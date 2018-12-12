The most hilarious memes that dominated the internet in 2018

caption Knickers the giant cow. source 7NewsCQ/Twitter

2018 has been filled with some hilarious viral moments.

Walmart’s yodeling boy, Mason Ramsey, is a standout as everyone listened to his soothing voice.

The Yanny vs. Laurel debate divided the internet earlier this year as well.

A giant cow baffled everyone.

The internet has always been a strange place, and this year was no different.

As 2018 comes to a close, there have been several viral moments that made us actually laugh out loud. From a bizarre-looking mascot named Gritty, to a boy yodeling in Walmart, the internet exploded with hilarious, memorable content in 2018.

People tried to find their doppelgänger in classical art using Google Arts & Culture app.

caption The Google Arts & Culture app. source Google/Ben Gilbert

Google Arts & Culture launched a feature on its virtual museum app that matches selfies with paintings in museums all over the world – and the internet was excited about it. People posted their results all over social media, showing off their lookalikes. At times, their doppelgängers were scarily accurate, and other times they were laughable.

Celebrities even hopped on the bandwagon, including Kristen Bell, Sarah Silverman, Zach Braff, and Alyssa Milano.

Mason Ramsey became an overnight viral sensation with his Walmart yodel video.

caption Mason Ramsey in the video for his single “Famous.” source Mason Ramsey/YouTube

In April, we were introduced to the Walmart yodel boy. Mason Ramsey posted a video of himself performing “Lovesick Blues” in the superstore in Illinois, and it went mega-viral. Producing memes, mashups, and hilarious tweets, Ramsey became quite literally an overnight sensation and superstar. His smooth, calming yodels struck a chord with the internet, so much so that it even scored him an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and at Coachella.

He has since cashed in on his new-found fame by releasing an original song and music video called “Famous.”

This year’s Super Bowl brought another kid viral fame after he looked disinterested during the halftime show.

caption Ryan McKenna at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. source Jonny Sun/ Twitter

From Katy Perry’s left shark to Lady Gaga’s big jump, every Super Bowl has a standout moment that the internet turns into a lovable meme. But this year’s viral moment didn’t come from any big stars. Instead, it was a young fan in the audience that caught the internet’s attention.

The camera hilariously caught 13-year-old Ryan McKenna staring at his phone disinterestedly as Justin Timberlake performed his halftime show right beside him. The internet instantly created memes of the seemingly bored teen, coming up with hilarious things he could’ve been Googling during the show.

But McKenna told TODAY that the whole thing was a misunderstanding. He was actually very excited to see Justin Timberlake but was just having trouble with his phone when he tried to snap a selfie with the singer.

“I’m a huge Justin Timberlake fan, and that was my favorite song – ‘Can’t Stop [the] Feeling’ – so I was just so excited that he was right there playing that song,” McKenna told the morning show.

The internet was challenged yet again when an optical illusion of two people hugging went viral.

caption Who do these legs belong to? source Boom_likean808/Twitter

In May, a photo of two people hugging was posted on Twitter. At first glance, it looks like a man is bent over, hugging a woman who is sitting down at her desk. But the closer you examine the picture, the stranger it gets. It starts to appear as if the man is wearing white skinny jeans and black heels, and the internet became divided on who is actually wearing the heels. Eventually, people explained and demonstrated how the girl is actually the one bending over and hugging the man sitting at his desk.

The internet was divided once again with the Yanny vs. Laurel debate.

It’s been three years since “The Dress” incident in which the internet couldn’t agree if a picture of a dress was black and blue or white and gold. This year, the world was divided again, but over a recording.

In May, a video was posted on Reddit and Twitter in which you can hear an automated voice saying one word twice. Some thought the voice was saying “Laurel” while others heard “Yanny.” The debate hit a fever pitch as people played the audio back and forth. But in the end, it was revealed that the automated voice was actually saying both names at once – just at different frequencies. If you’re playing the video at a higher volume, you’ll probably hear “Laurel,” but if you listen at a lower volume, you’ll hear “Yanny.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was an inspiration for many memes and jokes.

caption Meghan Markle. source Stephs Stone/ Twitter

When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in London in May, the entire world was watching, especially the internet. There were quite a few meme-able moments from the wedding that have gone viral. One of the most memorable moments that has been turned into a meme is a picture of Meghan lovingly looking up at Harry. It started with someone tweeting, “Do you look at your man like this?” But in typical internet fashion, people responded with jokes, saying they look adoringly at “bread” and the “Taco Bell menu at 2 a.m.”

The Philadelphia Flyers introduced a new mascot, Gritty, and the bizarre creature instantly went viral.

In September, the Philadelphia Flyers introduced the world to its new mascot: Gritty. It’s unclear what Gritty is exactly. He seems to be a cross between a bear, a sloth, and something out of nightmares. While some find him to be adorable, others find him simply terrifying.

“If this thing tries to touch me, I’m launching a beer at its head,” one tweet reads, while another person writes, “Gritty has bodies hidden under floorboards.”

In the announcement, the Flyers wrote that Gritty is “loyal but mischievous” and “talented but feisty, a fierce competitor, known for his agility given his size.”

In another viral challenge, people pranked their parents by asking how long a turkey needs to be cooked in a microwave.

This Thanksgiving, people pranked their parents and grandparents by asking them how long it takes to cook a 25-pound turkey in a microwave. Since a 25-pound turkey is huge and shouldn’t be cooked in a microwave, parents typically panicked. People posted the hilarious responses on social media.

One mom texted back, “Wrap it in foil. Put in microwave. Then go buy a pre-cooked one so you can feed the fire department, while another one wrote, “Doesn’t even matter. We don’t eat turkey and pilgrims are murderers.”

INSIDER later learned that you actually can cook a turkey in the microwave if it’s on the smaller side and completely defrosted.

The “flaunt your wealth” challenge encouraged people to pose as if their expensive belongings had carelessly fallen out of their handbags.

caption The flaunt your wealth challenge. source luxury4nk/Instagram

Originating on Weibo, the “flaunt your wealth” challenge went viral on Instagram in October. It featured people elaborately posing as if they’d fallen down and all of their bag’s contents – generally luxury goods – were revealed for the world to see. It was a self-aware way of showing off and celebrating consumerism, which made it perfect for Instagram influencers.

Mark Wahlberg’s bizarre daily schedule baffled the internet.

Celebrities live strange lives. But one of the strangest details we learned was Mark Wahlberg’s daily schedule, which apparently involves waking up at 2:30 a.m. every day, working out twice a day for several hours at a time, and a daily “cryotherapy chamber recovery” session. He also apparently makes time every morning (at 7:30) for a game of golf.

Wahlberg’s schedule launched a meme where people made their own bizarre schedules, which generally weren’t nearly as productive. Wahlberg finally addressed the schedule months later on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” telling Jimmy Fallon that it wasn’t totally accurate.

“I shower for about five minutes, then I drive or pick up the kids, drop them off, go to the golf course,” he said. “There’s other things happening between six to 7:30.”

The world fell in love with a giant Australian cow.

caption Knickers the giant cow. source 7NewsCQ/Twitter

Knickers, a 7-year-old Holstein-Friesian cow from Australia took the internet by storm. The 6-foot-4-inch tall bovine is almost as tall as famed basketball player Michael Jordan, and weighs 3,086 pounds.

