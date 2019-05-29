15 funny Father’s Day cards for the master of dad jokes

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Whether it’s the basis of a bigger gift or a canvas to send Dad a nice message, a funny card is a great way to thank Dad for all he does for you and make him laugh in the meantime.

We scoured the web and found 15 funny Father’s Day cards that’ll make Dad laugh, no matter his sense of humor.

He may serve up some of the best jokes in town – or, he may just think he does. Whether his humor makes you belly laugh or cringe, you have to give it to Dad’s comedic talents and confidence. Remember, they’re called dad jokes for a reason.

This Father’s Day, don’t give Dad some generic card. Give him something that will make him laugh. A card that tells him you love him in a witty way or one that pokes fun at his quirks is a surefire way to make Dad’s day. Pair with a great gift and a great hug – whatever you do, we think Dad will love it.

15 funny and cool Father’s Day cards sure to make any dad laugh:

An homage to his sense of humor

Word Finders Club Dad Jokes Card, available at Etsy, $3.57

He probably calls it magic, you probably call it cringe-worthy. This Father’s Day, let him believe what he wants.

A more honest review of his jokes

His jokes may only get two stars, but he’s still a five-star Dad.

A quippy card that makes light of his carnivorous habits

Like his favorite steak tartare, Dad’s pretty rare. Tell him you think so with a cute card that brings together his love for laughs and a good cut of meat.

A card that claims his most important titles

Because he’s never too old for a potty joke.

A card that acknowledges how hip he is

Being an awesome dad? Major key.

An acknowledgement of all he does for you

Because whether it’s building a dresser for your new apartment or talking you through that job interview, Dad’s always there when you need him.

A card that shows off your sense of humor, too

He gave you your sarcastic humor. Now, give it back to him with this quippy card.

A punny way to thank Dad for all he does

Whether he’s known for his style or not, he did give you some pretty good genes.

A compliment with a grain of salt

If Dad can laugh at himself, he’ll definitely get a good chuckle out of this sarcastic card that pokes fun at his famous dad jokes.

A cute card for new dads

He’s traded his beer bottles for baby bottles and that’s something to celebrate this Father’s Day.

A sweet pun to make him smile

An adorable illustration and a sentimental pun make this perfect for Father’s Day.

A light-hearted way to say thank you

He’s put up with you through the best of times, and the worst. Thank him with a little humor.

A neat card for a neat guy

Keep it simple with this neat card that combines some of his favorite things – whiskey and jokes.

A cute illustration to thank him for years of support

Because he covered his car in stickers for you.

A little poke at his extra-prepared ways

One day, you’ll thank him for making sure you never missed a flight.