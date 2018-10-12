30 hilarious Halloween costumes that are almost as good as the real thing

- source
Halloween is just around the corner, which means you may be on the hunt for the perfect costume. While you’ll probably see many Harley Quinn and Disney princesses, we bet you’ll also come across a lot of knockoffs.
INSIDER went to several costume stores and sites, going through hundreds of Halloween looks to find some of the most unique names costume sellers are using to skirt copyright infringement.
These are the best knockoff costumes we’ve seen this year.
Poison Ivy is now known as Women’s lethal beauty costume.
You can find the Lethal Beauty costume here.
“Fierce Feline” and Wicked Kitty are two alternatives for Batman’s nemesis Catwoman.
You can find the Fierce Feline costume here and the Wicked Kitty costume here.
Last year, similar looks were referred to as PURRvocative cat and “feline hottie sexy cat costume.”
Yes, Batgirl is quite the “Captivating Crime Fighter.”
You can find the Captivating Crime Fighter costume here.
Adult Mermaid costume sure looks a lot like Princess Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”
You can find the Adult Mermaid costume here.
Snow White has been reduced to a “Fairytale Darling.”
Last year, we saw a sexier Snow White costume making the rounds called Poison Apple Body Shaper. This is a big improvement.
We only saw the Fairytale Darling costume in store. It’s not online.
“Storybook Sweetie” or Cinderella?
You can find the Storybook Sweetie look here.
“Men’s Aristocrat” costume sure looks a lot like Prince Adam from “Beauty and the Beast.”
You can find the Aristocrat costume here.
But maybe you want to be the Disney villains. Cruel Diva is a clear stand-in for the “101 Dalmatians” foe.
You can find the Cruel Diva costume here.
Fortune Teller is clearly supposed to be Esmeralda from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
You can find the Fortune Teller costume here.
The Mad Hatter is now just “Mad as a Hatter.”
You can find the the Mad as a Hatter costume here. There’s also a male variation online here.
Nicky Mouse and Sexy Miss Mouse are two alternatives for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
You can find the Nicky Mouse costume here and the Sexy Miss Mouse here.
Quite a few variations of “Queen of Thrones” costumes are out there.
Here’s a link to a similar Lady of Thrones costume from Spirit.
Jon Snow is now just a brooding “Dark Northern King.”
You can find the Dark Northern King costume here.
This “Dragon Queen” costume is a dead ringer for Daenerys.
You can find the Dragon Queen costume here.
You don’t need to be Merida from “Brave” when you can be Lady Guinevere.
You can find the Lady Guinevere costume here.
Why be a Starbucks barista when you can be barista Lola and barista Joe.
You can find the Barista Kit costume on Party City’s site here.
Prince has been reduced to Purple Rock Legend.
You can find the purple rock legend costume here.
Harley Quinn is much more than a “Court Jester Cutie” or a “Misfit Sidekick.”
There are many variations of Harley Quinn. You can find the Court Jester Cutie look here and Misfit Sidekick costume here, which is called “Misfit Hipster” online.
Brothel Babe sure looks a lot like Maeve from HBO’s “Westworld.”
The outfit goes by Burlesque Babe costume online.
If you can’t get the real Super Troopers uniform, I’m sure Sergeant Short Pants will do.
You can find the Sergeant Short Pants costume here.
If you can’t find Pennywise from “It,” you can just be Killer Clown.
You can look through a bunch of creepy clown costumes here.
Why be Link from “The Legend of Zelda” when you can be a Woodland Warrior?
Here’s a link to the Woodland Warrior costume.
If you want to be a toy soldier from “Toy Story,” may we suggest “Saving Private Morph.”
You can find the Saving Private Morph costume here.
No Tinker Bell here. Just a “Lil’ Green Fairy.”
You can find the Lil’ Green Fairy costume here.
There are so many wannabe Princess Elsa costumes from “Frozen” that we don’t know where to begin.
You can find the Fantasy Snow Queen costume here.
This “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp look-alike is just a rogue pirate.
You can find the Rogue Pirate costume here.
Even the “Got Busted” model resembles Piper from “Orange is the New Black.”
You can find the “Got Busted” inmate look here.
If you can’t get or make an actual Pickle Rick costume you can just dress up as a pickle.
After “Rick and Morty” aired its third episode of season three last year, which saw the title character Rick turn himself into a pickle for the episode, the character became a popular cosplay for comic conventions.
You can find the pickle costume here.
This obvious Trump wig is simply being referred to as “Comb Over Wig.”
You can find the “Comb Over Wig” at Spirit here.
And it doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to figure out who this “Giant Russian Figure Head” is referencing.
You can find the “Giant Russian Figure Head” here.