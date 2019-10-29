13 funny photos of kids taken at the perfect time

caption Parenting. source Courtesy of Michelle and Brandon Patterson

Kids are hilarious.

Insider asked parents to submit the funniest photos they’ve taken of their kids.

Parenting isn’t always easy. But one of the joys of raising tiny humans is taking funny pictures of them when they do hilarious things.

Insider put out a call for parents to submit the funniest photos they’ve taken of their kids. Here are the results.

“Held a toy monkey up to my daughter and she got her fists ready looking like she wanted to punch it.”

Cara Pickles submitted a photo of her 1-year-old looking alarmed by a stuffed animal.

“He fell asleep with his legs in the air on the swing and they were bouncing back and forth.”

Haley Campola submitted this photo of her 1-year-old son sleeping in a funny position.

Marika Daniels captioned this photo “Oh, Landon.”

After mom Marika Daniels shared this photo on Instagram earlier this year, it became a viral meme with the caption, “Every family has that one kid.”

“He asked us to take his picture inside the jacket.”

Michelle and Brandon Patterson are on a road trip visiting Trader Joe’s stores across the US with their 5-year-old son, Carter, pictured above. You can read more about their travels here.

“We were trying to get a bubble picture and he would pop every one.”

The Pattersons took this photo at The Gum Wall in Seattle.

“We spent our credits from playing arcade machines to buy my son a toy that left him awestruck.”

Gary Frank shared this photo of his 1-year-old son from an arcade outing.

“After eating a juicy dragon fruit.”

Hamsyah’s 2-year-old dug into some dragonfruit with humorous results.

“Playing with stickers.”

You can never have too many stickers.

“Was trying to put my Coke down and my son started giggling like crazy. We figured out it was the Coke.”

Delphine Brenner’s 1-year-old approves of his mom’s Coca-Cola.

“Stuffing her chops.”

Coral Shaw Wilson’s 5-year-old took an ambitious bite of pasta.

“I was making homemade pesto from basil in our garden. While I wasn’t looking my stealthy 6-month-old, who had barely had solids, decided to help himself!”

Erin Holden’s son developed an early taste for basil leaves.

“Picking a winner.”

Adrianna Perea snapped this photo at her 2-year-old’s soccer game.

“Not happy to be at school.”

Perea’s son wasn’t thrilled about going to school, resulting in this hilarious photo of his weary expression.