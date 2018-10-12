30 hilarious Halloween costumes that are almost as good as the real thing

caption That’s no misfit. That’s Harley! source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER, Warner Bros.

Halloween is just around the corner, which means you may be on the hunt for the perfect costume. While you’ll probably see many Harley Quinn and Disney princesses, we bet you’ll also come across a lot of knockoffs.

INSIDER went to several costume stores and sites, going through hundreds of Halloween looks to find some of the most unique names costume sellers are using to skirt copyright infringement.

These are the best knockoff costumes we’ve seen this year.

Poison Ivy is now known as Women’s lethal beauty costume.

caption It reminds us a bit of Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy look. source HalloweenCostumes.com, Warner Bros.

You can find the Lethal Beauty costume here.

“Fierce Feline” and Wicked Kitty are two alternatives for Batman’s nemesis Catwoman.

caption They’re not Catwoman, but they’re close enough. source Courtesy HalloweenCostumes.com

You can find the Fierce Feline costume here and the Wicked Kitty costume here.

Last year, similar looks were referred to as PURRvocative cat and “feline hottie sexy cat costume.”

Yes, Batgirl is quite the “Captivating Crime Fighter.”

caption The real Batgirl would be more inclined to cover up. source Leg Avenue, WB Games

You can find the Captivating Crime Fighter costume here.

Adult Mermaid costume sure looks a lot like Princess Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

caption This costume is a near replica of Disney’s princess. source Disney/Halloween Costumes

You can find the Adult Mermaid costume here.

Snow White has been reduced to a “Fairytale Darling.”

caption The outfit looks accurate to the Disney princess. source Disney, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Last year, we saw a sexier Snow White costume making the rounds called Poison Apple Body Shaper. This is a big improvement.

We only saw the Fairytale Darling costume in store. It’s not online.

“Storybook Sweetie” or Cinderella?

caption The dress is a shorter version of the ballroom gown Cinderella wears to the Prince’s ball. source Disney, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Storybook Sweetie look here.

“Men’s Aristocrat” costume sure looks a lot like Prince Adam from “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption It looks like the suit Beast wears while dancing with Belle during the movie. source Disney/HalloweenCostumes.com

You can find the Aristocrat costume here.

But maybe you want to be the Disney villains. Cruel Diva is a clear stand-in for the “101 Dalmatians” foe.

caption All she’s missing is the handbag. source HalloweenCostumes.com, Disney

You can find the Cruel Diva costume here.

Fortune Teller is clearly supposed to be Esmeralda from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

caption She just has a bit more of a colorful dress. source Disney, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Fortune Teller costume here.

The Mad Hatter is now just “Mad as a Hatter.”

caption Here’s the costume next to Johnny Depp’s Mad Hatter. source Disney, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the the Mad as a Hatter costume here. There’s also a male variation online here.

Nicky Mouse and Sexy Miss Mouse are two alternatives for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

caption We don’t think these are Disney approved. source HalloweenCostumes.com, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Nicky Mouse costume here and the Sexy Miss Mouse here.

Quite a few variations of “Queen of Thrones” costumes are out there.

caption She has a Cersei Lannister vibe going. source Courtesy HalloweenCostumes.com

Here’s a link to a similar Lady of Thrones costume from Spirit.

Jon Snow is now just a brooding “Dark Northern King.”

caption Jon doesn’t look like he approves. source Halloween Costumes/HBO

You can find the Dark Northern King costume here.

This “Dragon Queen” costume is a dead ringer for Daenerys.

caption It may be an older look for our Khaleesi, but it’s still a favorite. source HBO, HalloweenCostumes.com

You can find the Dragon Queen costume here.

You don’t need to be Merida from “Brave” when you can be Lady Guinevere.

caption The model even has similar hair to the Pixar princess. source Disney/Pixar, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Lady Guinevere costume here.

Why be a Starbucks barista when you can be barista Lola and barista Joe.

caption That’s pretty close to a Starbucks’ barista outfit. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Barista Kit costume on Party City’s site here.

Prince has been reduced to Purple Rock Legend.

You can find the purple rock legend costume here.

Harley Quinn is much more than a “Court Jester Cutie” or a “Misfit Sidekick.”

caption The wrench is not included. We know Harley prefers a bat or hammer anyway. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

There are many variations of Harley Quinn. You can find the Court Jester Cutie look here and Misfit Sidekick costume here, which is called “Misfit Hipster” online.

Brothel Babe sure looks a lot like Maeve from HBO’s “Westworld.”

caption Maeve’s dress just doesn’t have that bow. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER, HBO

The outfit goes by Burlesque Babe costume online.

If you can’t get the real Super Troopers uniform, I’m sure Sergeant Short Pants will do.

caption Here are the two costumes side by side. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Sergeant Short Pants costume here.

If you can’t find Pennywise from “It,” you can just be Killer Clown.

caption There are a lot of clown costumes available at Halloween stores this year. source Warner Bros., Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can look through a bunch of creepy clown costumes here.

Why be Link from “The Legend of Zelda” when you can be a Woodland Warrior?

caption He’s a pretty good substitute, actually. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER, Nintendo

Here’s a link to the Woodland Warrior costume.

If you want to be a toy soldier from “Toy Story,” may we suggest “Saving Private Morph.”

caption It’s a play on the movie “Saving Private Ryan.” source Disney/Pixar, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Saving Private Morph costume here.

No Tinker Bell here. Just a “Lil’ Green Fairy.”

caption It’s referred to as the Saucy Green Fairy costume on Amazon. That’s not much better. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Lil’ Green Fairy costume here.

There are so many wannabe Princess Elsa costumes from “Frozen” that we don’t know where to begin.

caption Elsa, is that you? source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the Fantasy Snow Queen costume here.

This “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp look-alike is just a rogue pirate.

caption The similarity is uncanny. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER, Disney

You can find the Rogue Pirate costume here.

Even the “Got Busted” model resembles Piper from “Orange is the New Black.”

caption All you need is the white T-shirt to go under it. source Netflix, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the “Got Busted” inmate look here.

If you can’t get or make an actual Pickle Rick costume you can just dress up as a pickle.

caption You’ll just have to attach the other parts. source Adult Swim, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

After “Rick and Morty” aired its third episode of season three last year, which saw the title character Rick turn himself into a pickle for the episode, the character became a popular cosplay for comic conventions.

You can find the pickle costume here.

This obvious Trump wig is simply being referred to as “Comb Over Wig.”

caption It says its similar to human hair. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the “Comb Over Wig” at Spirit here.

And it doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to figure out who this “Giant Russian Figure Head” is referencing.

caption This mask is obviously Russian president Vladimir Putin. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You can find the “Giant Russian Figure Head” here.