
Who knew that combining human teeth and dogs would result in this terrifying yet hilarious creature?
- source
- Twitter/@eUniFiEd
Maggie the dog crept into her owner’s father’s room and decided to try on his dentures for size.
This little guy was too busy chatting up some girls to realize his furry friend was chowing down on his ice cream.
- source
- Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images
To be fair, he has a good reason to be distracted.
This dog blends in perfectly with this carpet.
- source
- Courtesy of p3rcymiracl3z
The collar is really the only thing that differentiates the two.
The angle of this photo just so happens to make it look like this dog’s ear might be another face.
- source
- Twitter/@interest_mild
In the words of one Redditor, “that’s just ‘earie.'”
Like many human children before it, this pup doesn’t seem too happy to get his hair brushed.
- source
- Sarah Stier/Getty Images
How many squirts of No Tears Detangling Spray do you think this guy needed?
It’s impossible to know who’s prouder — the handler or the dog.
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Flynn took home the 2018 crown at the Westminster Dog Show.
This pit bull named OJ is too cool for school.
- source
- Robert Galbraith/Reuters
How long do you think those sunglasses managed to stay on OJ’s head?
Only in New York would you come across a dinosaur walking his dog.
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
This picture happened to be taken on Halloween but, honestly, this wouldn’t be that wild on any other day either.
This photographer managed to capture a smooch between dog and owner.
This photo came from the Ugliest Dog Competition, held annually in Petaluma, California.
Luckily, this dog knew exactly where he was supposed to do his business.
- source
- Western Mail and Echo/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
If only all dogs knew exactly where they’re supposed to relieve themselves.
No, this dog isn’t trapped inside a bubble.
It’s just an optical illusion.
This good boy is just hitching a ride.
- source
- Fox Photos/Getty Images
It’s more convenient than running alongside the bike, that’s for sure.
This is just one of many dogs that have been captured trying to catch a treat.
- source
- Courtesy of Vieler Photography
The photographer, Christian Vieler, specializes in photographing dogs while throwing treats at them.
You have seen cats on glass tables, but now it’s time for dogs.
- source
- David Woo/Corbis via Getty Images
Look at how far out his ears can go!
Is it a dog, or a mop?
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
In fact, another name for komondors are “mop dogs.” Seeing one shake its dreads out is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.